MUSIC

A Mass for Peace

The St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra is performing the premiere of A Mass for Peace, the latest work of Mark Agius, at the Mdina Cathedral today at 7.30pm.

The premiere will feature soprano Karen Darmenia, tenor Joseph Aquilina and solo violinist Daria Skryzpek (Poland), with guest singers Lino Seychell and his daughter Emma, together with the St Monica Vocal Ensemble, SPMO resident choir Anacrusis, the Rotondo Choir from Poznan, Poland, and the St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra, under the baton of the composer himself.

Tickets for the event may be bought from www.showshappening.com, from the Cathedral Booking Office (2145 4697) or from the orchestra management (7704 2856). Proceeds will be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Bremen Boys Choir in Gozo

The Schola Cantorum Jubilate is hosting the Bremen Boys Choir of Germany for a concert at the Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo today at 6.30pm.

The choir will perform pieces by Franck, Schütz, Wolff, Bach, Staden, Biebl, Sisask, Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Vandré, Seifert, Lützel and Eröd.

The Schola Cantorum’s organist, Joseph Camilleri, will be playing two organ pieces during the concert.

Entrance is free of charge and everyone is invited.

THEATRE

They Blew Her Up

They Blew Her Up is being performed for one last time this evening at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

Written and directed by Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech, the play was conceived from a series of interviews carried out with the protagonists of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and sources, as well as court testimonies. It stars Kim Dalli, Charlotte Grech, Jes Camilleri, Joe Azzopardi and Alan Paris.

They Blew Her Up is the winner of the Production of the Year at Arts Council Malta’s Premju Għall-Arti. The event is sold out.

Joe Azzopardi in They Blew Her Up. Photo: Daryl Cauchi

Ta’ Fuqha Senduqha

An original play in Maltese inspired by real-life accounts of poverty in Malta is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until October 23.

Penned by André Mangion and directed by Toni Attard, Ta’ Fuqha Senduqha stars Michela Farrugia as Ruth, a girl with a good head on her shoulders who finds herself homeless and straddling the poverty line.

The play, certified 16+, also stars Josette Ciappara, Charles Sammut, Sharon Bezzina and Clint Chircop.

In collaboration with YMCA, the production is holding a food drive to help 150 people including 75 families, with 55 people living in YMCA facilities. For more information, visit www.udjenza.com. For tickets, click here.

Żeża tal-Flagship

Hermann Bonaci Productions are staging the classic comedy Żeża tal-Flagship for one last time at the Manoel Theatre this evening.

Mikielanġ Borg’s original script, written early in the last century, has been adapted into this new version by Joe Gatt. A list of new songs will be played live by the orchestra and sung by the actors.

For tickets, log on to teatrumanoel.com.mt.

The cast of Żeża tal-Flagship. Photo: Facebook/Hermann Bonaci Productions

Just Musicals

Kumpanija Teatru Rjal is marking its 30th anniversary with an event dedicated to musicals at the Catholic Institute, in Floriana.

Taking part are George Curmi ‘il-Pusè’, together with his son, Bernard Curmi Jr, and singers Neville Refalo, Mark Tonna, Janvil, Debbie Scerri, Ritienne, Lawrence Gray, Leontine, Alexia, Mariah, Giada and Leah.

The event is under the musical direction of Joe Brown, stage direction by Ray Abdilla and artistic direction and production of Pawlu Testa.

The show starts at 6.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.kumpanijateatrurjal.com.

ARTS FESTIVALS

Altofest Valletta 2022 special edition

Nine international artists are performing in the homes of nine residents and families in Valletta for one last time this evening as part of an international contemporary live arts festival.

Altofest was born in Naples in 2011 and spread internationally through different special editions. The idea behind the human-specific project is to turn homes into performance spaces and reimagine a city as a community, united through art.

Based on the theme 'Out of the Blue', the Valletta performances invite one to dive into unusual, unexpected dimensions that seem to come out of the blue. They include a documentary performance, a contemporary dance duet and a number of hybrid performances.

The project is curated by TeatrInGestAzione and the Malta edition is co-produced with the Valletta Cultural Agency, in partnership with the Valletta Design Cluster and with the support of the Istituto Italiano di Cultura La Valletta and EU-Japan Fest.

For more information about the project, visit www.teatringestazione.com/altofest/valletta2022/.

