Sea transport between Malta and Gozo registered an increase in the second quarter when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018.

A total of 1,575,472 passengers travelled between Malta and Gozo during this period, up by 2.6% when compared to the corresponding quarter in 2018.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in June - 534,433 or 33.9% of the total for the quarter. The number of vehicles increased by 7.5%, reaching 454,818.

A total 6,289 trips were made, an increase of 8.9% over the same period in 2018. The majority of trips took place in June: 2,318 or 36.9% of total trips for the quarter.

Between January and June, passenger traffic originating from Ċirkewwa was busiest on Friday and Saturday, whereas the highest numbers of trips from Mġarr were recorded on Sunday and Saturday.