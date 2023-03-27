MUSIC

Lordi Live in Malta

Finnish hard rock band Lordi are performing live at the Aria Complex in San Ġwann on March 31.

The winners of the 2006 Eurovision Song Contest with Hard Rock Hallelujah will perform a selection of their hits.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Iljieli fit-teatru

Pjazza Teatru Rjal is presenting another intimate concert in its green room on March 27, this time dedicated to rock. The band Brightside will take part.

The event is fully booked but more concerts are planned for the coming months. Visit the venue’s Facebook page for more information.

Chamber Soirée

KorMalta is performing in an evening of chamber music featuring voice leader Bianca Simone at the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa on March 27 at 8pm.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

KorMalta rehearsing for a concert. Photo: Facebook

Concerto d’angoscia

The Soċjetà Mużikali tal-Karmnu Balluta A.D. 1987 is presenting a concert of sacred music at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, on March 30 at 7.30pm. The band will be under the direction of Nicholas Vella.

The programme includes musical excerpts from local and international composers. Among the funeral marches that will be played, one will be dedicated to the late Enzo Abela, one of the founders of the musical society, and another to construction victim Miriam Pace.

Entrance is free.

If Ye Love Me

The all-female choir Vox Dulcis Chorale, together with members of the Open Choir, is presenting a concert of sacred music, including Lenten hymns, at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta, on April 1 at 7.30pm.

The choir is directed by John Anthony Fsadni.

Entrance is free.

Vox Dulcis Chorale

Tristis Est Anima Mia

Cappella Sanctae Catharinae, Malta's only male choir, is performing in an evening of sacred music for Holy Week at the church of St Ubaldesca in Paola, on April 1 at 7.30pm.

The concert will include Gregorian chant from the Holy Week Liturgy, as well as a newly composed set of Responsoria by the choir master and composer Alexander Vella Gregory.

The event is free but donations are appreciated.

A Tribute to Musicals

An event celebrating musicals is taking place at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida Campus, on April 1 at 6.30pm.

Kurt Calleja, Ludwig Galea, Franklin Calleja, Karei and the Voice Lab Choir will perform.

Also participating are Disney casting consultant Ratan Jhaveri, musical director Disney in Concert, the Academy of Dance Arts and the Youth Band of the Banda Vittoria Naxxar.

For tickets, log on to ticketline.com.mt.

THEATRE

Paramm Paramm: Ktieb għall-Bravi u l-Imqarbin

A new production in Maltese for children by Udjenza will bring the imaginative world of poet and writer Immanuel Mifsud to life through theatre and music.

Under the direction of Marta Vella, poems from Mifsud’s book Paramm Paramm: Ktieb għall-Bravi u l-Imqarbin are being adapted for the stage. The poetry is also being scored with original music by musical director Kris Spiteri.

Spiteri’s compositions, as well as Mifsud’s poetry, will be performed by three actor musicians: Philippa Naudi (from The New Victorians), Annalise Mifsud (actress and pianist, Min Imissu?) and Sean Borg (winner of the 45th edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu). The trio will be acting, singing and playing various instruments live.

Paramm Paramm: Teatru u Mużika għall-Bravi u l-Imqarbin is being held at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab from March 31 to April 2. Tickets can be booked from www.tnd.com.mt.

Sean Borg, Annalise Mifsud and Philippa Naudi will entertain the young audience.

Baby Series: Strings, Songs and Stories

The third in a four-part Baby Series will introduce young children (aged 0-4) to the world of string instruments, with music matched with dynamic storytelling.

The event features artists from the TOI TOI Collective and is led by strings expert Maria Conrad.

It is being held at the Manoel Theatre’s Studio Theatre on March 31 and April 1. For tickets, click here.

A Ritual of Smoke and Mirrors

An immersive and innovative theatre show tackling contemporary issues of identity, hypocrisy, connection and communication is taking place at Kwinti Studjows in Pietà on March 31 and April 1 and 2.

Combining music, monologues and multimedia, the show by Chewing Productions sees four characters – texture, trend, toy, sunglasses, sneakers and pen – up against each other in a clash of emotions and ideas as they fight to be seen and heard

The production uses an original musical score and unique stage design.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Fit-3pm

Joseph Galea and Carlos Farrugia are presenting another production related to Holy Week, but going beyond the traditional representation of the Passion of Christ.

The production, written by Lon Chircop and suitable for an audience aged 15+, will be staged from March 31 to April 8.

