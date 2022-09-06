The Malta waterpolo national team produced another resilient effort but was still not enough as they suffered a narrow 14-11 defeat to the more-quoted Germany side to end their commitments at the European Championship in 14th place.

Despite facing much superior opposition, the Maltese gave everything they had and will surely left the pool in Split with some recriminations as they missed some good scoring opportunities which could have put them in a stronger position in the final stages in the match.

But one can only have words of praise for Karl Izzo’s team who have again proved that they have come a long way in these championships.

In fact, the last time Malta faced Germany was in the World League in 2018 and on that occasion the Germans prevailed 23-9.

