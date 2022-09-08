Open day at Fort St Angelo

Today, Heritage Malta is opening the doors of Fort St Angelo to the public at a reduced admission price. This event will include access to the upper parts of the fort which are administered by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Two masses will be held – one at 10am in the Chapel of the Nativity of the Virgin and another one at noon in the Chapel of St Anne. Following the first mass, at 11am, there will be a commemoration at the Victory of the Great Siege monument, with the participation of the National Festivities Committee.

This will be followed by a Sea Cadets demonstration at Upper St Angelo.

In the afternoon, there will be several displays and historical re-enactments by Show of Arms, Compagnia San Michele, the Historical Re-enactment Group of Malta, the Malta Historical Fencing Association, Battlefront Living History Group, Malta Command and Battlefields Living History Re-enactment Troops.

Fort St Angelo will be open from 9am until 6pm, with last admissions at 5.30pm, allowing the public to also enjoy advantageous views of this year’s Regatta contest.

Tickets may only be purchased at the door. Children up to 11 years of age as well as Heritage Malta members enter free of charge. Heritage Malta members will be asked to present their membership card.

For more information, visit www.heritagemalta.org and the agency’s social media pages.

FEASTS

Four localities are today celebrating the feast of The Nativity of Our Lady: Mellieħa, Naxxar, Xagħra and Senglea.

Senglea's titular statue of The Nativity of Our Lady, better known as Il-Bambina. Photo: Facebook

FILM

Pasolini 100

To mark 100 years since the birth of Italian poet, film-maker, writer and intellectual Pier Paolo Pasolini, the Department of Arts in Film Studies at the University of Malta, in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute, is presenting an event titled Pasolini 100 at the National Library of Malta in Valletta.

The second and final day of the event, taking place today, will feature the sreening of La sequenza del fiore di carta (1968) at 6.30pm and Il fiore delle Mille e una notte (1974) at 7pm. Both films will have English subtitles.

The event is suitable for an audience aged over 16. To learn more about the programme, click here.

The event is free of charge, however, given the limited capacity available, it is advisable to book online by sending an e-mail to richard.gambin@um.edu.mt.

A scene from Il fiore delle Mille e una notte (1974).

Anime Festival

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is hosting its first-ever Anime Festival, showing feature-length films of some of the most popular anime series of all time, including Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

All films are dubbed in English or are screened in Japanese with English subtitles.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently being shown.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and the Eden Cinemas website.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

THEATRE

MADC One-Act Play Festival

The 43rd edition of the Malta Amateur Dramatic Club’s (MADC) One Act Play Festival is being held from today to Sunday at the MADC Playhouse in Santa Venera. This year’s line-up offers a mix of dramas and comedies.

Say What??? – an adult comedy written by Ashley Nader, The Fourth Wall by Michael Mangion, and Darlings, You Were Wonderful! written by Derek Lomas, will be staged today and on Saturday, while Silence by Harold Pinter, What’s for Pudding? written by David Tristram and Is This Seat Taken? by Sean Baker will be presented tomorrow and on Sunday.

A number of awards will be handed out after the performance of the final play on Sunday.

For tickets and more information, visit www.madc.com.mt.

MADC One Act Play Festival participants. Photos: Justin Mamo

National Theatre Live: Straight Line Crazy

Spazju Kreattiv is screening the new production Straight Line Crazy, live from Bridge Theatre in London, this evening at 7.30pm.

Ralph Fiennes leads the cast in David Hare’s blazing account of the most powerful man in New York, a master manipulator whose legacy changed the city forever.

For 40 uninterrupted years, Robert Moses exploited those in office through a mix of charm and intimidation. Motivated at first by a determination to improve the lives of New York City’s workers, he created parks, bridges and 627 miles of expressway to connect the people to the great outdoors.

But he is increasingly faced with resistance by protest groups campaigning for a very different idea of what the city should become.

The play, certified 12+, is directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Spazju Kreattiv will be showing the play again on September 25 at 6pm. For more information and tickets, click here.

Ralph Fiennes in Straight Line Crazy. Photo: Manuel Harlan/Bridge Theatre

PHOTOGRAPHY

Wiki Loves Monuments 2022

Malta is once again taking part in Wiki Loves Monuments, the Guinness World Record holder for the largest photography competition, which has reached its seventh edition.

