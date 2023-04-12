MALTA U-16 1-1 LATVIA U-16Dzene 70 (L), Saliba 76 (M).

Malta won 4-3 on penalties.

Sara Saliba cancelled Latvia’s lead to help Malta earn a hard-fought draw against Latvia in the opening game of this year’s UEFA Development Tournament.

The two teams produced an end-to-end match with a lot of goalscoring opportunities for either side, with the Maltese team then managing to fend off the Baltic side from the penalty spot.

Led by Kathleen Saliba, Malta had U-19’s members Francesca Bartolo, Kaysia Micallef and Lexine Farrugia – captain, in the starting formation.

