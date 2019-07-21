The Malta women’s U-18 national team were beaten by Armenia 79-73 in the final of the European Championships Division C to settle for the silver medal in Andorra on Sunday.

It was a heartbreaking outcome for the Sandro Farrugia’s girls who had held their own with the former Russian republic throughout the match. But a ten-point burst in the final quarter from the Armenians proved decisive as the Maltese could not rally back late on, suffering their first defeat of the competition.

Mikela Riolo was Malta’s leading scorer with 19 points.

There was little to celebrate between the two teams for much of the match, with the Armenians taking a slight edge after the opening quarter when they surged into a 23-21 lead.

Play remained balanced in the second session, with the Armenians taking a three-point advantage when ends were changed, 40-37.

Farrugia’s team talk at the interval seemed to have the desired dividends as the Maltese girls managed to erase their disadvantage in the third quarter to start the final ten minutes with a one-point advantage, 59-58.

The match was now set for a tense finale, with the Armenians seemingly more lucid in their play and a seven-point burst early in the fourth session put them in the driving seat and went on to open a commanding ten-point lead.

Farrugia’s girls tried to hit back and they managed to come close to overcoming it but the Armenians held on for the win.

In the men’s tournament, Malta lost to Andorra 56-52 in the play-off round for positions five to ninth place.

Sasa Dimitrijevic’s boys failed to build on their second-quarter showing which saw them surge into a four-point lead at the interval, 32-28.

In fact, the Andorrans held the initiative in the final two quarters to complete their come-from-behind victory.

Matthew Scerri was Malta’s leading scorer with 13 points.