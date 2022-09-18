MUSIC

FunFestik

A three-day music festival in aid of Puttinu Cares, being held at Ġnien l-Istazzjon, Birkirkara, comes to a close today, with a performance by the Mark Spiteri Lucas Band and Ziggy.

A number of other singers, including Ozzy Lino, are also performing.

Doors open at 7pm. Food and drinks stalls will be set up in the garden and entrance is free.

DANCE

Moveo Double Bill

Moveo Dance Company is presenting a double bill show this weekend, with choreographies by Klevis Elmazaj from Albania and Otis-Cameron Carr from the UK.

The event, supported by Arts Council Malta and the Alliance Française de Malte, is taking place at the Valletta Campus Theatre at 8pm. For tickets, click here.

A dancer of Moveo Dance Company during their Double Bill performance. Photo: Craft Mark Photography

ARTS

Improvizza! Malta Improv Festival

Malta’s first ever improvisation festival is coming to an end today at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Aimed at local and international performers and improvisers, Improvizza! is a number of two-day and three-hour workshops during the day, followed by performances and other events in the evenings.

A number of international improv teachers and performers are leading the workshops and performing in the shows, which are open to all. The workshops cover a variety of skills and the performances showcase different improv styles.

Today, Genesis will take a look at how stories are created and Amelia, is about a protagonist of a story whom the audience gets to know about only through those closest to her.

There will also be an improvised one-act play, based on the audience's inspiration.

For more information and tickets, click here. One can also visit the festival’s Facebook page.

Also read the Times of Malta interview with the festival’s director.

The poster of Improvizza! Malta Improv Festival

FILM

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time.

All films are dubbed in English or are screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is being shown until September 20, when the Anime Festival will come to an end.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

Both Sides of the Blade

Spazju Kreattiv is today premiering French director Claire Denis’s piercing exploration of married life, featuring a trio of powerful performances by Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon and Grégoire Colin.

Sara (Binoche) and Jean (Lindon) have been together for 10 years. Happy in their relationship, the couple first met when Sara was living with François (Colin), Jean’s best friend. Now, years after she last saw him, Sara catches a glimpse of François on the street. He doesn’t see her, but shortly after the encounter, he reconnects with Jean. Slowly, François’s presence starts to threaten the stability of the couple’s world.

The 2022 French romantic drama, certified 15, is showing today at 8.30pm. It will also be screened on September 24 and 30 and October 2, 5 and 8. For more information and tickets, click here.

Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lindon in Both Sides of the Blade (2022).

MISCELLANEOUS EVENTS

Festa Għeneb

Siġġiewi is today celebrating viticulture from 6pm onwards.

Among others, there will be a demonstration of grape pressing, an agricultural show, local crafts, a car show by the Old Motors Club, children’s games, folk music and performances by JoMike & Lydon and Gozitan folk band Kantera.

The locality will also try to break the record for the largest mixgħela artistika (artistic illumination) or fjakkolata. Over 1,900 lanterns (fjakkoli) will be set up in the village square to form a pattern based on the theme of grape pressing.

The event kicks off at 6pm. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Swieqi Fest 2022

The Swieqi local council is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its popular arts, music and culture festival this weekend.

The event includes art exhibitions and many activities, such as hand painting, crafts, pinstripe painting, stained glass artistic displays, children's games, a Taekwondo show, a stall with produce for sale in aid of Dar tal-Providenza, various information stands, food and drink stalls, and live performances.

The Flamingos will headline the Swieqi Music Fest at 9.30pm. Other singers taking part in the closing night of the festival are Martina Galea Loffreda, Lara Cusens, Audrienne Fenech, Nicole Magro, Kersten Graham and Sadie Bajada.

The children's activities start at 4pm, while the musical festival kicks off at 7pm. Entrance is free. For more detailed information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Former X Factor contestant Audrienne Fenech is one of the singers performing today at Swieqi Fest 2022. Photo: Daniel Gunba

Environmental Festival

Extinction Rebellion Malta is hosting its annual Environmental Festival at the Upper Barrakka Gardens today between 5.30 and 10pm.

The event serves as a networking event for all NGOs, businesses and other organi­sations present, who will be sharing their events and projects to the public.

