FILM

European Film Festival 2022

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is hosting the European Film Festival 2022 between today and Sunday.

The festival is organised by EUNIC Malta. EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture) is the European network of organisations engaging in international cultural relations.

The embassies of Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK, as well as the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée, the Arts Council Malta, the Czech Cultural Centre/Embassy of the Czech Republic and the EU Commission Representation in Malta have been working together to set up the EUNIC Malta cluster.

The festival will feature 10 films on the themes of sustainability, whether social, economic or environmental.

Today, the programme features a series of short films presented by the EU Commission Representation in Malta at 6pm and the 2020 film Rouge, by Thomas Lilti, screened courtesy of the Embassy of France/Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée, at 8.30pm. Both screenings are certified 15.

Entrance is free of charge but tickets must be booked via www.kreattivita.org. Films not in the English language will have subtitles.

Daphne Eroj Maltija

The documentary Daphne Eroj Maltija is premiering today at the University of Malta Valletta Campus in St Christopher Street, Valletta, at 6pm.

The film tells the story of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who was murdered five years ago, on October 16, 2017, and of her courage, determination and heroism in the face of adversity.

The event is organised by Repubblika, Occupy Justice Malta and Manuel Delia. Booking is necessary on repubblika.events@gmail.com.

Aida live from the Royal Opera House

The Eden Cinemas is screening a new take on Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Aida live from the Royal Opera House, in London, today at 7.45pm.

In the new production, director Robert Carsen situates Verdi’s large-scale political drama within a contemporary world, framing its power struggles and toxic jealousies in the apparatus of a modern, totalitarian state.

The opera, rated PG, will be sung in Italian with English subtitles. There will be an encore on Sunday at 3pm. For more information and tickets, click here.

THEATRE

They Blew Her Up

After being staged in Brussels, Belgium, and Ferrara, Italy, They Blew Her Up is being performed again in Malta between today and Sunday, to coincide with the fifth anniversary of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Written and directed by Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech, the play was conceived from a series of interviews carried out with the protagonists of the murder and sources, as well as court testimonies. It stars Kim Dalli, Charlotte Grech, Jes Camilleri, Joe Azzopardi and Alan Paris.

They Blew Her Up, winner of the Production of the Year at Arts Council Malta’s Premju Għall-Arti, is being staged at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab. The event is sold out.

Joe Azzopardi plays the role of Daphne’s son in They Blew Her Up. Photo: Daryl Cauchi

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Talk on the discovery of new particles

Fulbright scholar and physics professor Sally Seidel, who works on finding new particles, will present her research in a talk at 7pm, hosted by the Malta Café Scientifique at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Seidel will explain how every new discovery has the potential to answer a fundamental question about the nature of the universe.

For more information, visit the Malta Café Scientifique Facebook page and website www.mcs.org.mt/what-we-do/malta-cafe-scientifique/.

Malta Café Scientifique is supported by the STEAM project, Spazju Kreattiv, the University of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Scientists, of which the café forms part.

Philosophy talks

The Department of Philosophy of the University of Malta at the Msida Campus is hosting a series of talks free of charge and without any registration requirements.

The talks will be delivered by Arjen Kleinherenbrink, a professor from Radboud University, Nijmegen (Netherlands), on the topics of contemporary philosophy.

The first three talks will deal with the philosophy of Giles Deleuze, Bruno Latour, and Graham Harman respectively, while the last one will discuss the nature of the contemporary continental turn to metaphysics more generally.

Today, the talk on ‘Giles Deleuze and the metaphysics of machines’ will take place between 6 and 8pm.

The rest of the talks will be held as follows: ‘Bruno Latour and the philosophy of actors’ on October 17; ‘Graham Harman and the Ontology of Objects’ on October 19; and ‘On Contemporary Continental Metaphysics’ on October 24.

Any queries on these talks can be addressed to Claude Mangion and/or Niki Young on the following e-mails: claude.mangion@um.edu.mt and niki.young@um.edu.mt.

VISUAL ARTS

Imħaddra

The Razzett tal-Markiż cultural centre in Mosta is hosting a solo exhibition by Terezino Borg, a selt-taught artist who uses different mediums to portray nature.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, October 16. Opening hours are Monday to Friday, from 6 to 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm.

For more information, visit the Razzett tal-Markiż Facebook page.

One of the artworks by Terezino Borg on display at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż in Mosta.

Thread

A collective exhibition by Ebru Çinar, Stefan Spiteri and Bernice Vassallo is currently on at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

The three artists experiment a lot in the use of thread in their oeuvre. Apart from this medium, they are also bound by the thematic of nature and organic forms which are almost always present in their works.

The exhibition, curated by Art Sweven, runs until October 17. The gallery is open from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

Residue

Residue explores the definition of man's existence, through particles, negative spaces, generations, and the residuals we leave behind.

The exhibition, organised by Marie Gallery 5 and curated by Maria Galea, runs until October 21. Bureau Iniala is open from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and on Saturday and Sunday for private viewings only.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more info.

