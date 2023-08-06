The Malta golf national team came agonisingly close to winning the European Men’s Team Shield Championship after losing a close final against hosts Greece 2-1 last weekend.

The Maltese selection was formed by Ruud Critien, Oliver Stuart, Laurens Schulze Doering and Liam Debattista. Andy Borg was the team captain while the delegation was spearheaded by William Beck, president of the Malta Golf Association.

Malta opened their commitments with a quarter-final clash against Serbia.

Ruud Critien and Liam Debattista beat Serbian duo Sabah Hariri and Nikola Bojanic by two holes to give their team a dream start.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com