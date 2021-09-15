Jake Galea will continue to play in the Maltese Premier League this season after he has reached an agreement to sign for Balzan FC.

The Malta goalkeeper left Sliema Wanderers at the end of last season after his contract with the Blues expired.

The talented goalkeeper tried to pursue a career abroad and during the past few months, he has been working with his agent to try and earn a contract with a foreign league.

In July, it looked as though that Galea would be playing in Italy with Messina but the transfer failed to materialise.

Galea didn’t let this disappointment discourage him and last month he moved to Cyprus where he tried to find a club there but his attempts proved unsuccessful.

