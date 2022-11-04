THEATRE

Spring Awakening

Adrian Buckle, in collaboration with the Malta Drama Centre, is presenting the German classic play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind at Spazju Kreattiv.

Adapted for today’s audiences by Brad Birch and directed by James Grieve, the play is about a group of children growing up and the issues they face in society.

The cast includes Alex Weenink, Jamie Busuttil Griffin, Ann-Marie Buckle, Pia Zammit and Paul Portelli.

The play, certified 14+, is being staged today, Saturday and Sunday and on November 11, 12 and 13. For tickets, log on to kreattivita.org.

After today's performance, a Taħdita Teatru will see Birch and Grieve discussing the process behind this play, from page to stage. Colin Fitz will be moderating the discussion.

Read this Times of Malta interview with director Grieve.

Baby Series: Benji Beats

The Manoel Theatre’s TOI TOI Learning and Participation Programme is reintroducing the Baby Series with a series of shows for children aged zero to four.

The first show, taking place today and tomorrow, will introduce the little ones to the world of percussion.

The performances will be held on both days at 9.30 and 11am. For tickets, log on to teatrumanoel.com.mt.

Partenope

Handel’s Partenope, HWV 27 opera, which premiered at the King’s Theatre in London in 1730, is being staged at the Manoel Theatre today and on Sunday, November 6.

Although following the structure and forms of opera seria, the work is humorous in character and light-textured in music, with a plot involving romantic complications and gender confusion.

The opera, which is in three acts, is composed to an Italian libretto adapted by an unknown hand from a libretto originally written in 1699 by Silvio Stampiglia.

It is being performed by HGO Trust Ltd and the Cappella Neapolitana di Antonio Florio Ensemble, with direction by Ashley Pearson, as part of the Three Palaces Early Opera & Music Festival organised by Festivals Malta. For tickets, click here.

A scene from Partenope. Photo: Facebook/Festivals Malta

MUSIC

The Three Palaces Early Opera and Music Festival

Festivals Malta is holding a programme of opera and music until November 12.

The oratorio Rewwixta by Joseph Vella (1942-2018) will be presented at the Mdina Cathedral today at 7.30pm. The poetic drama in three acts makes use of dramatic features and poetic elements, penned by Oliver Friggieri and set to music by Vella. It has only been staged once, in 1992.

The festival will today also feature Handel’s opera Partenope at the Manoel Theatre (see theatre section) today and on Sunday.

For more information and tickets, visit festivals.mt/ttp.

The late Maltese composer and conductor Joseph Vella. Photo: Facebook/Festivals Malta

Best of Foo

A tribute concert to the US rock band Foo Fighters is taking place at St Aloysius College in Birkirkara today at 8pm.

Taking part will be local singers Gianni Zammit, Moira Stafrace, Janice Debattista, Chris Grech and Kenneth Calleja, among many others.

For tickets, log on to www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

FILM

Egyptian Film Days: Hepta: The Last Lecture

Spazju Kreattiv is screening the 2016 romantic drama Hepta the Last Lecture as part of Egyptian Film Days.

The film is about a renowned social psychologist Shukri Mokhtr who decides to give one last lecture to answer the most important question ever asked: “How do we love?”. He explains the seven stages of love via four different love stories.

The screening starts at 8.30pm. Attendance is free of charge but tickets must be reserved here. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

The cast of Hepta: The Last Lecture. Photo: Kreattivita.org

Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition

To mark the centenary of the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922 when Tut-mania took over the world, the Eden Cinemas in St Julian's are showing a documentary that features exclusive coverage of how 150 items from among the Egyptian king's treasures were moved to become part of the biggest international exhibition ever dedicated to the Golden Boy.

This film also shows the stubbornness of the British archaeologist who discovered the tomb, when methods of mass communication were just beginning to completely revolutionise our lives, and offers exclusive access to some of the places which continue to pulsate with its history.

The film, directed by Ernesto Pagano, is showing today at 9pm and on Sunday, November 6 at 10.30am. For tickets, click here.

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is once again hosting an Anime Festival.

From today, One Piece: Red is showing both English dubbed and in Japanese with English subtitles.

For tickets and more information, click here.

One Piece: Red

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Playcon 2022

Malta’s largest game development and e-sports expo is running at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali until Sunday, November 6.

Showcasing the best all industry stakeholders have to offer, the event features free-to-play areas, e-sports competitions, cosplay, emerging tech, B2B summits and game development, among others.

Entrance to Playcon is free. For more information, visit playcon.mt and the event’s Facebook page.

Book launch

The cover of Joe Friggieri's new collection of poems.

Sekwenzi, a new collection of poems written by Joe Friggieri between 2017-2022 and published by Kite Group will be launched today at 7pm.

The launch will be held at ICT Auditorium, University of Malta with the participation of Immanuel Mifsud, Ranier Fsadni, Ninette Micallef, Charles Sammut and Mark Vella.

Soprano Nadia Vella will also be performing, accompanied by pianist John Anthony Fsadni.

A reception will follow at the end of the event. Parking is free. For more information visit www.kitegroup.com.mt or call on 9993 2592

Annual Model Exhibition

The Association of Model Engineers is holding the Annual Model Exhibition in the main hall of Kulleġġ San Ġorg Preca (ex-Maria Regina Grammar School) until Sunday, November 6.

The exhibition is open between 9am and 8pm except on the closing day, when it closes at 5pm.

Eden Stand-Up Comedy Night

The Eden Comedy Club is presenting another stand-up comedy night at the Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s, today at 8.30pm.

The event will feature Comedy Club regular Geoff Whiting, BBC Stand-Up Show star Alan Francis and South African-born comedian Dustin Moore.

For tickets and more information, click here.