For more information and tickets, click here.

The play's poster

Sanhedrin

The Catholic Institute in Floriana is hosting a Passion play by One 4 Two productions on April 1 and 2.

The play, written by Renzo Bonello, features the Passion of Christ from the perspective of members of the Sanhedrin, an assembly of either 23 or 71 elders, appointed to sit as a tribunal in every city in the ancient land of Israel.

The play is being staged . Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt or by calling on 9945 1309 or 9907 6107.

Photo: Neil Psaila - Photography

Mariam

Skene, in collaboration with the Luqa local council, is staging a Holy Week production based on the fictional story of a woman who suffers prejudice and is marginalised by society.

The play, written and directed by Jeffrey Scicluna, will be held on April 1 at 7.30pm and April 2 at 6pm at Teatru Metanoia in Luqa.

For more information, visit the Skene Facebook page and for tickets, click here.

Mariam cast members Pamela Schembri, Luca Camilleri, Marie Grech and Matthias Borg. Photo: Max Cassar

Nida

Dwal Ġodda is presenting its annual Holy Week production at the group’s theatrical space in Għargħur on March 29 to 31 and April 1 and 2.

After the performance on April 2, the traditional Good Friday procession will take place.

Booking is required on 7901 4804/7909 2624, on dwalgoddatheatre@gmail.com or through the group’s social media platforms.

Danusan: It-Tmiem

Comic duo Danusan are back with their latest show, It-Tmiem, in which their most popular characters will explore heaven after their death, only to be daring enough to explore hell as an option.

The show, being held at Montekristo Estates, is suitable for an audience aged over 14. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Comic duo Danusan. Photo: Facebook

DANCE

From Malta with Love

Moveo Dance Company presents a double bill performance of contemporary dance theatre choreographed by Dorian Mallia and Diane Portelli.

The Traitor and I am Alex will be performed at the Valletta Campus Theatre on March 31 at 8pm.

From Malta with Love will be followed by a special performance titled Waiting For James B by Corsican group ArtMouv on April 2, who effortlessly mix Parisian hip-hop with contemporary dance.

Both performances are taking place at the Valletta Campus Theatre. For tickets for From Malta with Love click here and for Waiting For James B here.

The Traitor, choreographed by Diane Portelli

MISCELLANEOUS

Moving in Lines: Mapping Affective Geometries

Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is holding a live-composition performance emerging through somatic and sensorial encounters by Florinda Camilleri in collaboration with Andrew Schembri and Niels Plotard.

Camilleri is a dance artist from and based in Malta. Her work collaboratively investigates the sites of encounter between human and more-than-human bodies within public spaces through feminist and post-humanist perspectives, bringing forth questions of agency, responsibility and care. This event forms part of the upcoming exhibition project In Search of Line.

The exhibition will explore the artist's drive to create and represent images, meanings and emotions through line. The event is taking place on March 29 at the Casino Maltese in Valletta at 7.30pm.

Booking is required on info@patrimonju.org.

Linja Ħamra: Gozo Literature festival

The first edition of the Gozo Literature Festival, organised by the Gozo Regional Council and Inizjamed, will be held on April 1 and 2. Readings by various writers will be held in different locations around Gozo.

Five writers, four from Gozo and one from Malta, will be taking part. These are Charles Bezzina, Joe Camilleri, Elena Cardona, Corrine Zahra and Trevor Żahra.

Using one of the old traditional buses, writers will travel around Gozo, visiting the majority of towns while reading on the same bus. Readings will be held in Maltese and English. Literary performances will also be held at different venues.

For more information, visit inizjamed.org.

Ħtija Tiegħu?

The Pageant Group Marija Reġina Marsa is holding a pageant along the streets of Marsa on April 2 from 5pm onwards.

The pageant, which will start at Marsa parish church, will feature various characters from the Old and New Testament and a re-enactment of the Passion of Christ.

Taking part in the event are the 1st Marsa Scouts Group, the Roman Band and local bands Marija Regina and Trinita Qaddisa.

A Good Friday exhibition will be held in the hall opposite the parish church in Triq Nerik Sacco from March 30 to April 8.

Members of the Marsa pageant group rehearsing for this year's Holy Week pageant. Photo: Facebook

VISUAL ARTS

thirty-three

Local artist Pawlu Mizzi is presenting a solo exhibition at Gemelli Framing at the Ta' Qali Artisan Village.

The exhibition features 33 works created over 11 years, which include digital works produced through different techniques.

