The positive momentum in the local sovereign debt market, which started towards the end of 2018, persisted for yet another week. The MSE MGS Total Return Index posted another solid gain of just over one per cent, to reach a level of 1,097.768 points. The main drivers of the index performance were the long-dated issues, as 17 securities headed north, led by a 2.76 per cent increase in the price of the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I), to €123.00. On the other hand, five shorter-dated issues drifted.

The fall in local government yields was in line with most major sovereign debt, as global bond markets rallied last week, following the nomination of Christine Lagarde to succeed Mario Draghi as the next president of the European Central Bank. Investors seem to believe that her appointment would most likely mean that the ECB will sustain its dovish approach and thus continue to pursue a monetary easing policy.

On the corporate debt front, performance was more balanced, however, fallers outweighed gainers, as 18 issues traded lower while only 13 gained ground. In fact, the MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index was down 0.62 per cent to 1,072.407 points. The worst performer was the 5% MeDirect Bank Plc Subordinated Unsecured € 2022-2027, as it lost 3.33 per cent in value to close at €101.50. On a more positive note, the 3.75% TUM Finance plc Euro Secured Bonds € 2029 climbed 2.98 per cent to establish a price of €102.98 during its first week of trading.

The equities’ market partially recovered the previous week’s loss, as the MSE Equity Total Return Index closed 0.2 per cent higher at 9,801.204 points. Out of the 20 active equities, gains registered by six equities outweighed the impact of nine negative movers. Investor participation was more or less in line with the previous week, as less than €1.7 million worth of shares were exchanged across 292 trades.

The two largest equities in the banking sector were both drags on the index, led by Bank of Valletta plc which dropped 2.09 per cent to a price of €1.17, having recovered from a weekly low of €1.10.

A total of 537,592 shares changed hands across 110 transactions representing over a third of trading value.

In a company announcement the bank addressed an article appearing in The Sunday Times regarding a letter received by the bank from the local regulator, the MFSA. It was reported that the regulator made a number of recommendations to the bank.

In response to the letter, the bank stated that it had already submitted to both the ECB and the MFSA a multi-year transformation programme aimed at addressing all the issues raised by the regulators.

The bank reiterated that it is fully committed to this programme, and it has already engaged the services of experienced global consultants in conducting this transformation to strengthen the bank’s overall infrastructure, governance, controls and the risk culture at all levels of the bank.

The bank further stated that it will be making significant investment in its transformation programme, in order to ensure the sustainability of the bank’s resilience and profitability.

Last week, the bank also announced the allocation policy with respect to the allocation of the €50 million 3.75 per cent Unsecured Subordinated Bonds 2026-2031. Total amounts subscribed for during the offer period, which closed one week early due to over-subscription, amounted to just under €54 million. The bonds are expected to commence trading on the Malta Stock Exchange on July 10.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc followed suit with a 1.86 per cent price decline to €1.58. This was the lowest closing price since September, 2016. The equity traded 20 times this week as 46,299 shares were exchanged.

In the same sector however, FIMBank plc topped the list of gainers with a 10.17 per cent price hike to a 15-week high of $0.65. This was the outcome of just two deals of a combined 23,980 shares.

The bank announced that its board of directors shall be meeting on August 8, in order to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the first half of 2019, as well as to consider the payment of an interim dividend.

In the telecommunications sector, the share price of GO plc closed unchanged at €4.58 despite 11 transactions of 9,271 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc continued to oscillate in the same price range, as it recovered the previous week’s 0.93 per cent marginal loss to recapture the €0.54 price level. This was the result of 20 transactions of 188,960 shares. The company issued the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting which shall be held on August 6. The special resolution to be considered is the acquisition of the immovable property in the Tal-Handaq area, in Qormi for a consideration of €4 million. Shareholders who were on the register by July 5, will receive notice of the EGM.

International Hotel Investments plc traded somewhat heavily, as 178,984 shares traded over 11 deals. The outcome was a 2.33 per cent fall in price to €0.84.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc closed unchanged at €7.00, despite generating a significant turnover of €124,063.

The worst performer of the week was MaltaPost plc, as it plunged 13.42 per cent to €1.29. The bulk of the loss was registered in the closing session of the week over a mere 530 shares.

Overall, 20,630 shares were exchanged over six transactions.

In the insurance sector, Mapfre Middlesea plc edged 0.5 per cent, down to €1.99. A total of 8,413 shares traded over seven deals.

Meanwhile, RS2 Software plc continued its recent rally, as it climbed another 5.13 per cent to a price of €1.64. A substantial turnover of €240,869 was generated over 42 transactions.

In the food and beverage sector, the price of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc fully recovered the previous week’s loss, as it appreciated four per cent to return to the €10.40 price level.

The board of directors of PG plc has resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €0.0259259 per share, to be paid on July 16. Shareholders on the register as of tomorrow shall be eligible for the dividend. The share price of the retail conglomerate posted a gain of 1.23 per cent to €1.64 over the week. In total, 16,300 shares traded over six deals.

Medserv plc announced that it has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Cyprus to provide Shore Base Logistics services for drilling activities offshore Cyprus.

The contract is valid for one year with options to extend. The company shall be providing these services from the port of Limassol. A couple of transactions of 4,000 shares dragged the price 4.35 per cent to €1.10.

Santumas Shareholding plc continued in negative territory, as it drifted a further 3.45 per cent to close the week at €1.40.

The property sector registered mixed performances as two equities traded lower, three closed unchanged, while MIDI plc was the only positive mover. The equity advanced 1.56 per cent to €0.65 as a result of six transactions of 67,800 shares.

Conversely, a couple of trades of 11,343 Malita Investments plc shares shaved 1.7 per cent off the share price, down to €0.865.

Malta Properties Company plc generated a turnover of €96,708 over 14 transactions. However, contrasting sessions cancelled each other out closing at an unchanged price of €0.66.

The gain recorded by Tigne’ Mall plc during the previous week proved unsustainable, as it shed 2.7 per cent in value to return to the €0.90 price level. Traded volume amounted to 5,336 shares over four deals.

Trident Estates plc traded flat at €1.92 over five deals of just 3,419 shares.

Similarly, a couple of deals of 15,000 Plaza Centres plc shares had no impact on the share price of €1.00.

