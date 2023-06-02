Malta will be heading into the gold medal Game of the men’s basketball event at the Games of the Small States of Europe on Saturday after they beat Montenegro 84-80 On Friday night. It was an incredible bounce-back after Thursday’s defeat to Luxembourg, a side they will now face in the final.

Malta just missed out on the chance to fight for a gold medal in the women’s game earlier on after losing to Luxembourg for a second time in two days at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion. However, they face Cyprus on Saturday with a chance for a bronze nonetheless.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...