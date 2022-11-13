THEATRE

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks

Teatru Salesjan is presenting Richard Alfieri’s play Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks at Palazzo Parisio, in Naxxar for the last time this weekend.

Directed by Irene Christ, the play follows an elderly widow (Monica Attard) who hires a dance instructor (Joe Azzopardi) to give her six dance lessons at home. Coming from very different social backgrounds, their rapport is dynamic and antagonistic at first but soon develops into a rare friendship.

As a spin-off, the theatre is also hosting Six Dance Workshops exclusively for people aged 60+ in Sliema, Vittoriosa, Mellieħa and Birżebbuġa, facilitated by dance coach Pamela Kerr and to the music of Niels Plottard. The workshops are taking place every Thursday morning throughout November and December in community and parish halls, with a new dance style introduced every week. No previous experience is required.

Tickets for both the play, being staged today at 7.30pm, and the workshops may be purchased online from www.showshappening.com/ or by calling on 7799 7000.

Joe Azzopardi in Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

My Fair Lady

An adaptation of the popular musical by Alan Jay Lerner, based on George Bernard Shaw’s book Pygmalion to music by Frederick Loewe, is being staged at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria today and on November 19 and 20.

Tickets can be obtained daily from 5 to 7pm from the oratory or by calling on 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. One can also book online via donbonscogozo.org.

Spring Awakening

The German classic play by Frank Wedekind wraps up today at Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta,

Adapted for today’s audiences by Brad Birch and directed by James Grieve, the play is about a group of children growing up and the issues they face in society.

The play is produced by Adrian Buckle in collaboration with the Malta Drama Centre. The cast includes Alex Weenink, Jamie Busuttil Griffin, Ann-Marie Buckle, Pia Zammit and Paul Portelli.

Certified 14+, Spring Awakening is being staged at 7pm. For tickets, log on to kreattivita.org.

The young cast of Spring Awakening. Photo: Christine Muscat Azzopardi

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is once again hosting an Anime Festival.

One Piece: Red is showing both English dubbed and in Japanese with English subtitles until November 15.

For tickets and more information, click here.

One Piece: Red

DANCE

Mediterranean Open Dance Festival 2022

The Mediterranean Open Dance Festival 2022, organised every year in Malta, hosts more than 500 dance competitors in different disciplines and categories.

This year’s event is being held this weekend at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Golden Sands. For more information, look up the event’s Facebook page.

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

International Photography Convention

The Malta Institute of Professional Photography – MIPP is hosting a two-day international photography convention suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to professionals.

Tutorials and workshops are being given by internationally recognised photographers, who will be sharing insight from their years of experience working in the field.

For more information, visit https://convention.mipp-malta.com/.

Feast of St Martin

A number of localities are celebrating the feast of St Martin today with various traditional activities. These include Baħrija, which is synonymous with the feast, and Żurrieq, which will be holding its own fair in Misraħ Santa Marija, Bubaqra, from 9.30am.

Tarxien, which started celebrating yesterday, is hosting a number of singers such as JoMike & Lydon, Tiziana Calleja, Benny and Tonia, Lisa Gauci and X-Tend, besides having a display of artisan works, a car show, bingo and a children’s area. Donations and proceeds from a cake sale will go towards Dar Bjorn.

VISUAL ARTS

Early Light

A solo exhibition of oil on canvas works by Tonio Mallia at Gallery 23 in Balzan is closing today.

One may view the exhibition from 9am to 12.30pm. For more information, visit the Gallery 23 Facebook page.

Also read a review of the exhibition here.

Fallen Rocks by Tonio Mallia

E..scapes

The title chosen for the collective exhibition by Wallace Falzon, Patrick Galea and Lawrence Pavia is a play on words, offering different perspectives that the viewer is invited to investigate.

One can consider the collection as ‘escapes’ from the discomfort of the mundane; escapist narratives expressed through artistic expression.

E..scapes is hosted by Obelisk Gallery, 234, Main Street, Balzan, until November 15. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 4 to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Read this Times of Malta review of the exhibition.

Here & There

Mona Vella is presenting a collection of recent plein air paintings at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Inspired by Malta's rugged cliff faces and the varying moods of the sea, these watercolours attempt to capture atmosphere and time as experienced by the artist.

Here & There runs until November 19. The museum is open from Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive

Christine X Art Gallery of 17, Tignè Street, Sliema, is hosting the first exhibition dedicated to the work of Wilfrid Flores, an important photographer who passed away in 1981.

Curated by photographer David Pisani, Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive investigates the various themes of this pioneer in Maltese photography.

The exhibition runs until November 22. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/ or the gallery's Facebook page.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

A photo of Portes de Bombes in Floriana by Wilfrid Flores (1912-1981)

Abstract Trio

An exhibition showcasing the works of three abstract artists, namely Louis Casha, Lucio Dubini and Vincent Cassar, is open at the Volunteer Centre in Triq Bartolomew in Rabat.

From the geometrical abstractions of Casha to Dubini’s interactions of lines, shapes and material and on to Cassar’s freedom in execution, the exhibition explores the possibilities of abstraction via different routes.

Abstract Trio runs until November 25. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 5 to 8pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 1pm and from 4 to 8pm. Other hours are also available by appointment. Log on to the exhibition’s Facebook page for more information.

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open every day from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

Celebrating Our History − A Photographic Exhibition

This month, The Phoenicia Malta turns 75 years old. As part of its celebrations, a photographic exhibition is being held at the Palm Court Lounge.

On display are the first plans of the hotel, photos of the construction process, the original decor and of distinguished guests who stayed at the hotel, among others.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.

A visitor looking at old plans of the hotel. Photo: Facebook/The Phoenicia Malta

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Gabarrón: The Colours of Hope

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by Spanish artist Cristóbal Gabarrón dedicated to the United Nations, with his work focusing on the universe of peace, parliamentarism, freedom and human rights.

Apart from the main exhibition, the project also includes a public installation at St George's Square, Valletta, entitled Universo de Luz (Enlightened Universe), and an AMBIT event at Ġgantija Temples, Xagħra, that brought together artistic creations on biodiversity and the values of integral heritage that will travel the five continents.

The exhibition, curated by Rupert Cefai, runs until December 11. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

Works by Cristóbal Gabarrón on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Audrey Rose Mizzi

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta has opened at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. The museum is open daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

Some of the exhibits at the Honor Frost exhibition. Photo: Heritage Malta

whatson@timesofmalta.com