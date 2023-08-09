An old Valletta palazzo that has fallen into disuse is being repurposed to host a new Museum of Literature, scheduled to open its doors to the public in 2025.

The historical building in Old Bakery Street is undergoing a rigorous restoration process by AP Valletta.

The Museum of Literature, commissioned by the National Book Council, is a regeneration project stemming from the need for “a space to reconnect and recharge through books and literature”.

Rendered view of the courtyard area at night.

The idea to delve into the history of Maltese literature and “discover an oasis for intellectual stimulus and spiritual well-being even during the most hectic days”.

The book centre will benefit local book culture and industry while offering visitors an immersive museum experience within a rehabilitated 16th-century palazzo in the heart of Valletta, said Mark Camilleri, executive chairperson of the National Book Council.

David Felice, executive director of the award-winning firm entrusted to the project, said the space was designed to be multi-functional, giving new life to the palazzo’s architecture while creating a new centre of cultural gravity in the city.

A section cutting through the volume of the Museum of Literature.

Located in an important but often overlooked area, the project is expected to make a significant contribution to the capital and fits into AP’s vision for Valletta, Felice continued.

“Rethinking its architectural and spatial qualities will enable the insertion of another element of beauty within an already great city and, above all, make it accessible to the public.”

The restoration of the collapsed timber ceilings, stone façades, timber apertures and metal railings has been completed, while the restoration of the internal wall paintings is under way.

A glass brick opacity study, courtesy of Poesia Glass, showing different options considered when working with this innovative material for the internal structure.

Structural works, intended to improve accessibility within the building, are planned to start later in the year, said AP’s structural design director Charles Sciberras.

The installation of building services, finishes and furnishings will follow, with the aim to open the space to the public in 2025.

The building counts four mixed-use storeys, including a basement level and a rooftop area, with the former being conceived as a space dedicated to book launches and events, equipped with a kitchen area.

Hosting a bookshop, a small reception and a dining area, the ground floor has been designed as a “welcoming, calming and informal space in symbiosis with the street and the internal courtyard,” said Rory Apap Brown, AP’s interior design director.

The basement

“The design principle behind the bookshop revolves around the will to reconnect people through books,” he explained.

In parallel with the main goal of promoting interaction, the insertion of private pockets for more intimate reading will create the “perfect balance between quiet and comfort”.

The first floor will accommodate both an interactive and movable exhibition space and offices for the museum’s administration.

The need for flexibility has led to the design of modular and movable furniture units, customisable according to the client’s needs, the architectural firm said.

The original ceiling

A natural palette of colours, defined by the use of organic materials, will allow for all the design elements to blend naturally with the environment, letting the architecture of the space speak for itself.

“The offices are designed as objects themselves: juxtaposed into the space, functional and easily adaptable to changing conditions.”

To complement the “extremely decadent and fragile beauty of the original fabric”, a semi-transparent glass structure has been designed to run on the building’s internal façade from ground floor all the way up to roof level, becoming the “heart” of the project, as well as a “landmark”.