A Garden of Stars by Joseph Farrugia

Resonances

An exhibition by the late maestro Pawlu Grech is being held at The Volunteer Centre, St Bartholomew Street, Rabat.

From an early age, Grech showed proficiency both for music and for the visual arts. It was a twinned passion that was to persist throughout his life. This exhibition celebrates both sides of Grech, its title Resonances evoking the characteristics of both his music and visual art.

The exhibition, organised by Amanda Tabone, is part of an initiative managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector ‘Art for VOs’ and will be in aid of Animal Guardian, Cat Sanctuary, Luqa.

Resonances runs until October 22. It is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 6 to 9pm and on Sundays from 10am to 1pm. Consult the event’s Facebook page for more information.

150 / Richard Ellis

The Richard Ellis Archive, consisting of 39,000+ glass negatives documenting the period in Malta and Gozo between 1861 and 1938, has been digitised in archival-grade quality for the first time in its history.

The British-Maltese photographer (January 1842-December 1924) was one of the pioneers of photography in Malta during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Thirty large prints taken from his archive are currently on display at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, until October 23.

The exhibition is curated by Charles Paul Azzopardi and Ian Ellis. For more information, click here.

Marsalforn in Gozo in 1888. Photo: Richard Ellis, digitised by Charles Azzopardi Marsalforn in Gozo in 1888. Photo: Richard Ellis, digitised by Charles Azzopardi

Essence

A solo exhibition of contemporary realistic works in oil by Christine Porter Lofaro is open at the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta.

The artist portrays observations, emotions and narratives as she strives to present our transitory presence in this world, its intensity and how much it matters.

The exibition, curated by runs until October 27. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. For more information, click here.

Fuq Tlieta

Camilleri Paris Mode of Rabat is hosting an exhibition of paintings by three Maltese artists – Pawl Carbonaro, Jesmond Vassallo and Paul Camilleri.

Carbonaro is one of Malta’s foremost veteran artists, who is famous for his abstracts and semi-abstracted landscapes; Vassallo has a very varied oeuvre, ranging from landscapes to nudes to still lifes; while Camilleri is exhibiting his tactile abstracts that fit well with the works of the other two artists.

Fuq Tlieta is open until the end of October. Log on to the Camilleri Paris Mode Facebook page for more information.

Landmarks

Artist Fabio Borg is holding his eighth solo exhibition throughout the month of October at The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Borg construed this collection of abstract landscapes, tilted Landmarks, as innate emotions being expressed onto canvas and painted by instinct. The paintings, therefore, become emotional landmarks that Borg invites the viewer to partake in.

Borg is sensitive to his surroundings and trees, or the seeming lack thereof, is one such issue often a topic of heated discussions. Therefore, these compositions, largely produced in the last two years, trees are the main protagonists in an idealised reinterpretation of nature.

Landmarks, on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge, is curated by Charlene Vella.

Alberi sulla Collina by Fabio Borg

It’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere − A Collective Art Exhibition Exploring Guilty Pleasures

A collective exhibition, being held at BOHO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, is inspired by the famous phrase used when one craves an alcoholic drink at 10am, and to the sting of a guilty conscience, one declares that it is 5 o'clock somewhere in the world.

The participating artists, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Roderick Camilleri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Antoine Farrugia, Karl Froman, Lawrence Pavia, Amelia Saint George, Mario Sammut and Darren Tanti, are portraying such instances they have encountered during their artistic career.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until October 30. It is open daily from 10.30am till 1.30pm and on Wednesdays also from 7pm to 10pm. Click here for more information.

Architecture Student Expo 2022

A celebration of everything the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta does, is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The Architecture Student Expo is also an opportunity for the creativity of students and their ideas of future spaces and structures to be communicated to society through designs, sketches, digital graphics and architectural models.

The expo runs until October 30. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and kreattivita.org.

Some of the exhibits and designs at the Architecture Student Expo. Photo: Spazju Kreattiv

BioArt Alchemy: Works by Anna Dumitriu

Internationally renowned British bioartist Anna Dumitriu is exhibiting for the first time at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The artist uses bioart, sculpture, installation and digital media to explore a range of topics, from the origins of society to the sustainable production of biodegradable plastic, cutting-edge genetics and the possibility of bacterially-enhanced super-humans.

The project, a commission of Spazju Kreattiv, features a collaboration with artist Alex May. It is supported by Esplora Interactive Science Centre and Science in the City, Malta.

BioArt Alchemy runs until October 30. For more information, click here.

Funny How Time….

Artist Paul Caruana is showing his latest collection of works at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali until October 30.

Through a series of poignant watercolours, most of which have origins in the artist’s own biography, Caruana invites us to dwell on the past and learn lessons to alter the present so that the future might be worth living.

The exhibition runs until October 30. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

I’ll Mop the Floor Again by Paul Caruana

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition runs until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

One of the exhibits at the Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace, Vittoriosa. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

