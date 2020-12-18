The Malta women’s team are reaping the rewards of their remarkable progress as our girls have made most progress in this month’s FIFA Women’s World Ranking, moving up 16 places and recording a significant point-increase of 37 points.

This improvement comes on the back of the team’s away wins in Georgia (114th) and Israel (68th) with Mark Gatt’s team ending 2020 in 85th place, a ranking they have not attained for three years. Indeed, 2020 has been a positive year for the Malta women’s team who have concluded their UEFA Women’s EURO qualifiers with a record tally of 10 points.

In the top part of the FIFA world ranking chart, the year will end as it started for the top teams. The United States (1st) will see out 2020 at the top of the global standings with their highest points total for over six years (June 2014). Immediately below the world champions are Germany (2nd), over whom the Stars and Stripes have increased their lead, and France (3rd).

