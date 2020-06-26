Malta grown potatoes will be embarking on a two-month-long journey to Namibia next week to help address the food crisis in the African state.

An expression of interest issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry for the provision of 500 tonnes of ware potatoes was met with three compliant offers for a total of 468 tonnes of ware potatoes.

The main criteria were that the potatoes had to be locally grown, not imported, and that local farmers were paid at least 30c per kilo for their produce.

On receipt of the offers, the ministry bought the whole lot for €187,200, of which €140,400 or 75% of the allocated funds will be going directly to the local farmers who supplied the crop to the exporters.

This shipment will depart Malta Freeport on Monday and is expected to arrive in Namibia in the last week of August.

Photo: Clodagh O'Neill, DOI

Under the Solidarity Malta heading, this Foreign Ministry initiative, supported by the Ministry for Agriculture and Trade Malta, is being carried out through the Overseas Development Aid Fund.

This act of solidarity with Namibia, which underwent a severe drought exacerbated by the spread of COVID-19, is expected to help around half a million people.

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo said this mutually beneficial initiative was the start of a strengthened relationship between Malta and Namibia which would lead to other areas of cooperation and potential trade.

Agriculture Minister Refalo said the initiative woul open up new future opportunities for the establishment of a new niche for local agricultural produce, which would be of long-term benefit for local farmers.