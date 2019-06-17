The MSE Equity Price Index trended higher for the first time in three days as it rebounded by a minimal 0.14% to 4,810.852 points. The gains in FIMBank and BOV slightly outweighed the declines in BMIT and Medserv while a further six companies traded unchanged. Trading activity was muted as €0.22 million worth of equities changed hands.

FIMBank plc added 1.7% to regain the USD0.60 level across 20,000 shares.

Also in the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc moved 0.9% higher back to the €1.15 level on activity totalling 93,191 shares. On Tuesday, BOV announced the allocation policy in respect of the newly issued 3.75% subordinated bonds maturing between 2026 and 2031. The bank explained that the majority of applicants will receive full allocation and that the new bonds are expected to be admitted to listing on Tuesday 9 July whilst trading is expected to commence on Wednesday 10 July.

Conversely, HSBC Bank Malta plc held on to its 2019 low of €1.60 albeit on just 5,361 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc also closed flat at €0.85 and €10.00 respectively on trivial volumes.

Two deals totalling 4,000 shares left the equity of Malta International Airport plc at the €7.20 level.

Mapfre Middlesea plc retained the €2.00 level across 5,980 shares.

Likewise, Malita Investments plc maintained the €0.865 level on light trading activity.

Meanwhile, BMIT Technologies plc continued to trade within a tight range as the equity eased by 0.9% to the €0.545 level across 66,610 shares.

Medserv plc shed 4.3% to the €1.10 level albeit on just 4,000 shares. Earlier this week Medserv announced that its subsidiary in Cyprus was awarded a contract by Total E&P Cyprus to provide shore base logistics services from its facilities in the port of Limassol for drilling activities taking place offshore Cyprus.

The RF MGS Index trended higher for the fourth consecutive day as it added a further 0.29% to 1,148.156 points – a new high since the start of 2017. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area tumbled as IMF Managing Director Ms Christine Lagarde, who in the past advocated for a looser monetary policy by the world’s major central banks in support of economic expansion, was nominated for the Presidency of the European Central Bank (“ECB”) once the current term of Mario Draghi expires on 31 October 2019.

The benchmark 10-year and 20-year German Bund yields fell sharply to fresh all-time lows of -0.4% and -0.01% respectively. The former is at par with the ECB deposit facility, clearly indicating markets’ anticipation of further interest rate cuts by the central bank in the months ahead.

Furthermore, the 20-year German Bund yield dropped into negative territory for the first time ever. Meanwhile, the surge in euro bond prices was also supported by fresh threats made by US President Donald Trump to the EU warning of the imposition of new trade tariffs in relation to aircraft manufacturing subsidies.