The competition brings together photographers from around the world to take stunning pictures of Malta’s cultural heritage, which are to be shared on Wikipedia. Participation is free and open to all. The deadline for all submissions is September 30.

Photo uploading workshops will be held throughout September.

A jury composed of experts within the fields of cultural heritage, photography and Wikipedia will be selecting the winning entries and 10 submissions will be nominated for the international Wiki Loves Monuments contest, with the opportunity to win further prizes.

For details, visit www.wikimalta.org and the Wikimedia Community Malta Facebook page.

OTHER EVENTS

Malta Pride Week

Events continue this evening with a free rollerskating session at the Ta' Qali fountain between 7 and 9pm.

At 8pm, an exclusive event for women, WomenSpace: Music & Art Festival, will take place at Maori, Valletta. This event has been held annually since 2004 as part of the Malta Pride Week celebrations. Various female performers come together to celebrate women and to raise awareness on their rights.

This year's line-up includes Crush Velvet, DJ Cathy K, Marie Claire, Bruda, Cel & Anthea, Enya Magri and Marie-Claire.

Both events are free of charge. For more information, visit the Malta Pride Facebook page and maltapride.org.

The theme of this year's Malta Pride Week is 'Live Your Truth'. Photo: Facebook

Lunchtime tours at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum

The Mdina palazzo is hosting a guided lunthtime tour around its significant collection, highlighting objects linked to the rich cultural heritage of the Maltese islands and focusing on its people, trades and traditions.

Gustav Café is open to guests for refreshments on the rooftop terrace of the museum.

Bookings against against a suggested donation of €10 can be made via e-mail at bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling on 2145 4512. Pre-bookings are recommended.

The museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday. For information about opening hours and more, visit www.palazzofalson.com.

EXHIBITIONS

Bellum in Mundum

After a seven-year hiatus, artist Tonio Mallia is presenting a new series of works that reimagine a world shaken beyond its tipping point, where the tensions between the human and natural world are no longer at play, nor are they creative or life-giving; they have devolved into a tyrannical order in which mankind becomes subject to its own freedoms.

The exhibition, curated by Giulia Privitelli, runs at MUŻA – Museum of Fine Arts in Valletta until Sunday, September 11. For more information, visit muza.mt.

One may also read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Children of the Woods by Tonio Mallia

Disrobed

A collective exhibition by more than 10 artists is on display at the Art by the Seaside gallery in Senglea until Sunday, September 11.

These include Gabriel Spiteri, Trevor Diacono, Feng Hongzhao, Patrick Scicluna, Alison Agius, Ray Agius, Amber Fenech, Alexia Baldacchino, Edoardo La Francesca, David Debono and Chris Ebejer.

For opening hours and more information, visit the Facebook page of the gallery found at 65, Triq il-Mina, Senglea.

Lost in the Ether

Nicole Sciberras Debono is presenting her first solo exhibition at Il-Kamra Ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

The artist brings forward esoteric narratives of a domestic familiarity, with notes on online and para-social relationships, and the reflections of a young woman in a contemporary society.

The exhibition runs until September 12. Opening hours: Mondays to Saturdays from 6am to noon and on Sundays from 7am to noon. Evening hours are announced weekly on Il-Kamra ta' Fuq Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta review here.

The Summer Showcase

Bureau Iniala, in collaboration with Marie Gallery 5, is presenting a curated selection of works by a number of local artists.

These are Paul Serri, Trevor Borg, Vince Briffa, Ryan Falzon, Victor Agius, Isabelle Borg, Stefan Spiteri, Sheldon Saliba and Joseph Farrugia.

The showcase aims to be a way for artists and collectors to enjoy works that do not necessarily fit within one collective narrative.

The Summer Showcase closes on September 22. One may visit the exhibition at Bureau Iniala, 37, Treasury Sreet, Valletta, from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4.30pm. For more information and updates, visit the Facebook page of Marie Gallery 5.

Read more about the exhibition in this Times of Malta interview.

Valle Dell O'mbra Della Morte (2021) by Vince Briffa

Tempus Edax Rerum

Artist David Borg attempts to explore the representation of time and the thematic concept of the human condition through a series of woodcut prints on display at Gemelli Framing in Ta’ Qali.

