DANCE

On Reefs and Eroded Lands We Danced

ŻfinMalta’s artistic director Paolo Mangiola opens the 2022/23 season with a new full-length work for the company. Taking inspiration from the Svalbard seed bank − a vault built to contain the world’s most prized crops in case of an apocalyptic event – this work explores the possibilities of what humans select and conserve as essential elements to protect and preserve life on earth.

Collaborators include Indian composer Goya, Maltese visual artist Matthew Attard and dramaturg Victor Jacono. Costume design is by Louie Noire and Emma Walker.

The dance, suitable for an audience aged 8+, is being held at the Valletta Campus Theatre today at the Valletta Campus Theatre at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

THEATRE

Ta’ Fuqha Senduqha

The original play in Maltese inspired by real-life accounts of poverty in Malta is being staged for one last time today at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Penned by André Mangion and directed by Toni Attard, Ta’ Fuqha Senduqha stars Michela Farrugia as Ruth, a girl with a good head on her shoulders who finds herself homeless and straddling the poverty line.

The play, certified 16+, also stars Josette Ciappara, Charles Sammut, Sharon Bezzina and Clint Chircop.

In collaboration with YMCA, the production is holding a food drive to help 150 people including 75 families, with 55 people living in YMCA facilities. For more information, visit www.udjenza.com. For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

Michela Farrugia (right) and Josette Ciappara in Ta' Fuqha Senduqha. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

La Cage Aux Folles

Ray Calleja and Mikhail Basmadjian star in the main roles in the popular music being staged by FM Theatre Productions and the Manoel Theatre.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the musical is about a gay couple, made up of the manager of a Saint-Tropez nightclub featuring drag entertainment, and his star attraction. Madness ensues when his straight son brings home a fiancée and her ultra-conservative parents to meet them.

The musical, directed by Chris Gatt, with musical direction by Kris Spiteri, is being staged this weekend and from October 26 to 30. For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.com.mt.

From left, Mikhail Basmadjian, Jasmine Farrugia, Raphael Pace and Ray Calleja in La Cage Aux Folles. Photo: Albert Camilleri/thecreatives

L-Għarusa ta’ Ġużè Diacono

Teatru Malta, in collaboration with Heritage Malta, are producing an adaptation by Immanuel Mifsud of Ġużè Diacono’s L-Għarusa.

This year marks celebrate 100 years from Diacono's birth and 20 years from his passing.

The mystic play focuses on the mental and emotional torments of a sister who swears herself into sisterhood after witnessing her beloved drown to his tragic death in front of her very eyes.

The key cast is made up of Marceline Galea, Jacob Piccinino, Moira Muscat and Charlotte Formosa. The piece features a set design by contemporary Maltese artist Austin Camilleri

The play in Maltese is being staged this weekend and between October 25 and 31 at The Armoury in Vittoriosa. For tickets, click here.

A scene from L-Għarusa. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

ARTS FESTIVALS

Opera is Gozo

The festival is today presenting a fashion show titled Amor, which will present couture outfits inspired by the world of opera by Il-Ħjata designer VickyAnn Xuereb.

Music and dance will accompany the models throughout the show.

Opera is Gozo runs until the end of October. For more information, download the full programme from visitgozo.com.

Miscellaneous events

Ta' Loretu: Storja ta' Gwerra u Militar

The Battlefront Living History Group Malta and SKALI Gudja are organising an afternoon of activities in the Ta' Loretu chapel area in the outskirts of Gudja for the occasion of European Heritage Days.

There will be re-enactments, viewing of the pillbox found in the area and a static military exhibitions.

The event will take place from 2 to 6pm. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Ta' Loretu chapel, Gudja

Vintage Motors Festival

The Federazzjoni Maltija Vetturi Antiki is today holding the second day of the 12th Vintage Motors Festival.

The event comprises a regularity run and three separate classic and vintage vehicle shows.

After Malta's leg yesterday, the Gozo leg of the regularity run will start at the Mġarr Marina at 10.30am and will proceed to Munxar for the half-way break. The route will finish in Nadur at 1pm.

The three shows, which will include military vehicles, will be held in the main squares of Nadur, Victoria and Għajnsielem from 9am to 3.30pm. For more information, visit The FMVA Motors Festival 2022 Facebook page.

Aurora International Folk Festival

The Citadel in Victoria is hosting a weekend of folk activities.

The Aurora Folk Group and International Folk Groups will showcase a set of traditional dances in authentic traditional costumes, a re-enactment of a traditional Maltese wedding, impromptu folk singing (traditional għana) and a collection of traditional songs and nursery rhymes by the Aurora children’schorus. Traditional artisanal crafts will also be on display.

