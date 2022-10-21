THEATRE

L-Għarusa ta’ Ġużè Diacono

Teatru Malta, in collaboration with Heritage Malta, are producing an adaptation by Immanuel Mifsud of Ġużè Diacono’s L-Għarusa.

This year marks celebrate 100 years from Diacono's birth and 20 years from his passing.

The mystic play focuses on the mental and emotional torments of a sister who swears herself into sisterhood after witnessing her beloved drown to his tragic death in front of her very eyes.

The key cast is made up of Marceline Galea, Jacob Piccinino, Moira Muscat and Charlotte Formosa. The piece features a set design by contemporary Maltese artist Austin Camilleri

The play in Maltese is being staged between today and Sunday and between October 25 and 31 at The Armoury in Vittoriosa. For tickets, click here.

La Cage Aux Folles

Ray Calleja and Mikhail Basmadjian star in the main roles in an adaptation of the popular music by FM Theatre Productions and the Manoel Theatre.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the musical is about a gay couple, made up of the manager of a Saint-Tropez nightclub featuring drag entertainment, and his star attraction. Madness ensues when his straight son brings home a fiancée and her ultra-conservative parents to meet them.

The musical, directed by Chris Gatt, with musical direction by Kris Spiteri, is being staged from today to Sunday and from October 26 to 30. For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.com.mt.

From left, Mikhail Basmadjian, Jasmine Farrugia, Raphael Pace and Ray Calleja in La Cage Aux Folles. Photo: Albert Camilleri/thecreatives

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The youth musical theatre group Company OneEleven of Teatru Salesjan is staging the musical comedy The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab today and tomorrow.

The show centres on a fictional spelling bee set in a geographically ambiguous school. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups. Conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss, the musical features music and lyrics by William Finn and a book by Rachel Sheinkin.

The Teatru Salesjan show is directed by Denise Mulholland, with choreography by Emma Loftus . For tickets, visit tnd.com.mt.

Some of the actors of Company OneEleven preparing for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Photo: Teatru Salesjan

Alice the Musical

Centrestage Malta is staging its own take on Lewis Carroll’s classis story Alice's Adventures In Wonderland.

Besides Alice, all of the well-known Wonderland characters appear in the fast-paced show: the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter, the Duchess, the King and the Queen.

The musical is being staged at City Theatre in Valletta today at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 5 and 7.30pm. For tickets, click here.

Ta’ Fuqha Senduqha

The original play in Maltese inspired by real-life accounts of poverty in Malta is being staged again this weekend at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Penned by André Mangion and directed by Toni Attard, Ta’ Fuqha Senduqha stars Michela Farrugia as Ruth, a girl with a good head on her shoulders who finds herself homeless and straddling the poverty line.

The play, certified 16+, also stars Josette Ciappara, Charles Sammut, Sharon Bezzina and Clint Chircop.

In collaboration with YMCA, the production is holding a food drive to help 150 people including 75 families, with 55 people living in YMCA facilities. For more information, visit www.udjenza.com. For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Michela Farrugia in Ta' Fuqha Senduqha. Photo: Elisa Von Brockdorff

ARTS FESTIVALS

Opera is Gozo

The arts festival continues today with a musical recital by local artists at St George’s Basilica in Victoria at 8pm. Entrance is free.

At the same time, Michel Angelo & Friends will take part in a sacred concert, featuring the Coro Bel Canto, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Nativity, Xagħra, at 8pm. Entrance is free.

Opera is Gozo runs until the end of October. For more information, download the full programme from visitgozo.com.

MUSIC

Laudate Dominum

This evening, the St Paul Choral Society will be repeating a concert for choir, soloists, organ and orchestra they presented at the Mdina Cathedral last week.

Directed by Hugo Agius Muscat, the choir will perform Mass in C. Major op. 86 by Beethoven and Psalm 150 and Panis Angelicus by Franck. Soloists Rosabelle Bianchi, Claire Massa, Charles Vincenti and Albert Buttigieg are taking part. Sarah Spiteri will be the orchestra leader while Elisabeth Conrad will play the organ.

The concert is taking place at the Floriana parish church at 7.30pm, with proceeds going towards Hospice Malta. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.

The St Paul Choral Society during last week's concert at the Mdina Cathedral.

