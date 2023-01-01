MUSIC

A New Year’s Toast

The Gaulitanus Choir is holding the 11th edition of ‘A New Year’s Toast’ at the Kempinski San Lawrenz today at 7.30pm.

The choir and its soloists will be accompanied by the Gaulitanus String Quartet, led by Pierre Louis Attard, and Milica Lawrence on the piano.

They will present a varied repertoire under the musical and artistic direction of Colin Attard.

Entrance to the concert, which is being supported by the Ministry of Gozo’s Cultural Heritage Directorate, is free and no reservations are required.

For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.

FESTIVE ATTRACTIONS

Christmas villages and events

Fairyland − Santa’s City is taking place in Triton Square, Valletta, featuring favourite attractions such as Rudolph’s Wheel, an ice-skating rink and a Christmas market. Santa’s City runs until January 6.

The Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali is hosting Santa’s World Malta until today. Activities include an elf school and cinema, Santa’s House, live shows and entertainment by Danusan.

Other Christmas villages are open at Popeye Village in Mellieħa (until January 8) and the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra (until January 8).

A jam-packed programme of activities is planned at the Valletta Waterfront, and at the Christmas Village Malta at the Ta' Xbiex Marina until January 6.

For more information, click on the links above.

People visiting Fairyland - Santa's City in Valletta. Photo: Visit Malta

Cribs

Mechanical crib in Żejtun

The mechanical crib at the Jesus of Nazareth Institute in Żejtun, which has been operating since 1947, is open to the public until January 8 from 9.30am to noon and from 4.30 to 7pm. There is also a bazaar in the adjacent hall during the same opening hours.

Il-Qala tissaħħar bil-presepji

A crib exhibition is being held at the Qala parish centre until January 8. It is open from Monday to Saturday from 5 to 7pm and on Sundays and public holidays from 10am to noon and from 5 to 9pm.

Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta 1985 exhibitions in Victoria

The Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex-Malta 1985 is holding two exhibitions for Christmas – a crib exhibition, mainly by children, at the Gozo Ministry in Victoria, until January 6 and a crib display by Gozitan and Maltese artists at St Augustine’s convent, also in Victoria, until January 8.

Cribs and more at Mosta cultural centre

The Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone is hosting the 24th edition of its Christmas exhibition, featuring various cribs and other Christmas-related artworks until today. Opening hours: 9.30am to noon and 5.30 to 8.30pm. Entrance is free.

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem

The 13th edition of the popular Nativity Village will be open today from 3 to 7pm and on January 8, from 2.30 to 7pm for the re-enactment of the Adoration of the Magi.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Re-enactors at Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, which will be open today between 3 and 7pm. Photo: Facebook

VISUAL ARTS

Don Heywood: Artist in Residence at the Phoenicia

An exhibition by Don Heywood, a distinguished British painter specialising in portraits and wildlife studies, closes today at the Palm Court Lounge of the Phoenicia Hotel.

The artist is presenting paintings related to the seven important migratory birds that are found on the Maltese islands, these being the hawfinch, the goldfinch, the linnet, the greenfinch, the siskin, the serin and the chaffinch.

Also included in this exhibition are three large paintings of two endangered species of wild animals, the snow leopard and the polar bear.

The exhibition is curated by Louis Laganà.

Art at the Corinthia Palace

The Corinthia Palace Hotel in Attard is hosting a collective exhibition of contemporary artworks by 13 local and international artists.

The paintings are from the Allura Art collection and range from landscapes and seascapes to florals and abstracts. They include new and previously unseen work.

The artists taking part are Andrew Borg, Christine Porter Lofaro, Jo Dounis, Kevin Sciberras, Debbie Bonello and Rosette Bonello from Malta and Christopher Saliba and Bob Cardona from Gozo. Foreign locals include British-Maltese painter Andrew Smith, Bulgarians Vania Goshe and Bogdan Dyulgerov, Natasha Dadush from Russia and Marianne Ogden from the US.

The exhibition runs until January 8. More information about the exhibition is available here.

Wied Mġarr ix-Xini by Andrew Bonello

'The tree is saying things, in words before words'

Catherine Cavallo, a contemporary painter who lives and works in Malta, is presenting her latest collection at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

Her work is rooted in observations of the everyday, and looks to both the pockets of serenity and the upheavals that life presents for her inspiration. This is evident in her evocative figure compositions which are influenced both by daily life and by current world situations.

The exhibition runs until January 8. For more information, visit the gallery's Facebook page. Also read this Times of Malta review.

Expressions

An exhibition by Rachel Galea at Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum features 31 of her latest works inspired by Gozo’s landscape.

The exhibition runs until January 10. The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, click here.

A painting by Rachel Galea on display at Il-Ħaġar Museum. Photo: Reno Rapa

Sights and sites

A new exhibition by Silvio John Camilleri at the King’s Own Band Club in Valletta investigates contemporary reality in which the ugliness of roads and pristine countryside have to co-exist as a dichotomy in Malta’s way of life.

Yet, the artist deciphers beauty even in the most inauspicious of locations, such as in the geometry of the road network and its juxtaposition with trees, streetlights and general urban elements.

Sights and Sites, curated by Fleur-Marie Ebejer, is on until January 11. Refer to the artist’s Facebook profile for more information.

