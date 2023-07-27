Valletta FC have announed the signing of Malta goalkeeper Jake Galea.

The former Malta international spent the past 12 months plying his trade in Luxembourg where he was on the books of FC Etzella Etterbruck but his contract was not renewed at the end of last season.

“Maltese international goalkeeper Jake Galea is a new Valletta Football Club player,” the Premier League side announced.

“We would like to welcome Jake and wish him the best of luck with our club!”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

