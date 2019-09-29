Malta Government Stocks continued on the previous week’s positive path, as the MSE MGS Total Return Index rallied by a substantial 0.731 per cent to 1,142.78 points.

This was in line with its global counterparts, as investors turned to safe assets in an environment of political and economic uncertainty across the globe.

In the local sovereign debt market, 19 securities were active, of which 17 headed north while only two traded in negative territory.

Turnover in the market amounted to €8.7 million over 249 deals. The top performers were the long-dated issues, led by the 2.1% MGS 2039 (I), with a gain of 1.83%, to close at €127.23.

On the corporate debt front, 43 issues were active, as gainers and fallers amounted to 16 each.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index traded 0.036 per cent lower, to close at 1,082.16 points. On top of the list of gainers, the 4.5% Hili Properties plc Unsecured € 2025 partially recovered the previous week’s loss with a 1.96% gain to €102.99.

At the other end of the spectrum, the 5.1% 6PM Holdings plc Unsecured € 2025 closed 1.94 per cent lower at €101.

In the equity market, 18 securities were active, as gainers amounted to eight while only three traded lower.

The MSE Equity Total Return Index posted an impressive gain of 1.28 per cent, to reach 9,976.174 points. Investor participation was more or less in line with the previous week, as just short of €1 million worth of shares traded over 137 deals.

PG plc closed the week on a high as it settled at €1.88 after trading at a new record closing price of €1.90 during mid-week.

This translated in an impressive price hike of 7.43 per cent.

A total of 64,486 shares traded over 16 transactions.

International Hotel Investments plc also had a positive effect on the index, as it continued on a positive path by a further 5.45 per cent, reaching a 13-week high of €0.89 on Wednesday, but closed at €0.87.

The equity traded heavily, generating a total turnover of €146,866 over 19 trades.

The banking sector registered mixed performances, as the only three active equities, headed in different directions.

Bank of Valletta plc maintained its momentum, as it posted a gain for the seventh consecutive week.

The share price advanced by 1.3 per cent to reach €1.17, the highest closing price in over 11 weeks. Generated turnover amounted €47,227 over 15 deals.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc continued to trade at multi-year lows, closing at €1.40, the lowest closing price since February 2004. The 1.41 per cent price decline was the result of six transactions of 12,603 shares.

In the same sector, FIMBank plc registered two contrasting sessions which ultimately cancelled each other out, to close unchanged at $0.62. In total, 24,008 shares changed hands over three deals.

On Wednesday, the board of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc approved the group’s unaudited financial statements and interim directors’ report for the half-year period ended July 31, 2019.

Overall, a positive performance was recorded across the group in terms of both turnover and profitability.

Profit before tax increased by 5.2 per cent to €6.9 million during the first six months of the year, when compared to the same period last year. Earnings per share also registered a 4.4 per cent gain, as the six-month period figure stood at €0.213.

A 4 per cent increase in turnover from last year’s figure was also recorded, as it stood at €53.3 million. Operating profit was 6 per cent higher, at €437,000, than the previous period. This was due to the on-going capital investment throughout the years. The implementation of IFRS 16 imposed increased finance costs, whereas interest costs were left relatively unchanged when compared to the same period last year.

An interim dividend of €1 million, out of tax exempt profits, shall be distributed. This is equivalent to €0.0333 per ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on October 16, 2019 to the ordinary shareholders listed on the register as at October 2, 2019.

In spite of the announcement, no trades were recorded in the equity during the week.

In the telecommunications sector, the gain registered by GO plc during the previous week proved unsustainable, as the equity’s price edged 0.91 per cent lower to €4.36. This was the outcome of nine deals of 7,130 shares.

Conversely, Malta International Airport plc (MIA) partially bounced back from the previous week’s substantial price drop, with a 2.78% gain.

Last week, MIA was the most liquid equity, as €258,840 worth of shares changed hands over 19 transactions.

BMIT Technologies plc sustained its previous weekly closing price, as four trades of 51,735 shares were all executed at an unchanged price of €0.53.

Elsewhere, Medserv plc traded just once over 4,278 shares and closed unchanged at a price of €1.26. Similarly, Santumas Shareholdings plc traded flat at €1.62 over two deals of a combined 10,000 shares.

RS2 Software plc also closed unchanged at €1.91, despite a significant turnover of €114,928 generated over 16 transactions.

In the insurance sector, a couple of transactions of 2,500 Mapfre Middlesea plc shares, pushed the price 1.85 per cent higher to €2.20.

The property sector was dominated by buying pressure, as half of the six active equities traded positively, while only Malta Properties Company plc headed south.

The equity lost 1.39 per cent in value to €0.71, as a result of five deals of 45,230 shares.

Trident Estates plc was the best performer in the sector, as it fully recovered the previous week’s loss, climbing 5.11 per cent to recover the €1.85 price level.

On Friday, the board announced that an Application for Authorisation for Admissibility to Listing to the Listing Authority has been made.

Through such application, the company is requesting the approval of a prospectus in relation to a rights issue. The rights issue shall be offered to shareholders listed on the register of the Malta Stock Exchange as at October 4, 2019. If approved, shareholders shall be entitled to the subscription of two new ordinary shares for every five ordinary shares already held, at a rights issue price of €1.25 per new ordinary share. If fully subscribed, the rights issue shall raise about €15 million in gross proceeds, which will be used to partly finance the Trident Park project development.

Malita Investments plc also registered a solid performance, as it advanced 2.92 per cent to €0.88. Traded volume amounted to 51,000 shares over six deals.

Tigne’ Mall plc followed suit with a 0.53% increase in price, to close the week at €0.94. This was the outcome of three deals of a combined 16,100 shares.

Also in the property sector, MIDI plc generated a turnover of €43,738, but closed unchanged at €0.62. Likewise, Main Street Complex plc traded just once, at an unchanged price of €0.60.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.

