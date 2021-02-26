Multiple ferry operators will be able to provide a fast service between Malta and Gozo by June, Ian Borg said on Friday.

The minister was addressing the media after Transport Malta issued a port notice calling on shipping operators interested in providing a fast-ferry service between the Grand Harbour, Valletta and the Mġarr Harbour, Gozo, to get in touch.

The trip should last not longer than 45 minutes and will be provided only for passengers as from June 1.

The port notice, which follows three failed attempts at issuing a call for tenders, follows a decision by Cabinet to liberalise the shipping market on this specific route.

The first two calls for tenders had been cancelled by the Transport Ministry following lengthy legal proceedings, while the third one was cancelled by the the Public Contracts Review Board.

“Since we are liberalising the market there will be no exclusivity or limit imposed on the number of operators who wish to provide this service,” Borg said.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri added that the fast-ferry will see the same reduction in ticket prices for Gozitans, while passengers entering or leaving Valletta will have free access to the Upper Barrakka Gardens lift.

“€5 million will be invested in ferry landing infrastructure in Mġarr and Valletta,” he said.