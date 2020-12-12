Three environmental rangers have been recruited to patrol protected Natura 2000 sites projects and educate the public about local flora and fauna.

The three rangers, who are currently being trained by the state agency, Environment and Resources Authority and local eNGOs, are the first recruits in a team that is expected to expand to 13 members in 2021.

They will work under the direction of Ambjent Malta’s scientific team, which is responsible for implementing environmental projects in Natura 2000 sites and rural areas, and the development of green infrastructure.

Director of environmental projects Josianne Muscat, ranger Joseph Debono and minister Aaron Farrugia speak about the pilot project. Video: Environment Ministry

The idea of introducing environmental rangers to patrol nature sites was first raised in parliament earlier this year following a fire in the Aħrax woodlands in Mellieħa which destroyed around 450 trees.

Environmental NGOs have also called for an enforcement agency focused on environmental crimes, after incidents of vandalism and uncontrolled fires in sensitive areas.

The newly-recruited rangers will be coordinated by an environmental officer and they will be expected to work closely with local communities and interact with the public during their patrols. Rangers will also help Ambjent Malta monitor its environmental rehabilitation projects, which include tree-planting initiatives and work to remove invasive alien species.

They will also educate schoolchildren and collect geographic data, including occurrences of invasive and non-native species, fly-tipping, and other illegal activities such as vandalism and off-roading.

While the rangers will not have their own enforcement powers, they are under instructions to report any illegalities they spot to ERA, the police or relevant authorities.

Environmental projects director Josianne Muscat said the rangers' first job was to scout the Għadira area of Mellieħa for any dumped waste.



Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the pilot project to recruit the three rangers was “just the beginning” and said he looked forward to expanding the programme in the upcoming year.

