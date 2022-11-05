THEATRE

Spring Awakening

Adrian Buckle, in collaboration with the Malta Drama Centre, is presenting the German classic play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind at Spazju Kreattiv.

Adapted for today’s audiences by Brad Birch and directed by James Grieve, the play is about a group of children growing up and the issues they face in society.

The cast includes Alex Weenink, Jamie Busuttil Griffin, Ann-Marie Buckle, Pia Zammit and Paul Portelli.

The play, certified 14+, is being staged today, Saturday and Sunday and on November 11, 12 and 13. For tickets, log on to kreattivita.org.

After today's performance, a Taħdita Teatru will see Birch and Grieve discussing the process behind this play, from page to stage. Colin Fitz will be moderating the discussion.

Read this Times of Malta interview with director Grieve.

Baby Series: Benji Beats

The Manoel Theatre’s TOI TOI Learning and Participation Programme is reintroducing the Baby Series with a series of shows for children aged zero to four.

The first show, taking place this weekend, will introduce the little ones to the world of percussion.

The performances will be held today at 9.30 and 11am. For tickets, log on to teatrumanoel.com.mt.

Kull Ġieħ u Glorja

Seven8 Creative Troupe is hosting a play set in two localities and eras: one a convent for cloister nuns in Malta and the other, a cardinal’s office in the Vatican.

The play is written by Joseph Vella Bondin, with direction by Tanya Agius Borg. It stars Rita Camilleri, John Suda, Maria Spiteri, Ryan Mark Debattista, Shawn Ciantar, Silvio Axisa and Marie-Clare Sammut.

The play is being staged at Teatru Metanoia in Luqa today 7.30pm and tomorrow at 5.30pm. For tickets, click here or call on 9909 6677 or 9940 6792. Proceeds will go towards ALS Malta+.

Bookworm in the Woods

FM Theatre and Theatre Next Door, with the support of Arts Council Malta, are launching a brand new performance targeted at children aged three to six years. The performance is written by Simone Spiteri and directed by Chira Hyzler.

Bookworm in the Woods follows the journey of Olivia as she goes on an adventure to find her brother who is lost in the woods. She has everything she needs, her books. But will they be enough to keep away the bear?

The 45-minute play is being staged at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab today at 2 and 4pm and tomorrow at 10am and noon. For more information, click here.

FILM

MET Opera Live in HD: La Traviata ta’ Verdi (Live)

Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta, one of opera’s ultimate heroines, in Michael Mayer’s vibrant production of Verdi’s beloved tragedy which is being shown live at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta today at 5.55pm.

Tenor Stephen Costello plays her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father. The opera is certified 12A. For tickets, click here.

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is once again hosting an Anime Festival.

One Piece: Red is showing from today both English dubbed and in Japanese with English subtitles.

For tickets and more information, click here.

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Playcon 2022

Malta’s largest game development and e-sports expo is running at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali until tomorrow, November 6.

Showcasing the best all industry stakeholders have to offer, the event features free-to-play areas, e-sports competitions, cosplay, emerging tech, B2B summits and game development, among others.

Entrance to Playcon is free. For more information, visit playcon.mt and the event’s Facebook page.

Annual Model Exhibition

The Association of Model Engineers is holding the Annual Model Exhibition in the main hall of Kulleġġ San Ġorg Preca (ex-Maria Regina Grammar School) until tomorrow, November 6.

The exhibition is open between 9am and 8pm except on the closing day, when it closes at 5pm.

VISUAL ARTS

Fairy tales: Past and Present

A pop-up exhibition by Michelle Gialanze (Mixa) on the theme of fairy tales runs at Gemelli Framing in Ta’ Qali comes to an end today.

Last November, the artist exhibited a selection of fairy tales in London, however she continued to develop the theme to include the fairy tales’ representation in today’s society and the role of the witch in the past and how it is seen today. It also features several characters and how these have developed.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mixapaintings.

The Little Fairy by Michelle Gialanze

Manufactured Uncertainty – Pop-up exhibition

A temporary painting and photographic exhibition is open at Blank Canvas, Mrieħel.

It is inspired by the work of German sociologist Ulrich Bech who coined the term ‘risk society’. Beck argued that, from the 1960s, humanity transitioned from an industrial to a ‘risk society’ where the rapid development set in motion a ricochet of effects and consequences that is difficult to foresee or keep up with, creating uncertainty.

