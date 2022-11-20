ARTS FESTIVALS

ŻiguŻajg

The arts festival for children and young people features a jam-packed programme for all ages.

The festival includes collaborations with local and international artists and creatives and presents a wide variety of live and online art, dance and theatre shows.

Among today's shows is Alma, a performance aimed at children two to four years old taking place at the Manoel Studio in Valletta at 11.30am and 5pm. It is a poetic and sensory journey through the four seasons, each with a different soul embodied in the objects and materials encountered by the protagonist.

The festival runs until November 27. For more information and details about all the shows, visit www.ziguzajg.org/.

MUSIC

Gualitana: A Festival of Music

French guitarist Kevin Moindaze. Photo: Facebook/Gaulitana

The second phase of this year's edition of Gualitana: A Festival of Music is taking place from today until December 4.

French guitarist Kevin Moindaze will today give a solo recital of guitar classics, titled A Cappella Live − Fantasie, at the Jesus of Nazareth church, Xagħra, Gozo, at 7.30pm.

The festival’s educational perspective will be highlighted during a public lunchtime concert at St Francis church, Victoria, entitled Intermezzo on Wednesday, November 23, for which schoolchildren will also be invited. The clarinet quartet of the Armed Forces of Malta band will take part.

KorMalta will then perform in a concert of sacred works titled Sacrae Cantiunculae at Għarb’s Visitation basilica on Sunday, November 27.

Entrance to all the concerts is free and no reservations are required. The evening concerts start at 7.30pm. with the lunchtime one starting at 12.30pm. For more information visit www.gaulitanus.com and the event’s Facebook page.

THEATRE

Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa

On the 50th death anniversary of literary giant Ninu Cremona, Teatru Malta and The New Victorians, in collaboration with the Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali (FCN), are reimagining Cremona’s classic play Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa.

Composed and directed by The New Victorians, and adapted by author Clare Azzopardi, the multidisciplinary, audio-theatrical production features live music and is being performed by an ensemble of artists, namely Alex Weenink, Jacob Piccinino, Sean Briffa, Gianluca Mifsud, Lee N Abela, Laura Buhagiar, Kay Micallef, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, Matthias Camilleri and Sara Gauci.

The Maltese play, certified PG, is being staged at Ximenes Redoubt, Salina Bay, Naxxar, today and between November 25 and 27. For tickets, click here.

A scene from Il-Fidwa tal-Bdiewa. Photo: Max Russ

Kitbiet ta’ Trevor Zahra

Theatre company Skene is presenting a number of works by Trevor Zahra at Teatru Metanoia in Luqa.

Among others, they will be interpreting two short comedies and bringing to life two poems from Zahra’s repertoire, together with his popular characters Kunċett and Marinton.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.mt.

It-Teatru tal-Miskin

The queer coming-of-age musical about intolerance and people’s innate fear of ‘the other’, written and created by Luke Saydon, is being staged for one last time today at Blue Box, MSpace, in Msida.

Produced by Saydon Studio, It-Teatru tal-Miskin is directed by Denise Mulholland with movement by Ruth Borg, and stars Thomas Camilleri, Chiara Hyzler and Sean Borg.

For tickets, visit https://bluebox.azurewebsites.net.

Thomas Camilleri in It-Teatru tal-Miskin. Photo: Lisa Attard

Klassi Għalina: The Roadshow No. 7

The cast of the popular local sitcom is bringing more funny sketches at the City Theatre, Valletta, this weekend and from November 25 to November 27 at 8pm.

For tickets, click here.

Lubiena

Dwal Ġodda theatre group is staging a play written by Martin Gauci at the Spazju Teatrali of Għargħur.

The production follows a couple’s love story over the years, their desires and their children’s dreams, while proving wrong those around them who think they know everything about everyone.

For bookings, e-mail dwalgoddatheatre@gmail.com or call on 7901 4804 or 7909 2624. For more information, visit the Dwal Ġodda Facebook page.

Snapshots from the play Lubiena.

