At this year's 26th International Lace Festival, which will be held in Lepoglava, Croatia, from September 9 to 11, beautiful examples of lace from all Croatian lace centres, as well as lace from seven different European countries will be exhibited.

The Gozitan lace will be presented by artistic director and designer Petya Zasheva while the Maltese lace will be presented by Anna Brincat at exhibitions in the Pauline monastery, together with laces from Slovenia, Belgium, Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Slovakia and Hungary.

“I am glad that this year we managed to gather a really large number of exhibitors, not only from our country but also from abroad. In the days of the festival, Lepoglava will once again be the lace centre of Europe,” said Marijan Škvarić, the mayor of Lepoglava

The 26th International Lace Festival in Lepoglava will be held under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović, and under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Media, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Agriculture, Croatian Commission for UNESCO, Varaždin County, and the City of Lepoglava.