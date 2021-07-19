The number of passenger trips between Malta and Gozo rose by more than 56 per cent in the second quarter of the year when compared to last year, but remained well below 2019 levels.

Data provided by the National Statistics Office showed that there were 907,453 passenger movements between the two islands between April and June – a 56.1 per cent increase on 2020 but still 42 per cent lower than the same period in 2019.

While passenger commutes remain below pre-pandemic levels, the number of ferry crossings between the two islands has increased. There were 7,255 trips recorded during the second quarter – a 36 per cent increase over 2020 and 15 per cent increase over 2019.

When compared to quarter two of 2020, the number of vehicles increased by 45 per cent, totalling 409,569.

The highest number of passengers was recorded in June - 383,386 or 42.2 per cent of the total for the quarter – and the majority of trips – 2,717 or 37.5 per cent of the total – were also recorded that month.

Fridays and Saturdays were the busiest days at the Ċirkewwa terminal for both passengers and vehicles during the first six months of the year, while in Mġarr passenger and vehicle traffic was highest on Sundays followed by Mondays.