The programme will be presented in an interactive manner in which the audience, particularly foreigners, are encouraged to mingle, enquire and learn.

For the full programme, visit www.teatruaurora.com or www.visitgozo.com.

VISUAL ARTS

150 / Richard Ellis

An exhibition of prints by early British-Maltese photographer Richard Ellis (January 1842-December 1924) at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is closing today.

The Richard Ellis Archive, consisting of 39,000+ glass negatives documenting the period in Malta and Gozo between 1861 and 1938, has been digitised in archival-grade quality for the first time in its history.

The exhibition is curated by Charles Paul Azzopardi and Ian Ellis. For more information, click here.

One may also read the Times of Malta interview with the collection's owner.

Some of the prints from Richard Ellis's archive on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Fuq Tlieta

Camilleri Paris Mode of Rabat is hosting an exhibition of paintings by three Maltese artists – Pawl Carbonaro, Jesmond Vassallo and Paul Camilleri.

Carbonaro is one of Malta’s foremost veteran artists, who is famous for his abstracts and semi-abstracted landscapes; Vassallo has a very varied oeuvre, ranging from landscapes to nudes to still lifes; while Camilleri is exhibiting his tactile abstracts that fit well with the works of the other two artists.

Fuq Tlieta is open until the end of October. Log on to the Camilleri Paris Mode Facebook page for more information.

Also read the Times of Malta review here.

It’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere − A Collective Art Exhibition Exploring Guilty Pleasures

A collective exhibition, being held at BOHO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, is inspired by the famous phrase used when one craves an alcoholic drink at 10am, and to the sting of a guilty conscience, one declares that it is 5 o'clock somewhere in the world.

The participating artists, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Roderick Camilleri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Antoine Farrugia, Karl Froman, Lawrence Pavia, Amelia Saint George, Mario Sammut and Darren Tanti, are portraying such instances they have encountered during their artistic career.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until October 30. It is open daily from 10.30am till 1.30pm and on Wednesdays also from 7pm to 10pm. Click here for more information.

Also read the Times of Malta interview with the curator.

The Goddess by Rupert Cefai

Architecture Student Expo 2022

A celebration of everything the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta does, is taking place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The Architecture Student Expo is also an opportunity for the creativity of students and their ideas of future spaces and structures to be communicated to society through designs, sketches, digital graphics and architectural models.

The expo runs until October 30. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and kreattivita.org.

BioArt Alchemy: Works by Anna Dumitriu

Internationally renowned British bioartist Anna Dumitriu is exhibiting for the first time at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The artist uses bioart, sculpture, installation and digital media to explore a range of topics, from the origins of society to the sustainable production of biodegradable plastic, cutting-edge genetics and the possibility of bacterially-enhanced super-humans.

The project, a commission of Spazju Kreattiv, features a collaboration with artist Alex May. It is supported by Esplora Interactive Science Centre and Science in the City, Malta.

BioArt Alchemy runs until October 30. For more information, click here.

Groundwaters

A collective exhibition featuring outsider art – an umbrella term coined for individuals producing art outside the culturally established centres – is taking place at Valletta Contemporary Gallery.

Titled Groundwaters, this exhibition is the first one in Malta to explore the perspectives of individuals who are somewhat marginalised, through their own design or otherwise, and who create work on the fringes of the mainstream.

Curated by Gabriel Zammit, it features the works of Anonymous, Emma Attard, Adrian Camilleri, William Driscoll, Emma Johnson, Salvina Muscat and Joe Vassallo. It includes ex-voto paintings, West African Bocio fetish dolls and other objects which have their roots in religion, magic and ritual.

The exhibition runs until November 12. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 2 to 7pm. For more information, visit www.vallettacontemporary.com/.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the curator.

Behind Black Horse (2022) by Emma Attard

Landmarks

Artist Fabio Borg is holding his eighth solo exhibition throughout the month of October at The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Borg construed this collection of abstract landscapes, tilted Landmarks, as innate emotions being expressed onto canvas and painted by instinct. The paintings, therefore, become emotional landmarks that Borg invites the viewer to partake in.

Borg is sensitive to his surroundings and trees, or the seeming lack thereof, is one such issue often a topic of heated discussions. Therefore, these compositions, largely produced in the last two years, trees are the main protagonists in an idealised reinterpretation of nature.

Landmarks, on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge, is curated by Charlene Vella.

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open everyday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

One of Alessandro Bergamini's photos on display at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria. Photo: Alessandro Bergamini

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition runs until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open weekly from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