International artists are performing in private spaces in Valletta this week as part of Altofest Valletta 2022 special edition. Image: Valentina Quintano

Opera is Gozo

A guided walking tour titled La Ville de Nuit – the City by Night is taking place in the historic centre of Victoria this evening as part of the Opera is Gozo festival.

The 60-minute tour will highlight the major archaeological, social, religious and anthropological topography of the town and its people. It will be conducted in English.

The event is free of charge but reservations are to be made on teatruaurora@leone.org.mt or +356 7904 5779.

FILM

EUNIC Malta Film Festival 2022

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is today hosting the final night of the EUNIC Malta Film Festival 2022.

EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture) is the European network of organisations engaging in international cultural relations.

The embassies of Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the UK, as well as the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée, the Arts Council Malta, the Czech Cultural Centre/Embassy of the Czech Republic and the EU Commission Representation in Malta have been working together to set up the EUNIC Malta cluster.

The festival is made up of 10 films on the themes of sustainability, whether social, economic or environmental.

Today, the Embassy of Austria is presenting the 2022 documentary Alpenland (certified U), about life on the Alps, today at 6pm. It will be followed by a series of short films (certified 15) presented by the British Council Malta at 8.30pm.

Entrance is free of charge but tickets must be booked via www.kreattivita.org. Films not in the English language will have subtitles.

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

International Kite and Wind Festival

The fifth edition of the Kite & Wind Festival is being held today and tomorrow in the area near San Dimitri chapel, in Għarb between 10am and 5.30pm.

Forty-four well-known international kite-fliers will participate and lead workshops on kite-making.

A park and ride service will be available from the Victoria bus terminus. For a detailed progamme of activities, visit the Għarb local council Facebook page.

Kites of all shapes and sizes are flying high above Għarb in Gozo this weekend. Photo: Facebook/Rebecca Gatt

Open Day at Fort Delimara

Heritage Malta is opening Fort Delimara for a day of free guided tours in Maltese and English and re-enactments.

Pre-booking was required for those who wish to take part in one of the guided tours. For more information, click here.

Götheborg of Sweden in Malta

The Götheborg will be open to the public until tomorrow. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship in the world, Götheborg of Sweden, is currently in Malta as part of its Asia Expedition 2022/2023. Its mission is to promote Swedish-Asian trade and create new business opportunities.

The vessel is moored at the Valletta Waterfront and the public is invited on board during the following hours: today and tomorrow between 2 and 7.15pm (last entry at 6.30pm).

Visitors will learn about the history of the East India Companies and the adventures of the original Götheborg that sailed three times to Asia. Among others, they will also learn about modern tales of sailing an 18th-century ship, and about the exciting expedition to Asia.

For tickets, click here.

Golden Buckle Malta

Over 200 horses and 100 European and American riders are in Malta to take part in a four-day competition at the Malta Mediterranean Conference Centre in Ta' Qali, where winners can take up to €150,000 in winning prizes.

Barrel racing, a fast-paced timed event, challenges the paired team of horse and rider to run a clover-leaf pattern around three barrels as fast as they can. The sport is particularly popular in the US, especially Texas, but has gained attention in Europe, with Italy being the biggest market for the sport, followed by France, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. The Malta event is featuring a number of world champion riders, as well as other participants from 10 countries, including one from Malta.

The races are complimented with a number of satellite events where one can meet the riders and other equestrian enthusiasts from across the world. The arena is transformed into an equestrian centre which will also host a food court, a large VIP stand and a chillout area.

The event is being streamed live on a number of international linear and digital platforms in Malta, Europe, the US and Brasil.

Golden Buckle Malta is being organised in collaboration with Visit Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Ministry for Tourism, Equestri Malta, the Ministry for Education and Sports along with other supporting partners.

For tickets and more information, visit www.goldenbuckle.eu.

Over 200 horses are taking part in the barrel-racing event. Photo: Shutterstock.com

VISUAL ARTS

Imħaddra

The Razzett tal-Markiż cultural centre in Mosta is hosting a solo exhibition by Terezino Borg, a selt-taught artist who uses different mediums to portray nature, until today.

Opening hours are from 9am to noon and from 6 to 8pm.

For more information, visit the Razzett tal-Markiż Facebook page.

Thread

A collective exhibition by Ebru Çinar, Stefan Spiteri and Bernice Vassallo at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba comes to a close tomorrow.

