Malta has received a €52 million payment from the European Commission after it fulfilled key targets in an EU funding programme.

The payment represents the first instalment in a €258 million grant package the European Commission has agreed with Malta, through its Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The RRF was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic with the intention of helping EU member states kickstart their economies following the forced slowdown.

Payments are performance-based and depend on governments implementing the investments and reforms outlined in their RRF plans.

Malta’s first tranche of payments focused on projects such as introducing a recycling strategy for construction waste, setting up hotdesk offices for civil servants to work from, reforms to boost industrial research, setting up a national anti-fraud and corruption strategy and starting reforms to digitise the justice system.

In a statement on Wednesday, the European Commission said Malta had fulfilled 16 milestones and 3 targets it was set for that first instalment and was therefore receiving the money pledged. That favourable opinion was given by the EU Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, paving the way for the Commission to green-light the payment.

Malta’s overall recovery and resilience plan will be supported by €258.3 million in grants. The amounts disbursed to Member States are published in the Recovery and Resilience Scoreboard, which shows progress made in the implementation of the RRF as a whole and of the individual recovery and resilience plans.

Malta already received a pre-financing payment of €41.1 million in December 2021.