Devis Mangia said the national team have their eyes firmly set on defeating the Faroe Islands and sealing promotion to League C in the UEFA Nations League when the two countries meet in their final outing at the National Stadium tonight (kick-off: 20.45).

Saturday’s 3-1 win over Andorra has catapulted the side into unchartered territory as never in the history of the Maltese game has a national team found themselves in a position to challenge for top spot in a qualifying group.

There is a huge level of expectation from the Maltese fans ahead of tonight’s match and inevitably that brings with it a huge bout of pressure on the players who are surely not used to such scenario.

But Mangia said that the players should be proud of their achievements so far and has urged them to go onto the pitch and try and finish off what they had started.

“Our mindset against the Faroe Islands is quite clear,” Mangia said.

“We are going onto the pitch to win the match. I think that everybody in our group should be proud of our achievements so far. What they have achieved so far is something positive not only for the football community but also for the country in general.

“Every Maltese citizen should be proud of this team. But it is clear, that we have a job on our hands against the Faroe Islands. We cannot be nervous but only happy to be playing this kind of game for the whole country, and I have no doubt that the players will do their best to complete what we have started. But at the end of the day, it’s a football match and everything can happen.”

