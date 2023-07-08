The Green Party reinforced its commitment to gender, equality, and justice, following the publication of the UN Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls mission statement on Malta.

Addressing a press conference in front of the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) offices on Saturday morning, ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci said she welcomed the UN experts' visit.

She said the party looked forward to reading the views and recommendations on tackling domestic violence and the under-representation of women in politics, that will be presented at the Human Rights Council in the future.

"We hope that this international solidarity towards issues affecting women and girls in Malta will help us to make up some ground for gender equality and justice," Gauci said.

"The political issues affecting women and girls have remained taboo and stigmatised for too long, and it is always healthy to consider different outlooks on the issues affecting women and girls," she underlined.

"How are these issues perceived from outside Malta? These issues include the role of women in society, and the increased violence we face, both online and in person," she continued.

She explained that she, like other vocal women in Maltese public life, faced her share of hate and harassment for standing up for what she believed in.

"In response, I can say that these comments do nothing to halt my resolve to continue in my political commitments," she said.

However, she also pointed out that not speaking about them, and considering them taboo, would only give strength to those who want women’s issues to remain hidden and unresolved.

This had long-standing repercussions, she said.

It paved the way to policy and legislation that was weak when it came to safeguarding women's health, such as the recent changes to Malta’s abortion laws, she said.

The UN experts on Friday expressed disappointment at the rejection of the government's original abortion bill, which they said had a broader scope. They hailed the progress on gender equality, but said the Maltese patriarchal culture holds women back.