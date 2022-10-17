MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Götheborg of Sweden in Malta

The largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship in the world, Götheborg of Sweden, is moored at the Valletta Waterfront and the public has the chance to go on board for one last time today between 2 and 7.15pm (last entry at 6.30pm.)

The ship is in Malta as part of its Asia Expedition 2022/2023, which aims to promote Swedish-Asian trade and create new business opportunities.

Visitors will learn about the history of the East India Companies and the adventures of the original Götheborg that sailed three times to Asia. Among others, they will also learn about modern tales of sailing an 18th-century ship, and about the exciting expedition to Asia.

For tickets, click here.

Talk on hauntings

The Society for Investigating the Credibility of Extraordinary Claims (SICEC) is today holding a discussion on ‘Evidence for hauntings’.

The special guest for this discussion is Antoine Cortis.

The activity will be held at the Valletta Volunteer Centre, 181, Melita Street, Valletta.

Because of space limitations, if one is not a member of the society or a regular attendee but would like to join the discussion one can send an e-mail to timmyzammit@onvol.net or call 2142 3143.

Philosophy talks

The Department of Philosophy of the University of Malta is holding a series of talks free of charge and without any registration requirements at the Msida Campus this month.

The talks are being delivered by Arjen Kleinherenbrink, a professor from Radboud University, Nijmegen (Netherlands), on the topics of contemporary philosophy.

Today's talk will tackle Bruno Latour and the philosophy of actors. On Wednesday, there will be another talk on Graham Harman and the ontology of objects.

Another talk, to be held on October 24, will discuss contemporary continental metaphysics.

All talks start at 6pm. For more information, e-mail Claude Mangion claude.mangion@um.edu.mt or Niki Young on niki.young@um.edu.mt.

VISUAL ARTS

Thread

A collective exhibition by Ebru Çinar, Stefan Spiteri and Bernice Vassallo at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba comes to a close today.

The three artists experiment a lot in the use of thread in their oeuvre. Apart from this medium, they are also bound by the thematic of nature and organic forms which are almost always present in their works.

The gallery is open from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

Phenotype I Roots by Ebru Çinar & Imren Raybay, embroidery on photography. Photo: Facebook/Il-Kamra ta' Fuq

Residue

A solo exhibition by Joseph Farrugia is open at Bureau Iniala in Valletta.

Residue explores the definition of man's existence, through particles, negative spaces, generations, and the residuals we leave behind.

The exhibition, organised by Marie Gallery 5 and curated by Maria Galea, runs until October 21. Bureau Iniala is open from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and on Saturday and Sunday for private viewings only.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more info.

Also read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Resonances

An exhibition by the late maestro Pawlu Grech is being held at The Volunteer Centre, St Bartholomew Street, Rabat.

From an early age, Grech showed proficiency both for music and for the visual arts. It was a twinned passion that was to persist throughout his life. This exhibition celebrates both sides of Grech, its title Resonances evoking the characteristics of both his music and visual art.

The exhibition, organised by Amanda Tabone, is part of an initiative managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector ‘Art for VOs’ and will be in aid of Animal Guardian, Cat Sanctuary, Luqa.

Resonances runs until October 22. It is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 6 to 9pm and on Sundays from 10am to 1pm. Consult the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Read more about the artist and his work in this Times of Malta feature.

Essence

A solo exhibition of contemporary realistic works in oil by Christine Porter Lofaro is open at the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta.

The artist portrays observations, emotions and narratives as she strives to present our transitory presence in this world, its intensity and how much it matters.

The exibition, curated by Charlene Calleja, runs until October 27. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. For more information, click here.

For more insight, read the Times of Malta interview with the curator.

Pulchritude and Glam by Christine Porter Lofaro. Photo: Facebook/Malta Society of Arts

Fuq Tlieta

Camilleri Paris Mode of Rabat is hosting an exhibition of paintings by three Maltese artists – Pawl Carbonaro, Jesmond Vassallo and Paul Camilleri.

Carbonaro is one of Malta’s foremost veteran artists, who is famous for his abstracts and semi-abstracted landscapes; Vassallo has a very varied oeuvre, ranging from landscapes to nudes to still lifes; while Camilleri is exhibiting his tactile abstracts that fit well with the works of the other two artists.

Fuq Tlieta is open until the end of October. Log on to the Camilleri Paris Mode Facebook page for more information.

It’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere − A Collective Art Exhibition Exploring Guilty Pleasures

A collective exhibition, being held at BOHO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, is inspired by the famous phrase used when one craves an alcoholic drink at 10am, and to the sting of a guilty conscience, one declares that it is 5 o'clock somewhere in the world.

The participating artists, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Roderick Camilleri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Antoine Farrugia, Karl Froman, Lawrence Pavia, Amelia Saint George, Mario Sammut and Darren Tanti, are portraying such instances they have encountered during their artistic career.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until October 30. It is open daily from 10.30am till 1.30pm and on Wednesdays also from 7pm to 10pm. Click here for more information.

Esse Est Percipi by Roderick Camilleri

Landmarks

Artist Fabio Borg is holding his eighth solo exhibition throughout the month of October at The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Borg construed this collection of abstract landscapes, tilted Landmarks, as innate emotions being expressed onto canvas and painted by instinct. The paintings, therefore, become emotional landmarks that Borg invites the viewer to partake in.

Borg is sensitive to his surroundings and trees, or the seeming lack thereof, is one such issue often a topic of heated discussions. Therefore, these compositions, largely produced in the last two years, trees are the main protagonists in an idealised reinterpretation of nature.

Landmarks, on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge, is curated by Charlene Vella.

Funny How Time….

Artist Paul Caruana is showing his latest collection of works at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali until October 30.

Through a series of poignant watercolours, most of which have origins in the artist’s own biography, Caruana invites us to dwell on the past and learn lessons to alter the present so that the future might be worth living.

The exhibition runs until October 30. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artist here.

Rabat to Valletta, Late Evening by Paul Caruana

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open everyday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition runs until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

A Phoenician sarcophagus discovered last year is a main attraction of an exhibition at the Archaeology Museum in Valletta. Photo: Heritage Malta

whatson@timesofmalta.com