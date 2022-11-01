FILM

Chopin: I’m Not Afraid of Darkness

Spazju Kreattiv is today screening an unusual documentary film taking the viewer on a cinematic journey through unique and sinister sceneries while asking whether classical music can heal places affected by war and suffering.

The documentary weaves the stories of three outstanding pianists, a Pole, a Korean and a Syrian immigrant, who prepare for special concerts where no one would expect to hear live music: at the former German Nazi Concentration Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, on the border with dictatorial North Korea and in the centre of Beirut, Lebanon, right after the explosion in the port there.

Chopin: I’m Not Afraid of Darkness was awarded at the 59th Golden Prague International Festival and will be screened worldwide.

Following the screening at 7.30pm tomorrow, there will be a Q&A session with the producer of the film, Maciej Pawelczyk. The Q&A will be moderated by Polish actress Monika Jarosinska.

There will be another screening on November 11 at 6pm. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is once again hosting an Anime Festival.

One Piece: Stampede is currently showing both English dubbed and in Japanese with English subtitles.

For tickets and more information, click here.

One Piece: Stampede

MUSIC

Festivals Malta is holding a programme of opera and music from today until November 12.

Today, a chamber music concert will be held at the Archaeology Museum, Valletta, at 7.30pm. It will feature works by Debussy, a work by Maltese composer Alex Vella Gregory, as well as a Lament for the People of Ukraine by Canadian composer David Jaeger.

The programme will continue with a recital by British mezzo-soprano Sarah Connolly, with a pre-concert by soprano Nicola Said, at the Archaeology Museum, Valletta, tomorrow, at 6.30pm; a concert by the ORA Singers at St John’s Co-Cathedral on Thursday, at 7.30pm; the performance of the oratorio Rewwixta by Joseph Vella at the Mdina Cathedral on Friday at 7.30pm; and Handel’s opera Partenope at the Manoel Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and tickets, visit festivals.mt/ttp.

Treasured Sacred Arias

Soprano Charlene Portelli

Soprano Charlene Portelli will be accompanied by pianist Lydia Buttigieg during a concert at Our Lady of Victory church, in Valletta, today at 12.30pm.

The event forms part of the series of lunchtime concerts organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Titled Treasured Sacred Arias, today's programme includes works by Fauré, Gounod, Handel, Franck, Weber and Frisina. Buttigieg will perform two piano solos by Jenkins and Gabriel.

After the concert, patrons are invited to visit the basement cellar of the church to watch a 10-minute film on Grand Master de Valette and his first church of Valletta.

Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue or by e-mailing baroccomalta@gmail.com or calling on 7968 0952.

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Annual Model Exhibition

The Association of Model Engineers is holding the Annual Model Exhibition in the main hall of Kulleġġ San Ġorg Preca (ex-Maria Regina Grammar School) until Sunday, November 6.

The exhibition is open between 9am and 8pm except on the closing day, when it closes at 5pm.

VISUAL ARTS

Early Light

A solo exhibition of oil on canvas works by Tonio Mallia is open at Gallery 23 in Balzan until November 13.

The gallery is open on Sundays, Monday and Tuesdays from 9am to 12.30pm and on Wednesdays from 6.30 to 8pm. For more information, visit the Gallery 23 Facebook page.

Some of Tonio Mallia's artworks on display at Gallery 23. Photo: Facebook/Gallery 23

White on Black

Richard England, one of Malta’s foremost architects, is currently exhibiting some of his works on paper at ART..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria.

Titled White on Black, the exhibition investigates the artistic aspect of an architect who has become synonymous with modernism.

The exhibition is on until November 11. Consult the gallery’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive

Christine X Art Gallery of 17, Tignè Street, Sliema, is hosting the first exhibition dedicated to the work of this important photographer, who passed away in 1981.

Curated by photographer David Pisani, Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive investigates the various themes of this pioneer in Maltese photography.

The exhibition runs until November 22. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/ or the gallery's Facebook page.

Seascape by Wilfrid Flores

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open everyday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An artefact on display at the Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple exhibition. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com