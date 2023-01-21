Malta and Ghana have signed a number of cooperation agreements related to the fishing, youth and sports sectors, among others.

The deals were signed during a bilateral meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and his Ghanaian counterpart Shirley Ayokor Botchewy.

They were announced in a statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday, which provided no details about the deals.

Malta inaugurated the official premises of its High Commission in Ghana this week. The High Commission – the country’s first in sub-Saharan Africa- had been operating out of a temporary office ever since opening in 2019.

Ghana’s minister Botchewy said she looked forward to the cooperation agreements coming into force and thanked the Maltese government for a donation of more than 130,000 COVID vaccines during the pandemic.

During his visit, minister Borg also met with Ghana’s Trade Minister Michael Okyere Baafi.

He told Baafi that Ghana was a priority country when it comes to trade, noting that there are already around 24 companies that are exporting to this country, with an average of €28 million in products.

Borg added that effective implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (afCFTA) would continue to increase business opportunities, particularly in the manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

The minister also had a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union to Ghana Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, in which the relations between the EU and this country were discussed.

Among other meetings, the Maltese delegation also met with the National Fire Service of Ghana, the National Lotteries Agency and the Ghana Freezone Authority.