The exhibitions runs until April 1. For more information and opening hours, click here.

Daphne by Pawlu Mizzi

Order in Chaos

The Phoenicia Malta is hosting an exhibition by photojournalist and street photographer Martin Agius during March.

For more information, click here.

Lift to Nowhere by Martin Agius

Free Spirit #2

The Malta Society of Arts is hosting an exhibition of abstract, colourful works by Maria Cassar.

Cassar uses her ‘intuition’, ‘freedom’ and ‘imagination’ to look further away from what she can physically see and enunciates intangible emotions onto the canvas.

She artistically translates her inner impulses into geometric shapes and gestural marks, with the works revealing a continuous dialogue between light and shade, void and presence.

The show will also include a few paintings that portray children in a playful, carefree mood.

The show runs at the Art Galleries of Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta until March 30. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: from 8am to 7pm; and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. On Sundays and Public Holidays, the galleries are closed.

Works by Maria Cassar on display at Palazzo de la Salle. Photo: Facebook/Malta Society of Arts

Resilience – Stories of Women Inspiring Change

The World Press Photo Foundation and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Malta are presenting an exhibition featuring stories awarded in the World Press Photo contests from 2000 to 2021, that highlight the resilience and challenges of women, girls and communities around the world.

Multiple voices, documented by 17 photographers of 13 different nationalities, offer insights into issues including sexism, gender-based violence, reproductive rights and access to equal opportunities.

The event is taking place at Ġnien Laparelli in the Valletta ditch until March 28. Entrance is free.

Siti by photographer Anna Boyiazis

Humanity

Artist Silvana Camilleri, known as taċ-Ċmajra, explores different situations via a male and female model in an exhibition at KunĊett Art Kafe in Valletta.

In Humanity, Camilleri created scenarios by instructing her models to pose, thereby expressing emotions, via their facial grimaces and smiles, as well as their bodies’ behaviour.

The artist then intervened pictorially on the printed photographs with the compositions edited to suit her concept.

These artworks can be viewed at KunĊett Art Kafe of 51, Strait Street, Valletta, until March 31. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from noon till midnight.

Read also the Times of Malta review here.

Anger by Silvana Camilleri

Traces of Human

Isqof by Angelo Agius

Veteran sculptors Angelo Agius and Mario Agius are showing their latest works at the Exhibition Hall, Ministry of Gozo, Victoria, until April 1.

Although not related by blood, both artists are intrigued by the human figure and its relation to circumstances, pitfalls, vulnerabilities, saving graces and all.

The exhibition explores the various sculptural viewpoints of the two artists and tries to find the redeeming factors in what defines us as human.

The exhibition will be open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm and from 9.30am to noon. For more information, visit Mario Agius's Facebook page.

Also read the Times of Malta review.

Insular

An exhibition by French photographer Cédrine Scheidig is on at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The project focuses on the everyday life and destiny of young men from the African diaspora, recently settled on the island of Malta. Offering a sensitive portrait of this new community, the weaving of portraits, landscapes and still lives sets a poetical narration that attempts to create a sense of belonging; the semblance of a home in the making between here and there.

The exhibition runs until April 2 and is supported by the French Embassy and the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée. For more information, click here.

One of the photos by Cédrine Scheidig on display at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Sovereign Art Foundation students’ exhibition

Works by the finalists of the Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Malta & Gozo are being exhibited at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta until April 4.

All secondary schools and colleges in Malta and Gozo were invited to participate in this year’s competition, by nominating and submitting the best artworks produced by their students.

The public is encouraged to visit the exhibitions and vote for their favourite artwork to select the Public Vote winner. The artist behind the winning entry will take home €300 and their school will win €800 to be destined to the school’s Art Department or the creation of one. Voting can also be done through the foundation’s website.

An international panel of judges will select The Judge’s Prize. The student producing the winning artwork will receive €500 and the school €1,500.

Battle Between Your Brain and You by Milly Curmi, 17, from G.F. Abela Junior College

Anema e Core

Jo Debono’s latest works are on display at the exhibition Anema e Core, being held at the Malta Chamber of Commerce in Valletta until April 6

His works elicit a sense of nostalgia as Debono sometimes refers to his childhood memories, portraying the various villages he visited as a boy while accompanying his father who went on hunting expeditions in a pristine countryside.

Anema e Core runs until April 6. Visit the event’s Facebook page for opening hours and more information.

