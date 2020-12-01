There is one final hurdle for the Malta women’s national team as they will wrap up their UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifying campaign with an away game in Israel, today (kick-off: 3.30pm).

Led by Mark Gatt, the Maltese girls are on the back of a historic 4-0 victory that has assured them of a best-ever finish at this level of qualifying rounds for a major tournament.

In addition, this was Gatt’s biggest competitive win on his 45th game in charge of the women’s national team.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta