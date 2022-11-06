THEATRE

Il Bradipo e la Carpa

The Italian Cultural Institute is hosting an award-winning play by Compagnia Carnevale (Milan) today at 6pm.

Il Bradipo e la Carpa is about the friendship between Istvan Tóth and Géza Kertész, two Hungarian coaches that revolutionised football in Italy.

The event is taking place in the courtyard of the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de la Salle, Republic Street, Valletta. Entrance is free but seats are on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit artsmalta.org.

Spring Awakening

Adrian Buckle, in collaboration with the Malta Drama Centre, is presenting the German classic play Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind at Spazju Kreattiv.

Adapted for today’s audiences by Brad Birch and directed by James Grieve, the play is about a group of children growing up and the issues they face in society.

The cast includes Alex Weenink, Jamie Busuttil Griffin, Ann-Marie Buckle, Pia Zammit and Paul Portelli.

The play, certified 14+, is being staged today and on November 11, 12 and 13. For tickets, log on to kreattivita.org.

Read this Times of Malta interview with director Grieve.

Some of the cast members of Spring Awakening. Photo: Christine Muscat Azzopardi

Kull Ġieħ u Glorja

Seven8 Creative Troupe is hosting a play set in two localities and eras: one a convent for cloister nuns in Malta and the other, a cardinal’s office in the Vatican.

The play is written by Joseph Vella Bondin, with direction by Tanya Agius Borg. It stars Rita Camilleri, John Suda, Maria Spiteri, Ryan Mark Debattista, Shawn Ciantar, Silvio Axisa and Marie-Clare Sammut.

The play is being staged at Teatru Metanoia in Luqa today at 5.30pm. For tickets, click here or call on 9909 6677 or 9940 6792. Proceeds will go towards ALS Malta+.

Bookworm in the Woods

FM Theatre and Theatre Next Door, with the support of Arts Council Malta, are launching a brand new performance targeted at children aged three to six years. The performance is written by Simone Spiteri and directed by Chira Hyzler.

Bookworm in the Woods follows the journey of Olivia as she goes on an adventure to find her brother who is lost in the woods. She has everything she needs, her books. But will they be enough to keep away the bear?

The 45-minute play is being staged at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab today at 10am and noon. For more information, click here.

Partenope

Handel’s Partenope, HWV 27 opera, which premiered at the King’s Theatre in London in 1730, is being staged at the Manoel Theatre for a second time today as part of The Three Palaces Early Opera & Music Festival, organised by Festivals Malta.

Although following the structure and forms of opera seria, the work is humorous in character and light-textured in music, with a plot involving romantic complications and gender confusion.

The opera, which is in three acts, is composed to an Italian libretto adapted by an unknown hand from a libretto originally written in 1699 by Silvio Stampiglia.

It is being performed by HGO Trust Ltd and the Cappella Neapolitana di Antonio Florio Ensemble, with direction by Ashley Pearson. For tickets, click here.

A scene from Partenope. Photo: Facebook/Festivals Malta

FILM

Emily

Spazju Kreattiv is screening for the first time the 2022 film Emily, which tells the imagined life of author Emily Brontë.

The drama, directed by Frances O'Connor in her directorial debut from her own original screenplay, stars Emma Mackey as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights. It explores the relationships that inspired her – her raw, passionate sisterhood with Charlotte and Anne; her first aching, forbidden love for Weightman and her care for her maverick brother whom she idolises.

Emily, certified 15, is being screened today at 5.30pm. It is also showing on other dates throughout the month. For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Emma Mackey as Emily Brontë. Photo: Warner Bros

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is once again hosting an Anime Festival.

One Piece: Red is showing from today both English dubbed and in Japanese with English subtitles.

For tickets and more information, click here.

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Playcon 2022

Malta’s largest game development and e-sports expo is taking place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali until today.

Showcasing the best all industry stakeholders have to offer, the event features free-to-play areas, e-sports competitions, cosplay, emerging tech, B2B summits and game development, among others.

Entrance to Playcon is free. For more information, visit playcon.mt and the event’s Facebook page.

Gamers and visitors to Playcon at the MFCC in Ta' Qali. Photo: Facebook/Playcon

Open day at the National Archives

The National Archives is today inviting people to visit its premises in Santo Spirito Hospital Street, Rabat, between 9am and 5pm.

One can see the exhibition European Discoveries: From the New World to New Technologies and also visit the conservation laboratory and the old pharmacy.

For more information, visit the Facebook page The National Archives of Malta.

Annual Model Exhibition

The Association of Model Engineers's Annual Model Exhibition is closing today.

It is open in the main hall of Kulleġġ San Ġorg Preca (ex-Maria Regina Grammar School) between 9am and 5pm.

Mamo Tower Open Day

Mamo Tower in Marsascala will be open today between 9.30am and noon. Visitors to the 17th-century fortified home can learn more about the family behind it and its history.

Entrance is free but donations are encouraged.

Mamo Tower in Marsascala. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Open Day at Msida Bastion Cemetery

Msida Bastion Cemetery and Historic Garden, Floriana will be open today from 9.30am to noon.

Volunteers will guide visitors around the garden, where one can also find some good bargains in a Bric-a-Brac. Used books, plants and Din l–Art Ħelwa publications will be available.

Entrance is free but donations are always accepted. All funds raised will go towards the upkeep of this historical site.

Open day at Villa Frere

Villa Frere in Pietà will be open to the public today between 9am and 5pm.

Entrance is against a €5 donation. All proceeds will go towards the continued restoration of the gardens.

Entrance is through St Luke's Hospital, Pietà. Parking is available in the hospital grounds behind Karen Grech Hospital. Follow the signs from the gates of St Luke's.

The gardens of Villa Frere. Photo: Heritage Malta

VISUAL ARTS

Manufactured Uncertainty – Pop-up exhibition

A temporary painting and photographic exhibition is open at Blank Canvas, Mrieħel.

It is inspired by the work of German sociologist Ulrich Bech who coined the term ‘risk society’. Beck argued that, from the 1960s, humanity transitioned from an industrial to a ‘risk society’ where the rapid development set in motion a ricochet of effects and consequences that is difficult to foresee or keep up with, creating uncertainty.

The exhibition runs until November 9 from 10am to 9pm. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

White on Black

Richard England, one of Malta’s foremost architects, is currently exhibiting some of his works on paper at ART..e Gallery of 1, Library Street, Victoria.

Titled White on Black, the exhibition investigates the artistic aspect of an architect who has become synonymous with modernism.

The exhibition is on until November 11. Consult the gallery’s Facebook page for opening hours.

An artwork by Richard England

Groundwaters

A collective exhibition featuring outsider art – an umbrella term coined for individuals producing art outside the culturally established centres – is taking place at Valletta Contemporary Gallery.

Titled Groundwaters, this exhibition is the first one in Malta to explore the perspectives of individuals who are somewhat marginalised, through their own design or otherwise, and who create work on the fringes of the mainstream.

Curated by Gabriel Zammit, it features the works of Anonymous, Emma Attard, Adrian Camilleri, William Driscoll, Emma Johnson, Salvina Muscat and Joe Vassallo. It includes ex-voto paintings, West African Bocio fetish dolls and other objects which have their roots in religion, magic and ritual.

The exhibition runs until November 12. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

Early Light

A solo exhibition of oil on canvas works by Tonio Mallia is open at Gallery 23 in Balzan until November 13.

One may view the exhibition on Sundays, Monday and Tuesdays from 9am to 12.30pm and on Wednesdays from 6.30 to 8pm. For more information, visit the Gallery 23 Facebook page.

Lunzjata Valley by Tonio Mallia

Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive

Christine X Art Gallery of 17, Tignè Street, Sliema, is hosting the first exhibition dedicated to the work of this important photographer, who passed away in 1981.

Curated by photographer David Pisani, Shadows and Light − The Wilfrid Flores Archive investigates the various themes of this pioneer in Maltese photography.

The exhibition runs until November 22. For more information, visit https://www.christinexart.com/ or the gallery's Facebook page.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open every day from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

One of the photos on display at Il-Ħaġar museum. Photo: Alessandro Bergamini

75 Years of the Phoenicia

This month, The Phoenicia Malta turns 75 years old. As part of its celebrations, a photographic exhibition is opening today at the Palm Court Lounge.

The exhibition includes the first plans of the hotel, photos of the construction process, the original decor and of distinguished guests who stayed at the hotel.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Artist Darren Tanti is presenting an art project meant to shed light on the mediatic processes used to spread information about war and its effects on the viewer.

The work reflects the artist’s preoccupation with fabrication, editing and twisting of information people outside the conflict zone might be subjected to.

The project is meant to provoke viewers by a number of analytical, ironic, and at times, cynical works based on factual, fictional images and theoretical work. Different experts from journalism, film, art, education and the military fields will also contribute to the project via a number of talks and workshops.

Inaction is a Weapon of Mass Destruction, curated by Melanie Erixon is open at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, and at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq, Mqabba, until December 4.

Consult the project’s Facebook page for more information.

Maħruġ minn ġor-radam by Darren Tanti

Gabarrón: The Colours of Hope

Spazju Kreattiv is hosting an exhibition by Spanish artist Cristobal Gabarrón dedicated to the United Nations, with his work focusing on the universe of peace, parliamentarism, freedom and human rights.

Apart from the main exhibition, the project also includes a public installation at St George's Square, Valletta, entitled Universo de Luz (Enlightened Universe), and an AMBIT event at Ġgantija Temples, Xagħra, that brought together artistic creations on biodiversity and the values of integral heritage that will travel the five continents.

The exhibition, curated by Rupert Cefai, runs until December 11. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Honor Frost’s Malta: A Pioneer in the Centre of the Mediterranean

An exhibition highlighting underwater archaeologist Honor Frost’s connection to Malta has opened at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

Besides honouring Frost’s considerable legacy, the exhibition aims to offer a snapshot of Frost’s work in Malta through illustrations, artefacts and even some of her diving equipment.

The exhibition runs until January 15. Entrance is free of charge. The museum is open daily from 9am to 4.30pm.

The exhibition launch coincides with the second edition of the ‘Under the Mediterranean’ conference, being held in Malta until Sunday, November 6. The conference is organised by University of Malta, in collaboration with the Honor Frost Foundation and Heritage Malta.

Some of the exhibits at the Archaeology Museum. Photo: Heritage Malta

whatson@timesofmalta.com