The exhibition runs until November 9 from 10am to 9pm. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

White on Black

Richard England, one of Malta’s foremost architects, is currently exhibiting some of his works on paper at ART..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria.

Titled White on Black, the exhibition investigates the artistic aspect of an architect who has become synonymous with modernism.

The exhibition is on until November 11. Consult the gallery’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Groundwaters

A collective exhibition featuring outsider art – an umbrella term coined for individuals producing art outside the culturally established centres – is taking place at Valletta Contemporary Gallery.

Titled Groundwaters, this exhibition is the first one in Malta to explore the perspectives of individuals who are somewhat marginalised, through their own design or otherwise, and who create work on the fringes of the mainstream.

Curated by Gabriel Zammit, it features the works of Anonymous, Emma Attard, Adrian Camilleri, William Driscoll, Emma Johnson, Salvina Muscat and Joe Vassallo. It includes ex-voto paintings, West African Bocio fetish dolls and other objects which have their roots in religion, magic and ritual.

The exhibition runs until November 12. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

Installation view of Groundwaters featuring works by Emma Attard. Photo: Facebook/Valletta Contemporary

Early Light

A solo exhibition of oil on canvas works by Tonio Mallia is open at Gallery 23 in Balzan until November 13.

One may view the exhibition on Sundays, Monday and Tuesdays from 9am to 12.30pm and on Wednesdays from 6.30 to 8pm. For more information, visit the Gallery 23 Facebook page.

E..scapes

The title chosen for the collective exhibition by Wallace Falzon, Patrick Galea and Lawrence Pavia is a play on words, offering different perspectives that the viewer is invited to investigate.

One can consider the collection as ‘escapes’ from the discomfort of the mundane; escapist narratives expressed through artistic expression.

E..scapes is hosted by Obelisk Gallery, 234, Main Street, Balzan, until November 15. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 4 to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Here & There

Mona Vella is presenting a collection of recent plein air paintings at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Archbishop Street, Valletta.

Inspired by Malta's rugged cliff faces and the varying moods of the sea, these watercolours attempt to capture atmosphere and time as experienced by the artist.

Here & There runs until November 19. The museum is open from Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

An artwork by Mona Vella on display at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub. Photo: Facebook/Malta Postal Museum

Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive

Christine X Art Gallery of 17, Tignè Street, Sliema, is hosting the first exhibition dedicated to the work of this important photographer, who passed away in 1981.

Curated by photographer David Pisani, Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive investigates the various themes of this pioneer in Maltese photography.

The exhibition runs until November 22. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/ or the gallery's Facebook page.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

Seħer il-Baħar

A visual art exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts discloses Anna Galea’s latest evocative artistic exploration of the sea.

The artist explores the mystery and mesmerising elements of the waters surrounding the Maltese islands through different experimental watercolour and oil painting techniques. The collection weaves together her figurative and abstract interpretations.

Seħer il-Baħar, curated by Roderick Camilleri, runs at Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta, until November 24. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays: 9am to 1pm. For more information, visit artsmalta.org or the society's Facebook page.

Works by Anna Galea on display at the Malta Society of Arts. Photo: Lisa Attard

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open everyday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

75 Years of the Phoenicia

This month, The Phoenicia Malta turns 75 years old. As part of its celebrations, a photographic exhibition is opening today at the Palm Court Lounge.

The exhibition includes the first plans of the hotel, photos of the construction process, the original decor and of distinguished guests who stayed at the hotel.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Works by Darren Tanti on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Luca Azzopardi

Gabarrón: The Colours of Hope

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by Spanish artist Cristobal Gabarrón dedicated to the United Nations, with his work focusing on the universe of peace, parliamentarism, freedom and human rights.

Apart from the main exhibition, the project also includes a public installation at St George's Square, Valletta, entitled Universo de Luz (Enlightened Universe), and an AMBIT event at Ġgantija Temples, Xagħra, that brought together artistic creations on biodiversity and the values of integral heritage that will travel the five continents.

The exhibition, curated by Rupert Cefai, runs until December 11. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

An artefact on display at the Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple exhibition. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta has opened at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. The museum is open daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

The exhibition launch coincides with the second edition of the ‘Under the Mediterranean’ conference, being held in Malta until Sunday, November 6. The conference is organised by University of Malta, in collaboration with the Honor Frost Foundation and Heritage Malta.

whatson@timesofmalta.com