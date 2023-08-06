The Malta golf national team came agonisingly close to winning the European Men’s Team Shield Championship after losing a close final against hosts Greece 2-1 last weekend.

The Maltese selection was formed by Ruud Critien, Oliver Stuart, Laurens Schulze Doering and Liam Debattista. Andy Borg was the team captain while the delegation was spearheaded by William Beck, president of the Malta Golf Association.

Malta opened their commitments with a quarter-final clash against Serbia.

Ruud Critien and Liam Debattista beat Serbian duo Sabah Hariri and Nikola Bojanic by two holes to give their team a dream start.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.