The treatment of activists and journalists covering the probe into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder has seen Malta’s civil rights rating downgraded by a research collaboration that tracks fundamental freedoms in 196 countries.

Together with Australia, Malta’s status has been dropped to ‘narrowed’ from ‘open’ on the five-tiered rating scoreboard by Civicus Monitor.

The rating is based on monitoring of basic democratic freedoms such as freedoms of expression, and peaceful assembly and association, with methodology combining both primary and secondary sources.

In all, nine countries have had their civic rating changed: seven were downgraded and only two improved.

According to the research collaboration, the killing of Ms Caruana Galizia in 2017 created an environment that was increasingly hostile to journalists, especially those reporting on corruption. The government has also started to harass and intimidate activists and those advocating for justice, the Monitor added.

Research Advisor Dominic Perera told Times of Malta on Monday that the island’s “worrying situation” has been on their radar for years.

“In 2018 we used national reports which highlighted the tragic assassination of Ms Caruana Galizia but remained hopeful that a thorough independent inquiry would take place.

The government’s reluctance to initiate an independent inquiry is emblematic of a worrying decline for journalistic freedoms

“In 2019, we are only just beginning to see this. In fact, the government’s reluctance to initiate an independent inquiry is emblematic of a worrying decline for journalistic freedoms. According to our sources, spaces for investigative journalism are yet to improve at all since Ms Caruana Galizia’s assassination.”

Mr Perera said they were not alone in their concern - Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index has seen Malta fall 30 places since 2017.

“This dramatic decline is indicative of international civil society’s dismay regarding the inaction on steps to improve conditions for freedom of expression.”

According to the Monitor, although the EU remained the region with the largest number of countries with open civic space, the conditions for civil society continued to deteriorate.

A worrying trend is emerging: even in countries where people are usually able to exercise their political and democratic freedoms without hindrance, excessive use of force is being used to disrupt protesters.

“Governments in Europe need to sit up and take notice of this data. This region is usually seen as a beacon for democratic and political rights but the fact that two European countries have been downgraded is alarming,” Mr Perera noted.