MALTA 1

Bugeja 40

TURKEY 2

Erol 29

Hancar 65

An early goal in the second half helped Turkey defeat the Malta women 2-1 in a friendly match at the Centenary Stadium.

This was the second friendly match in less than a week for the Malta women’s team following a commendable performance in a 2-2 draw against Switzerland on Tuesday.

As expected, Turkey, ranked 69th, enjoyed more possession, especially in the second half. Malta, on their part, managed to cancel out Turkey’s early lead late in the first half but could not find the net again to salvage a draw.

Turkey had the brighter start to the game with Kader Hancar letting fly a shot on goal after just three minutes.

The Maltese team were looking to stage a reaction but the Turkish backline was proving difficult to breakdown. Despite holding an edge, Turkey never really threatened Xuereb until Birgul Sadikoglu attempted an effort that went wide.

Turkey forged ahead on the half-hour mark through Esra Erol who headed home from close range.

Malta’s reaction arrived swiftly after with two attempts by Ylenia Carabott. First, a long-range free-kick was diverted away for a corner before trying her luck with a thumping volley just to be denied by the goalkeeper.

However, the Maltese women managed to level terms through Haley Bugeja’s curling effort after receiving from Brenda Borg - her first international goal for Malta.

Moments later, she almost sent the Maltese 2-1 up into half-time but her low drive was blocked by Turkey’s custodian.

At the restart, Turkey squandered a open-chance to find a second when Hancar’s lob sailed over the bar. Yagmur Uraz, then, forced Xuereb into action with an effort from the edge of the area.

With Turkey forcing their pressure, they thought they had scored but Gonultas’ header was cleared off the line by Charlene Zammit. Xuereb came to Malta’s rescue when blocking Berna Yeniceri’s shot from tight angle.

On minute 65, Turkey made their pressure count through Hancar who netted from close range.

Xuereb’s double block moments later denied Turkey from extending their lead.

As time went by, the Maltese were looking for some inspiration up front but Turkey managed to control the result and claim the spoils.

MALTA

Janice Xuereb; Alishia Sultana, Stephania Farrugia, Ann-Marie Said, Jade Flask; Nicole Sciberras, Veronique Mifsud, Dorianne Theuma; Brenda Borg, Haley Bugeja, Ylenia Carabott.

Subs used: Charlene Zammit, Martina Borg, Sydney Schembri, Gabriella Zahra, Claudette Xuereb.

TURKEY

Nur Gamze; Berna Yeniceri, Birgul Sadikoglu, Didem Karagenc, Ebru Topcu, Esra Erol, Fatma Kara, Gulbin Hiz, Kader Hancar, Sevgi Cinar, Yagmur Uraz.

Subs used: Gizem Gonultas, Nur Cansu, Cigdem Belc, Emine Esen.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.