There will be food, music and art exhibitions and the event is pet-friendly.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

The poster of the Environmental Festival taking place today at the Upper Baracca Gardens in Valletta.

Gżira cultural event

Gżira is this weekend hosting the historical folkloric group Federiciani from the municipality of Enna, as part of a cultural activity.

Today there will be a workshop on enhancing cultural tourism between Gżira and Enna at the Waterfront Hotel between 9.30am and 12.15pm. Attendance is free of charge.

For more information, visit the Gżira local council Facebook page.

Historic Motorcycle Show

The Historic Motorcycle Club – Malta is holding its annual exhibition of historic motorcycles at the Aviation Museum at Ta’ Qali this weekend.

Some never-seen-before machines are on display together with nearly 80 motorcycles dating from the beginning of the 20th century to the mid-1980s. These include Triumph, BSA, Ducati, Moto Guzzi, Matchless and Ariel, among many others.

The Aviation Museum will be open today from 9am to 5pm.

Historic motorcycles are on display at the Aviation Museum today. Photo: Facebook/Kevin Agius

Eco Market at Mellieħa Square

The Eco Market is taking place in Mellieħa’s John Paul II Square this weekend

Besides featuring a myriad of stalls offering all kinds of eco-friendly products and services and workshops, the family-friendly event includes many activi­ties for children of all ages, including free bicycle rides, animation and DIY crafts. There will also be live performances.

On the occasion of the EU Sustainable Mobility Week, there will also be talks and discussions about transport in Malta with the assistance of mobility-related NGOs.

The event starts at 6pm. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Patrons at a past edition of the Eco Market in Mellieħa. Photo: Eco Market

PHOTOGRAPHY

150 / Richard Ellis

The Richard Ellis Archive, consisting of 39,000+ glass negatives documenting the period in Malta and Gozo between 1861 and 1938, has been digitised in archival-grade quality for the first time in its history.

The British-Maltese photographer (January 1842-December 1924) was one of the pioneers of photography in Malta during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Thirty large prints taken from his archive are currently on display at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, until October 23.

The exhibition is curated by Charles Paul Azzopardi and Ian Ellis.

For more information, click here.

Wiki Loves Monuments 2022

Malta is once again taking part in Wiki Loves Monuments, the Guinness World Record holder for the largest photography competition, which has reached its seventh edition.

The competition brings together photographers from around the world to take stunning pictures of Malta’s cultural heritage, which are to be shared on Wikipedia. Participation is free and open to all. The deadline for all submissions is September 30.

Photo uploading workshops will be held throughout September.

A jury composed of experts within the fields of cultural heritage, photography and Wikipedia will be selecting the winning entries and 10 submissions will be nominated for the international Wiki Loves Monuments contest, with the opportunity to win further prizes.

For details, visit www.wikimalta.org and the Wikimedia Community Malta Facebook page.

The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel by John Agius, one of the Maltese finalists of the Wiki Loves Monuments 2021 competition. Photo: Wikimedia

VISUAL ARTS

Ħbieb

An exhibition by a group of women who meet regularly to paint together, currently on display at the Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta has been extended until September 23.

These artists are Joanne Azzopardi, Audrey Vella, Judith Dingli, Fabiola Agius Anastasi, Mariuccia Zammit, Josephine Hili, Marita Fenech, Graziella Calleja, Elena Toncheva, Yvette Carabott and Maria Cauchi.

Ħbieb is open to the public today from 10am to noon and from 6 to 8.30pm and from Monday to Friday from 6 to 8.30pm.

For more information, visit the Razzett tal-Markiż – Cultural Centre Facebook page.

Some of the artworks on display at the exhibition Ħbieb.

Tempus Edax Rerum

Artist David Borg attempts to explore the representation of time and the thematic concept of the human condition through a series of woodcut prints on display at Gemelli Framing in Ta’ Qali.

The exhibition, curated by Hannah Dowling, runs until September 24.

For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Read an article by the curator here.

The Roads Travelled

A solo art exhibition by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi is being held at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea.rist.

The former UN judge in Kosovo is now dedicating his time to following his childhood passion and he is now exhibiting over 18 pieces of artworks at the Senglea gallery.

The exhibition runs until September 27. For more information, visit the Art by the Seaside gallery page.