From left, Alan Francis, Geoff Whiting and Dustin Moore

VISUAL ARTS

Fairy tales: Past and Present

A pop-up exhibition by Michelle Gialanze (Mixa) on the theme of fairy tales runs at Gemelli Framing in Ta’ Qali until Sunday, November 6.

Last November, the artist exhibited a selection of fairy tales in London, however she continued to develop the theme to include the fairy tales’ representation in today’s society and the role of the witch in the past and how it is seen today. It also features several characters and how these have developed.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mixapaintings.

Stepmothers by Michelle Gialanze

Manufactured Uncertainty – Pop-up exhibition

A temporary painting and photographic exhibition is open at Blank Canvas, Mrieħel.

It is inspired by the work of German sociologist Ulrich Bech who coined the term ‘risk society’. Beck argued that, from the 1960s, humanity transitioned from an industrial to a ‘risk society’ where the rapid development set in motion a ricochet of effects and consequences that is difficult to foresee or keep up with, creating uncertainty.

The exhibition runs until November 9 from 10am to 9pm. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

White on Black

Richard England, one of Malta’s foremost architects, is currently exhibiting some of his works on paper at ART..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria.

Titled White on Black, the exhibition investigates the artistic aspect of an architect who has become synonymous with modernism.

The exhibition is on until November 11. Consult the gallery’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Groundwaters

A collective exhibition featuring outsider art – an umbrella term coined for individuals producing art outside the culturally established centres – is taking place at Valletta Contemporary Gallery.

Titled Groundwaters, this exhibition is the first one in Malta to explore the perspectives of individuals who are somewhat marginalised, through their own design or otherwise, and who create work on the fringes of the mainstream.

Curated by Gabriel Zammit, it features the works of Anonymous, Emma Attard, Adrian Camilleri, William Driscoll, Emma Johnson, Salvina Muscat and Joe Vassallo. It includes ex-voto paintings, West African Bocio fetish dolls and other objects which have their roots in religion, magic and ritual.

The exhibition runs until November 12. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

An installation view of Groundwaters featuring works by William Driscoll. Photo: Facebook/Valletta Contemporary

Early Light

A solo exhibition of oil on canvas works by Tonio Mallia is open at Gallery 23 in Balzan until November 13.

One may view the exhibition on Sundays, Monday and Tuesdays from 9am to 12.30pm and on Wednesdays from 6.30 to 8pm. For more information, visit the Gallery 23 Facebook page.

E..scapes

The title chosen for the collective exhibition by Wallace Falzon, Patrick Galea and Lawrence Pavia is a play on words, offering different perspectives that the viewer is invited to investigate.

One can consider the collection as ‘escapes’ from the discomfort of the mundane; escapist narratives expressed through artistic expression.

E..scapes is hosted by Obelisk Gallery, 234, Main Street, Balzan, until November 15. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 4 to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Vittoriosa Bastions by Lawrence Pavia

Here & There

Mona Vella is presenting a collection of recent plein air paintings at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Inspired by Malta's rugged cliff faces and the varying moods of the sea, these watercolours attempt to capture atmosphere and time as experienced by the artist.

Here & There runs until November 19. The museum is open from Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive

Christine X Art Gallery of 17, Tignè Street, Sliema, is hosting the first exhibition dedicated to the work of this important photographer, who passed away in 1981.

Curated by photographer David Pisani, Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive investigates the various themes of this pioneer in Maltese photography.

The exhibition runs until November 22. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/ or the gallery's Facebook page.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

Valletta by Wilfrid Flores (1912-1981)

Seħer il-Baħar

A visual art exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts discloses Anna Galea’s latest evocative artistic exploration of the sea.

The artist explores the mystery and mesmerising elements of the waters surrounding the Maltese islands through different experimental watercolour and oil painting techniques. The collection weaves together her figurative and abstract interpretations.

Seħer il-Baħar, curated by Roderick Camilleri, runs at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, until November 24. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays: 9am to 1pm. For more information, visit artsmalta.org or the society's Facebook page.

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open everyday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

Award-winning photos by Alessandro Bergamini on display at Il-Ħaġar.

75 Years of the Phoenicia

This month, The Phoenicia Malta turns 75 years old. As part of its celebrations, a photographic exhibition is opening today at the Palm Court Lounge.

The exhibition includes the first plans of the hotel, photos of the construction process, the original decor and of distinguished guests who stayed at the hotel.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Gabarrón: The Colours of Hope

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by Spanish artist Cristobal Gabarrón dedicated to the United Nations, with his work focusing on the universe of peace, parliamentarism, freedom and human rights.

Apart from the main exhibition, the project also includes a public installation at St George's Square, Valletta, entitled Universo de Luz (Enlightened Universe), and an AMBIT event at Ġgantija Temples, Xagħra, that brought together artistic creations on biodiversity and the values of integral heritage that will travel the five continents.

The exhibition, curated by Rupert Cefai, runs until December 11. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

A detail of an artwork by Cristobal Gabarrón. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Tbissima Goes Around the World

Programm Tbissima embarked on a project called Tbissima Goes Around the World this summer. Children explored the culture of different countries and learned in a creative way about the traditions and characteristics each country has to offer.

The artworks will be on display today at San Gorg Preca Primary School Marsa between 5 and 7pm. There will also be international food stalls.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta has opened at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. The museum is open daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

The exhibition launch coincides with the second edition of the ‘Under the Mediterranean’ conference, being held in Malta until Sunday, November 6. The conference is organised by University of Malta, in collaboration with the Honor Frost Foundation and Heritage Malta.

A diving suit that belonged to Honor Frost on display at the Archaeology Museum. Photo: Heritage Malta

whatson@timesofmalta.com