FILM

Month of European Film

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is today showing the German film I'm Your Man (2021) and the Norwegian drama War Sailor (2022), partly produced by a Maltese studio, as part of the Month of European Film. Both films will be shown in their original language with English subtitles.

Across Europe, partner cinemas in 35 countries from Reykjavik to Athens, from Lisbon to Bucharest, but also including small towns and networks, are highlighting European films, presenting special programmes, events and dedicated retrospectives for four weeks.

The Month of European Film kicked off on November 13 with the European Arthouse Cinema Day and the European Film Academy’s Young Audience Award. Instead of a uniform catalogue, each participating cinema is creating a unique programme according to their expertise and catering to their audience’s taste. The Month of European Film culminates on December 10 at the 35th European Film Awards in Reykjavik, Iceland.

For tickets and more info, click here.

Kristoffer Joner in a scene from The War Sailor. Photo: Marc Cassar/Mer Film Kristoffer Joner in a scene from The War Sailor. Photo: Marc Cassar/Mer Film

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Christmas Green Fair

Eco Market Malta is organising a Christmas market with a difference at The Farmoury in Majjistral Park, Manikata, this weekend.

There will be fun and educational activities for all the family together with 44 eco stalls showcasing gift-ideas for the Christmas season.

Among the activities will be DIY projects for children, a permaculture workshop, a nutrition talk and recipes, facepainting, sustainable gift wrapping, pre-loved thrifting and vegan Christmas treats.

The fair will be held between 10am and 5pm.

VISUAL ARTS

Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive

Christine X Art Gallery of 17, Tignè Street, Sliema, is hosting the first exhibition dedicated to the work of Wilfrid Flores, an important photographer who passed away in 1981.

Curated by photographer David Pisani, Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive investigates the various themes of this pioneer in Maltese photography.

The exhibition runs until November 22. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/ or the gallery's Facebook page.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

A photo of a storm by Wilfrid Flores (1912-1981)

Abstract Trio

An exhibition showcasing the works of three abstract artists, namely Louis Casha, Lucio Dubini and Vincent Cassar, is open at the Volunteer Centre in Triq Bartolomew in Rabat.

From the geometrical abstractions of Casha to Dubini’s interactions of lines, shapes and material and on to Cassar’s freedom in execution, the exhibition explores the possibilities of abstraction via different routes.

Abstract Trio runs until November 25. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 5 to 8pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 1pm and from 4 to 8pm. Other hours are also available by appointment. Log on to the exhibition’s Facebook page for more information.

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open every day from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

A part of the Alessandro Bergamini exhibition at Il-Ħaġar Museum. Photo: Facebook

Yours and Mine

A father-daughter exhibition by Tony Calleja and Diane Agius Calleja is open at Rabat’s Wignacourt Museum.

Diane uses watercolours to create evanescent, poetic landscapes and cityscapes, while her father, Tony, exploits the direct and fresh possibilities of acrylic and a multi-thematic approach. This contrast of media and themes is a characteristic of this collaboration.

Yours and Mine, hosted by Rabat’s Wignacourt Museum, runs until November 27. Check the museum's Facebook page for more information.

Introspection

Known for his abstract works, Gerald-John Micallef, who is also a priest, ventures to the representational in a new exhibition at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

Introspection includes a number of very spiritual, earthy works, evoking the oeuvre of Maltese modern pioneer Antoine Camilleri. However, the exhibition also includes a series of colourful abstracts.

Besides, the paintings are accompanied by contemplative poems, written in Maltese, all of them penned by the artist and that have never been published.

The exhibition runs until November 27 and is open from Monday to Sunday from 6 to 8pm. It is also open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to noon. Consult the venue’s Facebook page for more information.

Aftermath

After Brussels and the European Parliament last month, the Maltese Parliament is now hosting Aftermath, a joint exhibition by the creative duo of Etienne Farrell and Mark Mallia.

Setting off from the war in Ukraine and its impacts on Europe and beyond, while tapping into Jean Paul Sartre’s collection of essays The Aftermath of War, this body of work focuses on the repercussions created by the onset of war for the common citizens.