The exhibition, curated by Hannah Dowling, runs until September 24.

For more information, visit the exhibition’s Facebook page.

Exhibition by art group Brushes

The artistic group Brushes is putting on its eighth exhibition at Palazzo Ferreria, 310, Republic Street, Valletta.

Artists Fabiola Agius Anastasi, Adrian Camilleri, John Caruana and Madeleine Vella Satariano are taking part.

The works on display include aquarelles and acrylics and varied themes.

The exhibition will be open to the public until September 28. Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 9am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

The Cappuccino Brigade

The ninth solo exhibition of Debbie Caruana Dingli is on display at the Palm Court Lounge of The Phoenicia, in Floriana.

Curated by Charlene Vella, the collection of watercolour works is based on the artist's observations of the native Maltese population and is named after one of the paintings on display whose heroine is a bossy woman, often pictured in the artist's colourful works.

The exhibition will be open throughout September.

Read an article by the curator here.

The Scary Neighbour by Debbie Caruana Dingli The Scary Neighbour by Debbie Caruana Dingli

An Ode in Stone

An exhibition of limestone sculptures by artist Joe Xuereb has opened at The Phoenicia's Deep Nature Spa.

His rounded figures and forms represent universal shortcomings among humans such as greed, solitude and the entrapments of love.

An Ode in Stone, curated by Louis Laganà, runs until the end of September.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Amelia Saint George works at The Phoenicia

One of Amelia Saint George's sculptures at The Phoenicia.

Artist Amelia Saint George is exhibiting a number of her sculptures at The Phoenicia, Floriana.

The sculptures are in clay, bronze and mixed media, and portray animals, which Saint George is particularly well-known for, as well as some humorous sculptures that are more closely associated with her portrait sculptures.

Saint George, who has made Valletta her home, is an established, award-winning contemporary sculptor who has exhibited locally and internationally. She is also the author of several books on diverse subjects and holds sculpting lessons in her Valletta studio.

One may view her works at The Phoenicia’s reception area until the end of September.

Dying Planet

Illustrator, designer and visual London-based artist ‘iella’ (Daniela Attard) is presenting a body of illustration work and paintings focusing on climate anxiety and existential dread at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The artworks on display focus on the global impact of climate change with some reference to local issues and include strange figurative work and characters which serve as modern allegories.

The exhibition runs until October 9. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.

Willie Apap – Colour and Light

A retrospective exhibition of works by Willie Apap (1918-1970), considered one of Malta’s leading exponents of 20th-century art, is currently on at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria.

The 70 works on display feature portraits, landscapes and still-lifes, dancers, human figures, sacred and ethnic works in oils and inks, and are accompanied by a lavish 100-page GEMS # 20 catalogue.

The exhibition, curated by Maria Cassar, runs until October 10. Opening hours are from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.

The exhibition is supported by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate. For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page.

Read the Times of Malta interview with the exhibition's curator Maria Cassar here.

Brazilian Women by Willie Apap

Meet the Phoenicians of Malta

A Phoenician stone sarcophagus excavated last year at Għajn Klieb, on the outskirts of Rabat, is one of the major attractions of an exhibition that has opened at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta.

The exhibition brings to light the results of months of painstaking studies by a multidisciplinary team researching the sarcophagus and two other tombs discovered in the area, as well as their contents. The three tombs, although inherently different, shed light on the burial rituals of the earliest Phoenicians on the island.

The exhibition is open until October 30. The museum in Republic Street, Valletta, is open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm. Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.

Dumnikani fil-Palazz: Home & Temple

A new exhibition at the Inquisitor's Palace in Vittoriosa tells of the special relationship between the palace and the neighbouring Dominican Order, especially in the post-war years.

Enemy war bombing in 1941 had left the Dominican community without a convent and a church, and they found temporary refuge beyond Vittoriosa. But they were called back by the need to fulfil their spiritual and educational mission among their people.

Eighty years ago, in August 1942, the Dominicans asked for temporary shelter at the Inquisitor’s Palace and, for almost two decades, the palace became the community’s home and temple.

The exhibition runs until January 8. The Inquisitor's Palace is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4.30pm.

