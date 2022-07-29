The Malta golf team have reached the European Men’s Team Shield Championship final for the second successive year.

The national team composed of Andy Borg, Ruud Critien, JJ Micallef and Laurens Schulze Doering are currently at the Pannonia Golf & Country Club in Budapest Hungary participating in the eighth edition of the European Team Shield Championships organised by the European Golf Association. They are joined by MGA president, William Beck, and national coach, Justin Walsh.

The ETSC was first held in 2015 when Malta achieved fifth place. Since then, Malta always featured on the podium having won four bronze and two silver the latest of which was last year in Latvia when the team lost to Lithuania by the slightest of margins.

Albania, Cyprus, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine were the other countries participating in this year’s tournament.