Paradoxes

Artist, muralist, designer and poet Damian Ebejer, son of playwright and novelist Francis Ebejer, is presenting an ‘autobiography’ of his art and life at the Wignacourt Museum, Rabat, until September 29.

The retrospective solo exhibition features mixed media artworks and is multi-themed.

Consult the museum’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Gossip by Damian Ebejer

Exhibition by art group Brushes

The artistic group Brushes is holding its eighth exhibition at Palazzo Ferreria, 310, Republic Street, Valletta.

Artists Fabiola Agius Anastasi, Adrian Camilleri, John Caruana and Madeleine Vella Satariano are taking part.

The works on display include aquarelles and acrylics and feature varied themes.

The exhibition will be open until September 28. Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 9am to 6pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 1pm.

The Cappuccino Brigade

The ninth solo exhibition of Debbie Caruana Dingli is on display at the Palm Court Lounge of The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the collection of watercolour works is based on the artist’s observations of the native Maltese population and is named after one of the paintings on display whose heroine is a bossy woman, often pictured in the artist's colourful works.

The exhibition will be open throughout September.

Read an article by the curator here.

Vera mara ta' l-affari tagħha by Debbie Caruana Dingli

An Ode in Stone

Artist Joe Xuereb is presenting an exhibition of limestone sculptures at The Phoenicia's Deep Nature Spa.

His rounded figures and forms represent universal shortcomings among humans such as greed, solitude and the entrapments of love.

An Ode in Stone, curated by Louis Laganà, runs until the end of September.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Amelia Saint George works at The Phoenicia

Artist Amelia Saint George is exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

One may view her works at The Phoenicia’s reception area until the end of September.

Time, Space …. and Palmyra

Artists Henry Alamango and Galina Troizky are presenting a joint exhibition at the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de La Salle, in Valletta.

The duo infuse two themes: the social implications resulting from the functional transformation of rural and urban space over time, and a crie de coeur reflecting a deep concern for an environment and populated space in progressive decline.

The exhibition also recalls how the ‘civilised’ world recoiled in horror in 2015 at the deliberate physical and cultural destruction wrought by IS in the ancient city of Palmyra, Syria, of Unesco World Heritage fame. Ironically, flashbacks of Palmyra continue to manifest themselves in Malta's spatial and cultural development, contributing also to solitary and anonymous lifestyles, loss of community, loneliness and pollution.

The artists ask whether we are also the perpetrators – or at least the acquiescent accomplices – to an ongoing ‘Palmyra’?

The exhibition runs until October 1. Opening hours: Mondays and Fridays: 8am to 7pm; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays: 8am to noon and 4pm to 7pm; and Saturdays: 8am to 1pm. Entrance is free. For more information, click here.

Endless Building by Galina Troizky

Dying Planet

Illustrator, designer and visual London-based artist ‘iella’ (Daniela Attard) is presenting a body of illustration work and paintings focusing on climate anxiety and existential dread at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The artworks on display focus on the global impact of climate change with some reference to local issues and include strange figurative work and characters which serve as modern allegories.

The exhibition runs until October 9. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

On September 25, Cassar will deliver a public lecture at 11am. Participation is free but booking on events@heartofgozo.org.mt is recommended.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the exhibition's curator Maria Cassar here.

Two Female Figures by Willie Apap

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

The Santa Marija Convoy and the George Cross – 80 Years On

Heritage Malta is honouring the heroes who valiantly gave their lives in order to ensure the victory of World War II through an exhibition at the National War Museum at Fort St Elmo, Valletta.

Visitors can see artefacts and archival documents related to two of the most well-known episodes of the year 1942 – the award of the George Cross and Operation Pedestal.

The exhibition runs until September 27. Opening hours are from 9am to 4.30pm. For tickets, click here.

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

The Mdina palazzo is hosting a guided lunthtime tour around its significant collection, highlighting objects linked to the rich cultural heritage of the Maltese islands and focusing on its people, trades and traditions.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Bookings against a suggested donation of €10 can be made via e-mail at bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. Pre-bookings are recommended.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday. For information about opening hours and more, visit www.palazzofalson.com.

The library at Palazzo Falson

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition that has opened at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition is open until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

A new exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

Some of the exhibits at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa. Photo: DOI/Jason Borg

