Malta international goalkeeper Henry Bonello has recorded a positive note on a personal level ahead of the remaining two World Cup qualifiers against Croatia and Slovakia.
Bonello, currently on the books of Ħamrun Spartans, has 3 dribbles attributed to him during these European qualifications for Qatar 2022 according to WhoScored – a football website that provides detailed statistics.
