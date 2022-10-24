FILM

Tnejn għat-Talkies

The Embassy Cinemas in Valletta is today showing the 1978 film The Deer Hunter as part of the series of classic old movie screenings Tnejn għat-Talkies.

The multiple Oscar-winning film, directed by Michael Cimino and starring Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken, follows how the Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of several friends in a small steel mill town in Pennsylvania.

Other films showing in the coming months include Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960), Roman Polanski’s Chinatown (1974), Akira Kurosawa’s Ran (1985) and Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life (1946).

For more information and tickets, visit the Embassy Cinemas website.

Miscellaneous events

Philosophy talk

The Department of Philosophy of the University of Malta is today hosting the last talk in a series delivered by Arjen Kleinherenbrink, professor at Radbound University, the Netherlands.

Today, Kleinherenbrink will discuss ‘Contemporary continental metaphysics’ at the Lecture Centre Room 216 at the University’s Msida Campus at 6pm.

The talk is free of charge and no registration is required. For queries, e-mail Claude Mangion on claude.mangion@um.edu.mt or Niki Young on niki.young@um.edu.mt.

Public talk

The Department of Art and Art History is today hosting Sandra Gaudenzi from the University of Westminster for a public talk on ‘Multimedia and immersive storytelling: Interrogating the makers’.

Gaudenzi will be interviewing Harmke Heezen and Mike Robbins, co-founders of High Road Stories, an award-winning Berlin-based creative studio focusing on immersive storytelling experiences.

The talk will take place at the Dry Media Studio, University House, University of Malta, Msida Campus, at 6pm. For more info, e-mail gilbert.calleja@um.edu.mt.

VISUAL ARTS.

Essence

A solo exhibition of contemporary realistic works in oil by Christine Porter Lofaro is open at the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta.

The artist portrays observations, emotions and narratives as she strives to present our transitory presence in this world, its intensity and how much it matters.

The exibition, curated by Charlene 'Xaxa' Calleja, runs until Thursday, October 27 and is open from 8am to 7pm. For more information, click here.

What's Your Dream by Christine Porter Lofaro

Fuq Tlieta

Camilleri Paris Mode of Rabat is hosting an exhibition of paintings by three Maltese artists – Pawl Carbonaro, Jesmond Vassallo and Paul Camilleri.

Carbonaro is one of Malta’s foremost veteran artists, who is famous for his abstracts and semi-abstracted landscapes; Vassallo has a very varied oeuvre, ranging from landscapes to nudes to still lifes; while Camilleri is exhibiting his tactile abstracts that fit well with the works of the other two artists.

Fuq Tlieta is open until the end of October. Log on to the Camilleri Paris Mode Facebook page for more information.

Biċċiet minn Ħajti

Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż in Mosta is hosting a mosaic art exhibition by Micheal Vella until October 30.

Through his works, Vella shows his love of nature and are a result of his long walks in the countryside where he appreciates the flowers and plants he comes across.

He is also inspired by his late friend, artist and ceramist Gabriel Caruana.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Sunday from 6 to 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the cultural centre is also open from 10am to noon. For more information, visit the centre's Facebook page.

One of Michael Vella's artworks

It’s 5 o’Clock Somewhere − A Collective Art Exhibition Exploring Guilty Pleasures

A collective exhibition, being held at BOHO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, is inspired by the famous phrase used when one craves an alcoholic drink at 10am, and to the sting of a guilty conscience, one declares that it is 5 o'clock somewhere in the world.

The participating artists, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Roderick Camilleri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Antoine Farrugia, Karl Froman, Lawrence Pavia, Amelia Saint George, Mario Sammut and Darren Tanti, are portraying such instances they have encountered during their artistic career.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until October 30. It is open daily from 10.30am till 1.30pm and on Wednesdays also from 7pm to 10pm. Click here for more information.

Landmarks

Artist Fabio Borg is holding his eighth solo exhibition throughout the month of October at The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Borg construed this collection of abstract landscapes, tilted Landmarks, as innate emotions being expressed onto canvas and painted by instinct. The paintings, therefore, become emotional landmarks that Borg invites the viewer to partake in.

Borg is sensitive to his surroundings and trees, or the seeming lack thereof, is one such issue often a topic of heated discussions. Therefore, these compositions, largely produced in the last two years, trees are the main protagonists in an idealised reinterpretation of nature.

Landmarks, on display at The Phoenicia’s Palm Court Lounge, is curated by Charlene Vella.

Funny How Time….

Artist Paul Caruana is showing his latest collection of works at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali until October 30.

Through a series of poignant watercolours, most of which have origins in the artist’s own biography, Caruana invites us to dwell on the past and learn lessons to alter the present so that the future might be worth living.

The exhibition runs until October 30. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Flying Over the Ocean by Paul Caruana

Q’eros: Beyond the Clouds

Il-Ħaġar Museum and Community Cultural Centre in Victoria is hosting an exhibition by Italian photographer Alessandro Bergamini until November 27.

Eight of the photos on display won Bergamimi the Travel Photographer of the Year award in 2021 and five more were included in the book Humanity, which was chosen as the best photographic book for 2021 in the International Photography Awards.

They will be accompanied with some 30 photos documenting the demanding Peru expedition earlier this year among the Q'eros community in the Andes. Visitors will be able to follow the filming on their mobile.

All the material is included in the exhibition catalogue, published as Il-Ħaġar GEMS 21. Also available are copies of Humanity, an assortment of photos highlighting peoples around the world.

The museum is open everyday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit heartofgozo.org.mt/.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition runs until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

A Phoenician sarcophagus discovered last year is a main attraction of an exhibition at the Archaeology Museum in Valletta. Photo: Heritage Malta

whatson@timesofmalta.com