Aftermath runs until November 28. Consult the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Puppets by Etienne Farrell and Mark Mallia. Photo: Keith Darmanin

Celebrating Our History − A Photographic Exhibition

This month, The Phoenicia Malta turns 75 years old. As part of its celebrations, a photographic exhibition is being held at the Palm Court Lounge.

On display are the first plans of the hotel, photos of the construction process, the original decor and of distinguished guests who stayed at the hotel, among others.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.

Normal Deviance

Two artists, Mark Schembri and Nuntia, who are long-term partners in life, are for the first time exhibiting together. Their collection is a portrayal of their distinctive personalities, expressed through their respective modes of expression.

Nuntia has been widely defined as a psychological artist with dark undertones. Her paintings convey a muted struggle between serenity and a lurking darkness. Schembri has been in the art scene for 23 years and has held more than 15 solo exhibitions. He is an eclectic and versatile artist whose style is often flamboyant with characteristic explosions of colour and movement. His tone can range from playfully ironic to scathingly sarcastic, especially when he turns the spotlight onto the failings of our contemporary society.

Normal Deviance is open at Art by the Seaside, 65, Triq il-Mina tax-Xatt, Senglea, until December 1. Visiting hours are as follows: Tuesday to Friday from 5 to 9pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm and 5 to 9pm.

One of Nuntia's artworks

Resilience – Thriving Through Adversity

An exhibition at Fort St Elmo, in Valletta, is showcasing creative projects by Aġenzija Sapport service users from all day centres, with the assistance of support workers.

The theme of Resilience was chosen to to reflect the strength of service users in facing setbacks such as prejudice, negative stereotypes and discrimination.

Various items are on display. The artists used different media including acrylic and 3D painting on canvas, encaustic art (using wax), wood and iron, papier-mache, photography (produced on canvas, photo albums and board), clay installations and quilling techniques.

The exhibition is open until December 3. Opening hours: 9am to 4.30pm. For tickets, click here.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Commemorating Antoine Camilleri (1922-2005): A Hundred Years from his Birth

Heritage Malta is commemorating the 100 years since the birth of Antoine Camilleri, the modernist pioneer of Maltese 20th-century art, with an exhibition at the Camerone at MUŻA, Valletta.

Several of Camilleri's artworks and personal items will be on show.

MUŻA will also be the venue of a discussion about the artist today at 6.30pm. Camilleri’s family as well as the many who knew the artist will be present to share their memories regarding him. Admission is free of charge, on a first- come, first-served basis.

The exhibition runs until December 7.

Antoine Camilleri in an undated file photo with some of his works.

Gabarrón: The Colours of Hope

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by Spanish artist Cristóbal Gabarrón dedicated to the United Nations, with his work focusing on the universe of peace, parliamentarism, freedom and human rights.

Apart from the main exhibition, the project also includes a public installation at St George's Square, Valletta, entitled Universo de Luz (Enlightened Universe), and an AMBIT event at Ġgantija Temples, Xagħra, that brought together artistic creations on biodiversity and the values of integral heritage that will travel the five continents.

The exhibition, curated by Rupert Cefai, runs until December 11. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

Legends

Alfie Borg is presenting a collection of contemporary works by Hudson founder and chairman Alfie Borg is presenting a collection of contemporary works at Kettles cafeteria at The Brewhouse in Mrieħel.

HIs mixed-media works depict all-time legends from the world of art, sport, music, film and social history, who have inspired Borg in different stages of his life.

All the proceeds from the sale of the art pieces will go towards the Hudson Foundation which seeks to ‘give a voice to the voiceless’ and focuses on supporting abandoned dogs, children and Mother Earth. The foundation is now seeking to continue its work in supporting animals and disadvantaged children as well as to realise initiatives to help the environment.

Legends runs until December 7.

An artwork by Alfie Borg inspired by Muhammad Ali

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta is open at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. One may visit the museum daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

Some of the artefacts on display at the Honor Frost exhibition.

whatson@timesofmalta.com