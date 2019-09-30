For the first time ever, the Civil Protection Department has three female firefighters who joined the force along with another 126 recruits on Monday.

The CPD’s new Assistance and Rescue Officers (AROs) joined after having successfully completed an 18-week training course.

The addition of 126 recruits is largest-ever intake in the past two decades.

New officers took part in a passing out parade in the presence of Interior Minister Michael Farrugia and Civil Protection Department director Emmanuel Psaila after taking an oath affirming loyalty and faithfulness according to the law.

Dr Farrugia spoke about a seven-year plan to strengthen the Civil Protection Department and the continuous investment being made, including an upgrade in the CPD’s fleet of vehicles.

He said the CPD and other disciplined forced were currently participating in joint training, known as desktop exercises.