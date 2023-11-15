Malta's geological map was last revised in 2022 by the British Geological Survey using the latest technology, Clyde Caruana told parliament on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister was answering a question by PN MP Darren Carabott who sought an explanation about differences between this latest map and a 1993 one, following concern flagged by geologist Peter Gatt.

Gatt claimed on Facebook that no geological investigation was carried out before or after the fatal collapse of Miriam Pace's house. The collapse occurred in an area which in the 1993 survey had been marked as 'Middle Globigerina'.

The geologist questioned why the same area where Pace's house once stood was now marked as 'Lower Globigerina'. He asked whether the geological map of Malta had been tampered with.

"There is a significant difference between Lower Globigerina (from which we get our dimension stone) and Middle Globigerina Limestone, a friable rock with a case history of several areas collapsing during rock excavation," he wrote.

"The motivation: to prove that the house collapse that happened during rock excavation had nothing to do with site geology (as the Perit Court expert told me) when it had everything to do with geology and the weak Middle Globigerina, now officially ‘erased’ from the site. Official tampering of evidence?"

MP Carabott asked Caruana to explain why the area around Santa Venera, Qormi and Ħamrun had been changed from Middle to Lower Globigerina. He also urged the minister to explain the difference between the two maps.

Peter Gatt questioned why the same area where Miriam Pace's house once stood, was now marked as 'Lower Globigerina' - changed from Middle Globigerina in the 1993 survey. File photo: Times of Malta

How has Malta's geological map changed?

In his detailed reply, Caruana on Wednesday said that while the 1993 map had a 1:25,000 scale, the more recent one was at a 1:10,000 ratio.

The tender for the 2022 map had been allocated to the British Geological Survey, with the work involving six foreign and one local geologist.

"Geological maps are interpretations, derived from a variety of direct and indirect evidence. Successive geological interpretations of an area can change with the availability of new evidence, concepts and mapping methods," Caruana told parliament.

"The 2022 map is based on evidence available at the time of the survey, scientific research and more modern geological concepts."

The differences between the two maps are down to, among others, "changes in the placement of borders and geological structures (such as faults) that improve the relationship between geology and typography, and ensure consistency with available evidence, including on-site observations, as well as modern geological mapping practices".

"Some units were classified from scratch (such as the age of the rock) to ensure consistency with the latest scientific research."

The minister noted that the localities flagged by Carabott were highly urbanised and therefore, rock exposure was limited.

The presence of Middle Globigerina Limestone on the 1993 map is marked with a dashed line, meaning the extent of that type of rock was deducted from limited information and not geologists' direct observations, he added.