Nisa fl-Għalqa by Jo Debono

Colorabis Senex – Colour the Old

A pop-up exhibition of landscapes by Patrick Galea shows the artist’s development in his style, favouring a freer approach towards composition.

Its title refers to colouring the old, the established, as in the landscapes that have been there forever although recent construction has changed some of the topography portrayed. The artist claims that his style, having been mostly ‘representational’ has, over the past year, transformed into a more non-representational format.

Colorabis Senex – Colour the Old, hosted at 4, Triq l-Imħażen Mdina, is on between March 31 and April 8. Opening hours are from 10am to 1pm on March 31 and April 2 and from 10am to 3pm on April 1, 6 and 8. Consult the artist’s Facebook page for more information.

Read a Times of Malta interview with the artist here.

Għar Qawqla − Globerigerina Flats by Patrick Galea

Oikos Logia

A multimedia exhibition exploring the dysfunctional relationship between humans and their habitat is open at R Gallery in Sliema.

Oikos Logia features the work of 10 artists who look to the global misuse of resources and their inherent capability for dramatic reuse, especially as it relates to an increasingly overwhelming ecological anxiety.

The participating artists are Adrian Abela, Anna Calleja, Tom van Maldren, Ian Schranz, Ritty Tacsum, Showzen Kajima, Jon Banthorpe, Cyril Sancereau, Sam Vassallo and Stefan Spiteri.

The exhibition runs until April 8. More information is available on the gallery's Facebook page.

Order of Malta National Art Exhibition

The Order of Malta is hosting a National Art Exhibition at St John’s Cavalier in Valletta, with the aim to raise funds for the charitable causes that the Maltese association of the Order supports in Malta.

The exhibition, which is potentially going to be the largest collective art exhibition ever organised locally, features the works of 128 painters and watercolourists, six bronze artists, 17 ceramicists, eight sculptors, five photographers and a glass sculptor.

The Order of Malta National Art Exhibition will be open daily from March 24 to April 6 between 10am and 6pm, including Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

A sculpture by Mario Sammut on display at St John Cavalier in Valletta.

Southern Dreams

Artist and poet Paul Cassar is exhibiting his latest works at Esplora in Kalkara.

Southern Dreams includes abstract and landscape paintings, poems inspired by art pieces and several sculptures in a representation of the beauty of the colours of the south of Malta, especially Kalkara.

Southern Dreams runs until Apri 9. For more information about opening hours, visit https://esplora.org.mt/.

Works by Paul Cassar on display at Esplora in Kalkara. Photo: Facebook/Esplora

Heart of Matter

Bur Meghez, Mqabba 2022, by Victor Agius

Victor Agius is presenting his latest earth paintings and stoneware ceramics at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

The core of Agius’s practice can be experienced through his shamanic gestures in which the primordial matter of terrarossa, ceramics, pigments, cement and clay focus on how man uses nature and materials around him to practise his rituals, to satisfy his material and spiritual needs, while exposing his fragile existence.

Heart of Matter, curated by Melanie Erixon for Art Sweven, runs until April 9. Consult the venue’s Facebook page for opening hours.

Prestorjha

Enrique Tabone is holding a solo exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, featuring works of contemporary art on the theme of the female figure in prehistoric Malta and Gozo, from a feminist perspective.

Works in this series include objects made from the artist’s signature use of plexiglass, site-specific installations, as well as video art from an intimate performance, along with art prints, some of which are produced from the artist’s studies on the structures presented during this exhibition.

This exhibition includes contributions by photographers Alex Attard and Jean Marc Zerafa, digital work by Solid Eye, along with texts by archaeologist Isabelle Vella Gregory and curator Toni Sant, which appear in a catalogue raisonné, published in limited edition by Kite Group.

This catalogue also features a retrospective of the artist’s work since 2010, as exhibited in 2022 at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus in collaboration with the Institute of Maltese Studies.

The exhibition runs until April 9. For more information, click here.

Works by Enrique Tabone in transparent plexiglass. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Botanical Portraits

Maltese artist Carmen Forder is presenting an exhibition of 28 watercolour paintings of plants, some growing in the UK and some growing in Malta, at the Museum of Natural History, Mdina.

The subjects depicted include a rose, a bunch of tulips, friars cowl (garni), various varieties of aubergine, culinary nuts, portraits of fruits including the prickly pear, winter twigs and more.

