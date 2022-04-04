The Malta Futsal national team on Monday morning travelled to Norway for their Group B commitments in the UEFA European Qualifying Competition for the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024.

Apart from hosts Norway, this World Cup Qualifying group in Trondheim also includes Cyprus and Denmark who are the first opponents for Malta on Wednesday, crossing swords at 3pm.

Preparation ahead of this daunting competition hasn’t been seamless at all for coach Zeljko Anicic and his staff, with a long list of key players with experience at this international level all missing due to Covid, other illnesses or sports related injuries.

As a matter of fact, Marwan Telissi, Karl Azzopardi, Jovica Milijic, Andre Ciancio, Michael Borg, Jean Noel Azzopardi and Andy Mangion, who are all deemed fundamental players in plans of coach Anicic for this tournament, have all missed the trip.

