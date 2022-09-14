The Malta Futsal Team will return into action when they will face Estonia in an international friendly on Friday, September 23 (kick-off: 4pm).

The futsal selection, which will face Estonia in the capital city of Tallinn, will take on the hosts just a few hours before the men’s football team led by Devis Mangia take on the same opponents in a decisive encounter from the UEFA Nations League.

Zeljko Ancic, coach of the futsal national team, picked up 20 players in his provisional squad composed of four goalkeepers and 16 outfield players including also four U-19’s players.

Click here for full story.