This exhibition also features works by Carmen’s husband, Ron, who is a wood turner. He creates exquisite small clocks, goblets and bowls from various pieces of wood grown in Malta and the Mediterranean region, those grown in the UK and also some exotic woods. He also combines resin with wood in some of his pieces.

Botanical Portraits is open from Tuesday till Sunday, 9am till 5pm, at the National Museum of Natural History, Mdina until April 16 (closed on Mondays and on Good Friday).

For more information, visit the Heritage Malta website.

Different Varieties of Aubergines by Carmen Forder

When the Moon Waxes Red

A new exhibition opening at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta brings together artists from around the world who address the imbalance between human activities to extract resources and colonial ideologies, justifying the protection of property over people and nature’s degradation, by using ecofeminism as a point of departure.

Curated by Maren Richter, the exhibition − whose title is borrowed from Vietnamese film-maker Trinh Minh-h’s book When the Moon Waxes Red − features the work of Ursula Biemann, Seba Calfuqueo, DIS Collective, Charlene Galea, Romea Roxman Gatt, Folly Feast Lab (Yara Feghali and Viviane El Kmati), Crystn Hunt Akron, Sasha Huber, Nation25 (Elena Abbiatici, Valeria D’Ambrosio and Caterina Pecchioli), Daniela Ortiz, Kanthy Peng, Robertina Šebjanič and Bartolina Xixa.

The exhibition runs until April 16. For more information, click here.

Installation view from When The Moon Waxes Red at Spazju Kreattiv. Photo: Daniel Delia

Irregularity

J.P. Migneco (b. 1989), an artist who lives and works in Malta, is holding an exhibition at Valletta Contemporary until May 6.

Titled Irregularity, the exhibition features a series of artworks that explore the relationship between natural and artificial environments. The body of work involves a process of reinterpreting landscapes that are found near coastal areas in Malta, through the use of photography, drawing, digital media and painting.

The theme of this project delves into notions related to urbanisation and the advancement of technology. Therefore, the work attempts to evoke issues related to human-environment interaction in the digital age.

Valletta Contemporary is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 2 to 7pm. For more information, look up the gallery's Facebook page and website.

Blue Grotto by JP Migneco. Photo: Facebook

Rituals of Passage

Valletta Contemporary is displaying the result of a co-creative project between Ryan Falzon, Aaron Bezzina, Alexandra Fraser, Yasmine Akondo, Mladen Hadžić, and Stefan Kolgen.

Rituals are part of everyday life. During times of distress, they give comfort. The title is based on the fact that rituals can bring one from one stage to another physically and mentally. Post-COVID rituals can help one find balance in a disrupted society where attention to mental health and well-being has become important.

The artists created the works with the exhibition space in mind, presenting them in such a way that they interact with each other and that they challenge the viewer, offering context for the audience to create their own story.

Rituals of Passage, curated by Ann Laenen and Stefan Kolgen, closes on May 6. During the opening weekend some works will be accompanied by a performance and a discussion session about the meaning of rituals will be organised, followed by a meet and greet with the artists.

Valletta Contemporary is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 2 to 7pm. For more information, look up the gallery's Facebook page and website.

GOOD FRIDAY EXHIBITIONS

Il-Misteru tal-Mewt u l-Qawmien

The Saint Joseph the Worker Exhibitions Society is organising the 23rd edition of the annual Good Friday Exhibition at the St Joseph the Worker Parish Centre, no. 71, Bwieraq Street, Birkirkara.

The exhibition includes the participation of about 40 exhibitors from different age groups. Among the items on display, one can find a life-size replica of Christ’s Last Supper, complete with life-size figures, various sets of Good Friday statuettes, a replica of the Golgotha, comprising more than 300 traditional clay statuettes, large replicas of the interior of a church, complete with Good Friday statuettes and scenes and symbols from Christ’s passion, depicted in coloured semolina, rice and pasta.

Other attractions include symbols and costumes of Roman soldiers and a life- size statue of Our Lady of Sorrows. Moreover, a number of items prepared during the year by the Society’s members, will also be on display for the first time during this exhibition.

The exhibition is open daily until Good Friday (April 7) from 9am to noon and from 4 to 9pm. On Maundy Thursday it will be open from 9am to noon and from 4pm until midnight, while on Good Friday, it will be open from 9am to 1pm and from 4 to 6pm.

Entrance is free of charge. For more information, log on to wirjasgh.webs.com or the society’s Facebook page.

The Good Friday display at St Joseph the Worker Parish Centre in Birkirkara.