The three artists experiment a lot in the use of thread in their oeuvre. Apart from this medium, they are also bound by the thematic of nature and organic forms which are almost always present in their works.

The gallery is open from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

150 / Richard Ellis

The Richard Ellis Archive, consisting of 39,000+ glass negatives documenting the period in Malta and Gozo between 1861 and 1938, has been digitised in archival-grade quality for the first time in its history.

The British-Maltese photographer (January 1842-December 1924) was one of the pioneers of photography in Malta during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Thirty large prints taken from his archive are currently on display at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, until October 23.

The exhibition is curated by Charles Paul Azzopardi and Ian Ellis. For more information, click here.

One may also read the Times of Malta interview with the collection's owner.

Some of the prints from Richard Ellis's archive on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Fuq Tlieta

Camilleri Paris Mode of Rabat is hosting an exhibition of paintings by three Maltese artists – Pawl Carbonaro, Jesmond Vassallo and Paul Camilleri.

Carbonaro is one of Malta’s foremost veteran artists, who is famous for his abstracts and semi-abstracted landscapes; Vassallo has a very varied oeuvre, ranging from landscapes to nudes to still lifes; while Camilleri is exhibiting his tactile abstracts that fit well with the works of the other two artists.

Fuq Tlieta is open until the end of October. Log on to the Camilleri Paris Mode Facebook page for more information.

Landmarks

Artist Fabio Borg is holding his eighth solo exhibition throughout the month of October at The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Borg construed this collection of abstract landscapes, tilted Landmarks, as innate emotions being expressed onto canvas and painted by instinct. The paintings, therefore, become emotional landmarks that Borg invites the viewer to partake in.

Borg is sensitive to his surroundings and trees, or the seeming lack thereof, is one such issue often a topic of heated discussions. Therefore, these compositions, largely produced in the last two years, trees are the main protagonists in an idealised reinterpretation of nature.

Landmarks, on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge, is curated by Charlene Vella.

All Trees are Equal by Fabio Borg

It’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere − A Collective Art Exhibition Exploring Guilty Pleasures

A collective exhibition, being held at BOHO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, is inspired by the famous phrase used when one craves an alcoholic drink at 10am, and to the sting of a guilty conscience, one declares that it is 5 o'clock somewhere in the world.

The participating artists, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Roderick Camilleri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Antoine Farrugia, Karl Froman, Lawrence Pavia, Amelia Saint George, Mario Sammut and Darren Tanti, are portraying such instances they have encountered during their artistic career.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until October 30. It is open daily from 10.30am till 1.30pm and on Wednesdays also from 7pm to 10pm. Click here for more information.

Architecture Student Expo 2022

A celebration of everything the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta does, is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The Architecture Student Expo is also an opportunity for the creativity of students and their ideas of future spaces and structures to be communicated to society through designs, sketches, digital graphics and architectural models.

The expo runs until October 30. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and kreattivita.org.

BioArt Alchemy: Works by Anna Dumitriu

Internationally renowned British bioartist Anna Dumitriu is exhibiting for the first time at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The artist uses bioart, sculpture, installation and digital media to explore a range of topics, from the origins of society to the sustainable production of biodegradable plastic, cutting-edge genetics and the possibility of bacterially-enhanced super-humans.

The project, a commission of Spazju Kreattiv, features a collaboration with artist Alex May. It is supported by Esplora Interactive Science Centre and Science in the City, Malta.

BioArt Alchemy runs until October 30. For more information, click here.

Plague Dress 1 by Anna Dumitriu. Photo: Anna Dumitriu

Groundwaters

A collective exhibition featuring outsider art – an umbrella term coined for individuals producing art outside the culturally established centres – is taking place at Valletta Contemporary Gallery.

Titled Groundwaters, this exhibition is the first one in Malta to explore the perspectives of individuals who are somewhat marginalised, through their own design or otherwise, and who create work on the fringes of the mainstream.

Curated by Gabriel Zammit, it features the works of Anonymous, Emma Attard, Adrian Camilleri, William Driscoll, Emma Johnson, Salvina Muscat and Joe Vassallo. It includes ex-voto paintings, West African Bocio fetish dolls and other objects which have their roots in religion, magic and ritual.

The exhibition runs until November 12. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards. They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open everyday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

The eight photos on display which won Alessandro Bergamini the title of Travel Photographer of the Year in 2021.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition runs until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Some of the exhibits at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

