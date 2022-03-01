Maya Lucia could not have asked for a better start to the new year. The young Maltese player, aged 18, has been in an electric form for both her club – Raiders Lija – and country.
In fact, Lucia is at the back of two solid performances with the Malta U-19’s women’s national team as they faced Cyprus in a double-header friendly during the February international window.
Deployed as a midfielder by the Malta U-19’s coach Frank Schembri, Lucia scored the two goals by which the Maltese girls defeated Cyprus in their opening game.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