Habiti Biblici - Holy Week Vesture Exhibition

The Sagrestia Vault at the Valletta Waterfront is hosting an exhibition of Holy Week pageant vestments, life-size statues and a set of miniature Good Friday statuettes, among other artefacts.

This exhibition is organised by the Kumitat Festi Esterni Marija Reġina Marsa. It is open until March 31. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 8am to 9pm and on Sundays from 11am to 2pm. Entrance is free.

For more information, click here.

In Coena Domini

The Kummissjoni Festi Parroċċa Santwarju Madonna tas-Sacro Cuor together with the Socjetá Filarmonika Sliema are presenting a Holy Week display from March 31 to April 7.

The exhibition features a Last Supper table with life-sized statues of the apostles and various artefacts related to the Holy Week.

It is taking place at the Sliema Band Club, 34, St Trophimus Str, Sliema, in front of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Opening days and times are: March 31 from 5 to 9 pm; April 1, from 5 to 7.30pm. April 2 from 8am to noon and from 5 to 7.30pm, April 3, 4 and 5 from 5 to 7.30pm, April 6 from 5 to 10pm and April 7 from 8am to noon.

On April 4, there will be a procession with the statue of Christ the Redeemer accompanied by the Sliema Band and on April 6, the sanctuary and St Trophimus Street will be adorned with fjakkoli.

The Last Supper table replica on display at the Sliema Band Club.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Viva Viva l-Karnival: The George Zahra Donation

An exhibition celebrating a donation of carnival memorabilia by carnvial enthusiast George Zahra to Heritage Malta runs at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa until April 9.

The exhibition comprises official carnival programmes dating as far back as 1930, models for carnival floats, music scores, trophies and participation certificates, among other memorabilia.

Entrance to the exhibition is part and parcel of the Inquisitor’s Palace experience and there is no additional fee. The museum is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays to Sundays from 9am to 5pm.

Unseen and Unheard: Stories of Women Under Fire

The Storm Petrel Foundation is hosting an archival exhibition that sheds light on overlooked or previously unrecorded war narratives and microhistories from Malta and elsewhere.

It brings together items and artefacts drawn from different collections, with a primary focus on wartime experiences of women and girls.

The exhibition was inspired by a series of conversations between the NGO and Robert Attard, who had found a collection of letters written by a young German woman during World War II, some of which are on display.

The exhibition is organised across five different rooms at the Storm Petrel Foundation’s premises in Attard, with each room representing a different era or focus.

The Storm Petrel Foundation has collaborated with Simon Cusens, Kim Dalli, Sharp Shoot Media, Media Coop, Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta, Sarah Chircop and Giuliana Fenech, Heritage Malta, Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna and Palazzo Falson.

The exhibition runs until April 14. For opening hours and more information, visit the foundation's Facebook page.

Artefacts on display at the Storm Petrel Foundation premises in Attard. Photo: Facebook/Storm Petrel Foundation

Chinese Zodiac Sign Exhibition

The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the China Arts and Entertainment Group, is presenting an exhibition on the Chinese zodiac sign of the rabbit which is this year’s sign.

With the aim to promote an understanding of China’s traditional culture and its connections with local tourism, the exhibition showcases how this particular zodiac sign is transmitted in various cultural facets of different Chinese regions.

Colourful illustrations portray how this rich heritage is passed on through the creation of costumes and dance, opera, silk fabric designs, ceramics, lanterns, pencils, paper-cutting, festive candy and bean flour lamps.

The exhibition is open at the China Cultural Centre at 173, Melita Street, Valletta, until the end of April. Entrance is free. Groups are advised to book in advance through events2023ccc@gmail.com.

Shoah the Holocaust: How Was It Humanly Possible?

The Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta has organised a Holocaust Memorial exhibition which will be displayed at three venues in Malta until June.

The exhibition deals with major historical aspects of the Holocaust, beginning with Jewish life in pre-Holocaust Europe and ending with the liberation of the Nazi concentration and extermination camps across the continent and the remarkable return to life of the survivors.

The display panels feature explanatory texts, with quotes from Jewish victims and survivors, photographs, art documents and videos for eight survivor stories.

The exhibition is open until April 23 at MCAST Paola, opening hours Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm (closed on Sundays); and from April 24 to June 4 at the University of Malta, Msida Campus, open from Monday to Friday from 7am to 11pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 4.45pm.

For more information, visit shoah.jewishheritagemalta.org/.

whatson@timesofmalta.com