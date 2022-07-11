Maltese goalkeeper Jake Galea will embark on a new chapter in his playing career after signing for Etzella Ettelbruck, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Galea, 26, had parted ways with Balzan back in June after making 13 appearances for the Reds during the 2021/2022 season.

The Maltese goalkeeper, who played for St Andrews and Sliema Wanderers as well, will be travelling to Luxembourg on Monday to complete his deal.

Galea is a Malta international and most recently featured between the sticks in June's international friendly against Venezuela.

Founded in 1917, Etzella Ettelbruck finished 10th in the 16-team Luxembourg's top-flight last season.