DANCE

On Reefs and Eroded Lands We Danced

ŻfinMalta’s artistic director Paolo Mangiola opens the 2022/23 season with a new full-length work for the company. Taking inspiration from the Svalbard seed bank − a vault built to contain the world’s most prized crops in case of an apocalyptic event – this work explores the possibilities of what humans select and conserve as essential elements to protect and preserve life on earth.

Collaborators include Indian composer Goya, Maltese visual artist Matthew Attard and dramaturg Victor Jacono. Costume design is by Louie Noire and Emma Walker.

The dance, suitable for an audience aged 8+, is being held at the Valletta Campus Theatre between today and Sunday at the Valletta Campus Theatre at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

ŻfinMalta dancers rehearsing for their new show. Photo: Facebook/ZfinMalta

Miscellaneous events

Valletta Local Food Festival

The Valletta Cultural Agency is hosting the first edition of the Valletta Local Food Festival at the Valletta Design Cluster until tomorrow from 7.30pm to 11pm.

There is a wide selection of traditional, handcrafted, fresh local food and drink, live music and educational talks.

The various food items available include roast pork as well as pies, krustini, honey rings and cheeselets. There are also local wines and beers.

The Valletta Local Food Festival is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Languid Lane

As part of an 18-month mentorship project named Artivisti, multimedia artist Martina Camilleri (Tina) is producing Languid Lane, a playful, guided walk through the streets of Birkirkara being held in response to the overconsuming, fast-paced way of life.

Starting off from The Mill, Gabriel Caruana Foundation’s home, a soundscape will ground participants as they set off for an exploration of the surrounding space. Exchanges, encounters and opening up to imagination are encouraged.

The event is being held today and tomorrow. To register, click here.

Camilleri was mentored for the project by Kristina Borg and is supported by Arts Council Malta and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.

Martina (Tina) Camilleri

Aurora International Folk Festival

The Citadel in Victoria is hosting a weekend of folk activities.

The Aurora Folk Group and International Folk Groups will showcase a set of traditional dances in authentic traditional costumes, a re-enactment of a traditional Maltese wedding, impromptu folk singing (traditional għana) and a collection of traditional songs and nursery rhymes by the Aurora children’schorus. Traditional artisanal crafts will also be on display.

The programme will be presented in an interactive manner in which the audience, particularly foreigners, are encouraged to mingle, enquire and learn.

For the full programme, visit www.teatruaurora.com or www.visitgozo.com.

VISUAL ARTS

Residue

A solo exhibition by Joseph Farrugia at Bureau Iniala in Valletta closes today.

Residue explores the definition of man's existence, through particles, negative spaces, generations, and the residuals we leave behind.

The exhibition, organised by Marie Gallery 5 and curated by Maria Galea, is open this week from 9.30am to 5pm.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more info.

Many People Came and Went by Joseph Farrugia

re.vis.it

Rupert Cefai's third solo exhibition at art..e Gallery in Victoria closes today.

Having a vested interest in art from a young age, Cefai started his professional career as an interior designer, gradually shifting his focus from design to painting. For this exhibition, Cefai has chosen a series of his latest works ranging from the depiction of local customs to streetscapes.

For more information, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

Resonances

An exhibition by the late maestro Pawlu Grech runs at The Volunteer Centre, St Bartholomew Street, Rabat, until tomorrow, October 22.

From an early age, Grech showed proficiency both for music and for the visual arts. It was a twinned passion that was to persist throughout his life. This exhibition celebrates both sides of Grech, its title Resonances evoking the characteristics of both his music and visual art.

The exhibition, organised by Amanda Tabone, is part of an initiative managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector ‘Art for VOs’ and will be in aid of Animal Guardian, Cat Sanctuary, Luqa.

Resonances will be open from 6 to 9pm. Consult the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Composition 30 (1964) by Pawlu Grech

Essence

A solo exhibition of contemporary realistic works in oil by Christine Porter Lofaro is open at the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta.

The artist portrays observations, emotions and narratives as she strives to present our transitory presence in this world, its intensity and how much it matters.

The exibition, curated by Charlene Xaxa Calleja, runs until October 27. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 8am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. For more information, click here.

150 / Richard Ellis

The Richard Ellis Archive, consisting of 39,000+ glass negatives documenting the period in Malta and Gozo between 1861 and 1938, has been digitised in archival-grade quality for the first time in its history.

