FILM

Moonage Daydream

KRS Releasing has released a 2022 documentary on the English singer-songwriter and actor David Bowie.

Moonage Daydream, by visionary film-maker Brett Morgen and sanctioned by the Bowie estate, explores the artist's creative and musical journey and features previously unreleased footage from his personal archives, including live concert footage.

The documentary, certified 12, is being shown at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian's until tomorrow, October 4. It is also showing at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on October 9.

David Bowie in a scene from Moonage Daydream. Photo: Neon Pictures

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Talk on ‘Travels in time and space’

The Society for Investigating the Credibility of Extraordinary Claims (SICEC) is organising a series of talks on Mondays until December.

Today, the group will discuss the topic of ‘Travels in time and space’. Among others, they will explore the changes that constellations undergo over time, time dilation in Albert Einstein's theory of relativity and the designs of both Leonardo da Vinci and spacecraft that could travel near light speed.

The event is being held at 6.30pm in the main hall of the Volunteer Centre, at 181, Melita Street, Valletta. Because of space limitations, if one is not a member of the society or a regular attendee but would like to join the discussion, they can send an e-mail to timmyzammit@onvol.net or call on 2142 3143.

VISUAL ARTS

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the exhibition's curator Maria Cassar here.

Towels on Balcony by Willie Apap

Residue

A solo exhibition by Joseph Farrugia is open at Bureau Iniala in Valletta.

Residue explores the definition of man's existence, through particles, negative spaces, generations, and the residuals we leave behind.

The exhibition, organised by Marie Gallery 5 and curated by Maria Galea, runs until October 12. Visit the event's Facebook page for more info.

Thread

A collective exhibition by Ebru Çinar, Stefan Spiteri and Bernice Vassallo has opened at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

The three artists experiment a lot in the use of thread in their oeuvre. Apart from this medium, they are also bound by the thematic of nature and organic forms which are almost always present in their works.

The exhibition, curated by Art Sweven, runs until October 17. The gallery is open from Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. More evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

Some of the exhibits at the exhibition Thread. Photo: Facebook/Il-Kamra ta' Fuq

Fuq Tlieta

Camilleri Paris Mode of Rabat is hosting an exhibition of paintings by three Maltese artists – Pawl Carbonaro, Jesmond Vassallo and Paul Camilleri.

Carbonaro is one of Malta’s foremost veteran artists, who is famous for his abstracts and semi-abstracted landscapes; Vassallo has a very varied oeuvre, ranging from landscapes to nudes to still lifes; while Camilleri is exhibiting his tactile abstracts that fit well with the works of the other two artists.

Fuq Tlieta is open until the end of October. Log on to the Camilleri Paris Mode Facebook page for more information.

Funny How Time….

Artist Paul Caruana is showing his latest collection of works at Gemelli Framing in Ta' Qali until October 30.

Through a series of poignant watercolours, most of which have origins in the artist’s own biography, Caruana invites us to dwell on the past and learn lessons to alter the present so that the future might be worth living.

The exhibition runs until October 30. Consult the event’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Flying Over the Ocean by Paul Caruana

It's 5 o'Clock Somewhere − A Collective Art Exhibition Exploring Guilty Pleasures

A collective exhibition, being held at BOHO Boutique Hotel in Cospicua, is inspired by the famous phrase used when one craves an alcoholic drink at 10am, and to the sting of a guilty conscience, one declares that it is 5 o'clock somewhere in the world.

The participating artists, Aaron Bezzina, Daniel Borg, Roderick Camilleri, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Rupert Cefai, Antoine Farrugia, Karl Froman, Lawrence Pavia, Amelia Saint George, Mario Sammut and Darren Tanti, are portraying such instances they have encountered during their artistic career.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until October 30. It is open daily from 10.30am till 1.30pm and on Wednesdays also from 7pm to 10pm. Click here for more information.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Mom, I Don't Want War!

An exhibition entitled Mom, I Don't Want War!, forming part of the Polish-Ukrainian project of the State Archives and Mom, I See War initiative, is coming to a close today.

The aim of the exhibition, on display at the Lower Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, is to show the tragedy of war through the eyes of children, by comparing historical and contemporary drawings by the youngest who lived and grew up during the war.

The drawings by Polish children used for the exhibition were drawn after World War II and document their experiences during the war and the German occupation in 1939-1945. The drawings are preserved in the Central Archives of Modern Records (AAN) in Warsaw.

The drawings of Ukrainian children are contemporary works related to the current war in Ukraine and collected on the Mom, I See War portal. See more on https://momidontwantwar.eu/en/.

The exhibition is organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Valletta.

Display panels forming part of the Mom, I Don't Want War! exhibition at the Lower Barrakka Gardens.

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition runs until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

An exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

whatson@timesofmalta.com