The British-Maltese photographer (January 1842-December 1924) was one of the pioneers of photography in Malta during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Thirty large prints taken from his archive are currently on display at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, until Sunday, October 23.

The exhibition is curated by Charles Paul Azzopardi and Ian Ellis. For more information, click here.

Fuq Tlieta

Camilleri Paris Mode of Rabat is hosting an exhibition of paintings by three Maltese artists – Pawl Carbonaro, Jesmond Vassallo and Paul Camilleri.

Carbonaro is one of Malta’s foremost veteran artists, who is famous for his abstracts and semi-abstracted landscapes; Vassallo has a very varied oeuvre, ranging from landscapes to nudes to still lifes; while Camilleri is exhibiting his tactile abstracts that fit well with the works of the other two artists.

Fuq Tlieta is open until the end of October. Log on to the Camilleri Paris Mode Facebook page for more information.

A landscape by Jesmond Vassallo. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

It’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere − A Collective Art Exhibition Exploring Guilty Pleasures

A collective exhibition, being held at BOHO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, is inspired by the famous phrase used when one craves an alcoholic drink at 10am, and to the sting of a guilty conscience, one declares that it is 5 o'clock somewhere in the world.

The participating artists, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Roderick Camilleri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Antoine Farrugia, Karl Froman, Lawrence Pavia, Amelia Saint George, Mario Sammut and Darren Tanti, are portraying such instances they have encountered during their artistic career.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until October 30. It is open daily from 10.30am till 1.30pm and on Wednesdays also from 7pm to 10pm. Click here for more information.

Architecture Student Expo 2022

A celebration of everything the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta does, is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The Architecture Student Expo is also an opportunity for the creativity of students and their ideas of future spaces and structures to be communicated to society through designs, sketches, digital graphics and architectural models.

The expo runs until October 30. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and kreattivita.org.

BioArt Alchemy: Works by Anna Dumitriu

Internationally renowned British bioartist Anna Dumitriu is exhibiting for the first time at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The artist uses bioart, sculpture, installation and digital media to explore a range of topics, from the origins of society to the sustainable production of biodegradable plastic, cutting-edge genetics and the possibility of bacterially-enhanced super-humans.

The project, a commission of Spazju Kreattiv, features a collaboration with artist Alex May. It is supported by Esplora Interactive Science Centre and Science in the City, Malta.

BioArt Alchemy runs until October 30. For more information, click here.

The Art and Science of Linen by Anna Dumitriu and Alex May. Photo: Anna Dumitriu and Alex May

Landmarks

Artist Fabio Borg is holding his eighth solo exhibition throughout the month of October at The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Borg construed this collection of abstract landscapes, tilted Landmarks, as innate emotions being expressed onto canvas and painted by instinct. The paintings, therefore, become emotional landmarks that Borg invites the viewer to partake in.

Borg is sensitive to his surroundings and trees, or the seeming lack thereof, is one such issue often a topic of heated discussions. Therefore, these compositions, largely produced in the last two years, trees are the main protagonists in an idealised reinterpretation of nature.

Landmarks, on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge, is curated by Charlene Vella.

Groundwaters

A collective exhibition featuring outsider art – an umbrella term coined for individuals producing art outside the culturally established centres – is taking place at Valletta Contemporary Gallery.

Titled Groundwaters, this exhibition is the first one in Malta to explore the perspectives of individuals who are somewhat marginalised, through their own design or otherwise, and who create work on the fringes of the mainstream.

Curated by Gabriel Zammit, it features the works of Anonymous, Emma Attard, Adrian Camilleri, William Driscoll, Emma Johnson, Salvina Muscat and Joe Vassallo. It includes ex-voto paintings, West African Bocio fetish dolls and other objects which have their roots in religion, magic and ritual.

The exhibition runs until November 12. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Funny How Time….

Artist Paul Caruana is showing his latest collection of works at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali until October 30.

Through a series of poignant watercolours, most of which have origins in the artist’s own biography, Caruana invites us to dwell on the past and learn lessons to alter the present so that the future might be worth living.

The exhibition runs until October 30. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

If Only I Had a Time Machine by Paul Caruana

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open everyday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition runs until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

A Phoenician sarcophagus discovered last year is a main attraction of an exhibition at the Archaeology Museum in Valletta. Photo: Heritage Malta

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Tonight, the palace is open till midnight with a reduced admission fee on the occasion of BirguFest.

